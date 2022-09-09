Read full article on original website
Uber Direct, Bringg Team on Last-Mile Delivery in France
Package delivery service Uber Direct and delivery management platform provider Bringg and have teamed up in France to help retailers provide speedy at-home delivery of their products to local customers. The collaboration will let Bringg expand its capacity in Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA), the according to a...
UK’s ePayments Systems Shutters for Good
U.K.-based electronic payments company ePayments Systems is shutting up shop for good. In a post on the company website announcing the news, ePayment Systems said that it “has begun the process of closing its doors and entered into an orderly, solvent wind-down.”. The FinTech business has been closed for...
EMEA Daily: Verto and Xente Team up on NGO Payments; Wio Digital Bank Launches in UAE With Initial Focus on SMBs
Today in Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA), Verto has partnered with Xente to provide payment services to NGOs and the United Arab Emirates gets a new digital bank in Wio. The business-to-business (B2B) cross-border payments firm Verto, announced Tuesday (Sept. 13) that it has partnered with Xente, a...
eCapital Creates Healthcare Division to Focus on Sector Financing
Business finance provider eCapital announced Monday (Sept. 12) that it has created a new division that will focus on providing quick, flexible financing to companies in the healthcare sector. The division, called eCapital Healthcare, will offer asset-backed lending to healthcare providers including hospitals, nursing homes, home-health providers and behavioral health...
Turkish Startup Fimple Raises $2M to Grow BaaS Solutions
Turkish startup Fimple has drawn $2 million worth of investments in a two-month, pre-seed tour and aims for global expansion of its cloud-based financial services. The Istanbul-based FinTech began its expansion by launching operations in London earlier this year, according to a Monday (Sept. 12) press release. “From our new...
Western Union Acquires Te Enviei to Speed Digital Wallet Launch in Brazil
Western Union will begin offering its digital wallet in Latin America in the first half 2023, beginning with a launch in Brazil enabled by the company’s acquisition of the country’s Te Enviei digital wallet provider. With the purchase of Te Enviei and the rollout of more services in...
Study: APAC Cart Abandonment Rises 32% Absent Localized Payment Methods
At a time when cross-border sales are increasingly being targeted as a key growth opportunity for online merchants, new cart abandonment statistics show that expanding into Asia’s fast-growing economies is no easy task. Even so, for businesses that do decide to make the leap, the inclusion of just one...
Ethiopian Startup Chapa Helps Businesses Accept Any Digital Payment
Ethiopian FinTech startup Chapa has launched an online payment gateway for Ethiopian businesses and said it aims to expand its offering across East Africa and then across the continent. With this product, Ethiopian businesses can accept all digital payment methods from anywhere in the world, Disrupt Africa reported Monday (Sept....
Electrolux Says Consumers and Retailers Are Scaling Back Appliance Orders
Facing weaker than expected consumer demand in Europe and North America, Swedish home appliance company Electrolux is cutting costs in both regions and launching a turnaround program in North America. “Market demand for core appliances in Europe and the [U.S.] so far in the third quarter is estimated to have...
Corning CEO: Europe’s Supply Chain Can’t Meet Demand for Optical Fiber
According to Wendell Weeks, chief executive of tech company Corning, the EU is lacking a supply chain to deliver fiber optic cable needed for 5G networks. Weeks said the EU doesn’t “really have a robust supply chain,” according to Financial Times (FT). Corning recently opened one of...
Adyen Brings Real-Time Visa Account Updater to Europe
Global FinTech business payments company Adyen is the first company to deliver the Real Time Visa Account Updater (VAU) to Europe, which enables companies to boost authorization rates from card-on-file payments by automatically updating Visa accounts. Real-Time VAU aims to help prevent involuntary churn and since Adyen automatically connects to...
Today in B2B Payments: 2 Companies Offer B2B Solutions for Workplace Meals
Today in B2B payments, DoorDash adds news features to its DoorDash for Work product suite, while Freshly launches a B2B arm called FreshlyWell. Plus, Chargezoom CEO Matt Dubois talks with PYMNTS after his company raises $10 million in a Series A funding round. As more players in the food and...
JPMorgan Payments’ Renovite Acquisition Is Boost for Connected Commerce
Maybe not Stripe, and maybe not Block — not specifically, anyway. Instead, J.P. Morgan’s latest acquisition looks like a shot across PayPal’s bow. It’s no secret that the banks want — and need — to broaden their payments capabilities, serving a variety of new use cases that serve consumers and enterprise clients alike.
Maxio Launches Billing, Financial Operations Solution for SaaS Firms
Billing and revenue management solutions provider Maxio has launched a one-stop solution that unifies financial operations for software-as-a-service (SaaS) companies. By providing a single point of truth for all of a company’s SaaS billing and financial operations needs, the platform helps SaaS brands eliminate complexity and data siloes, according to a Tuesday (Sept. 13) press release.
India’s DASH Platforms Offer Cashfree Payments POS to Merchants
Payment and application programming interface (API) banking solutions company Cashfree Payments is supplying its point-of-sale (POS) solution to go-to-market platform for brands DASH, enabling DASH to manage payments from 2,000 merchants in India’s semi-urban Tier-3 areas. The POS solution called softPOS converts Android phones into POS machines that businesses...
Nyshex Secures $25M to Build-out Tech Connecting Ocean Carriers, Shippers
Nyshex, a digital platform connecting shippers and ocean carriers, raised $25 million in a Series B funding round to boost the development of its technology platform. Nyshex provides shippers, carriers and non-vessel operating common carriers (NVOCCs) with a reliable, efficient and trusted system of record, according to a press release Wednesday (Sept. 14). Contract and performance data is streamlined into one single version, and a product specifically for NVOCCs monitors the performance and allocation of their customers.
Today in B2B Payments: 3 B2B Marketplaces Add Solutions
Today in B2B payments, JOOR adds a B2B payments tool, Taiwantrade.com aims to build an “intelligent mobile ecosystem” and Indeal looks to solve challenges commonly encountered by businesses in Saudi Arabia. Plus, Payhawk launches its spend management solution in the U.S. and now serves 32 countries. Wholesale management...
Deluxe, UK Trade Dept Team on Cross Border Innovation
Deluxe, which works in payments and business technology, has hosted 10 British FinTech companies to help promote collaboration and innovation in financial and business services, a press release said. Deluxe helps businesses grow and can work with businesses at any stage of their life cycles, the company said. The companies...
Verto and Xente Team Up on NGO Payments
B2B cross-border payments firm Verto has partnered with Xente, a multicurrency digital payments platform for African businesses, to provide cross-border payment services to non-governmental organizations (NGOs) in Uganda. Verto will leverage Xente’s connectivity in Africa, which permits customers to pay verified beneficiaries even in remote areas, according to a Tuesday...
Walmart Takes First Step to Launching Digital Bank With One
Retail banking, indeed. In the most literal sense. In a move that is not a surprise — but is a seismic shift in financial services, nonetheless — Walmart is branching into bank accounts. And, by extension, bringing the banking branch into the retail aisles. Bloomberg reported on Wednesday...
