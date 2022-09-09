Read full article on original website
Opinion—Mother Of Two Denies Her Kids Right After Killing ThemMary HolmanLas Vegas, NV
I 'couple-watched' at the pool in Las Vegas and it gave me hopeM. BrownLas Vegas, NV
UNLV Football: The Rebels welcome 2–1 North Texas in the last game before conference playEugene AdamsParadise, NV
Samantha Moreno-Rodriguez: Mother accused of killing and abandoning special needs son pleads guiltyLavinia ThompsonLas Vegas, NV
Raiders open the season with yet another exciting one-score game against the ChargersEugene AdamsLas Vegas, NV
news3lv.com
Michael Shulman talks return of Aerosmith, Christopher Cross to Las Vegas
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A legendary rock band is set to take the stage again in Las Vegas. Man about town Michael Shulman joined us to talk about Aerosmith and the "Deuces Are Wild" residency, plus another person he's excited to see.
news3lv.com
Dazzle Africa hosting upcoming gala to benefit conservation work
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Dazzle Africa is teaming up with First Friday for the 2022 "Let's Get Wild" gala. Stacy James and Massiel Merritt joined us to share all the details. Some last-minute tickets are still available. Visit dazzleafrica.org to learn more.
news3lv.com
Hofbrauhaus hosts Las Vegas's most authentic Oktoberfest experience
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Oktoberfest officially kicks off at Hofbrauhaus. It's the most authentic Oktoberfest experience in the city. Jessica Maass and kevin Bonkowski joined us to share all the details. Visit hofbrauhauslasvegas.com/oktoberfest to learn more.
news3lv.com
Holiday carnival to debut at M Resort Casino in Henderson
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A new holiday carnival is scheduled to debut at M Resort in Henderson later this year. The Snow Carnival Holiday Forest will open on Nov. 23, according to a news release, bringing several attractions for people of all ages. Guests can find a "Mini Matterhorn"...
news3lv.com
Annual Greek Food Festival to return to Las Vegas in September
Las Vegas (KSNV) — A popular food festival is returning to Las Vegas for its 49th season this fall. The Greek Food Festival will be held Friday, September 23 through Sunday, September 25, at the St. John The Baptist Greek Church, located at 5300 S. El Camino Rd. The...
news3lv.com
Melinda Sheckells breaks down upcoming Life is Beautiful music festival
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Life is Beautiful is gearing up to return to downtown Las Vegas this weekend, and a big-name rapper is one of the headliners. Melinda Sheckells, editor of OnTheStrip.com and OffTheStrip.com joined us to talk about that and more entertainment set for this weekend, plus a destination you don't want to miss.
news3lv.com
Life is Beautiful to livestream festival through Amazon Music, Twitch
Las Vegas (KSNV) — Fans still looking to attend the upcoming Life is Beautiful festival can do so virtually this year, thanks to Amazon Music and Twitch. The three-day festival recently announced a partnership with Amazon Music and Twitch to broadcast the festival live on both platforms. Fans across...
news3lv.com
Fergusons Downtown at Life is Beautiful
Las Vegas (KSNV) — Fergusons Downtown has become a staple downtown, but they're offering some special things for Life is Beautiful festival-goers this weekend. Joining us now with more are Erica Bell and Connie Santos.
news3lv.com
Randy's Donuts in Las Vegas switches back to 24-hour operations
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A new favorite in Las Vegas won't be closing up any time soon. The Randy's Donuts website states its Las Vegas location is now operating 24 hours a day. A 24/7 schedule was originally planned for the doughnut shop when it opened, but incredible demand led the store to run from 5:30 a.m. until inventory ran out.
news3lv.com
Las Vegas police bring back 'Operation Chill' to reward kids
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Las Vegas police are bringing back "Operation Chill" to reward children around the valley. The department says it's partnering with 7-Eleven to offer thousands of tickets for free Slurpees. Officers can hand out the tickets if they see children using crosswalks correctly, helping someone or...
news3lv.com
Neon Museum in talks with Station Casinos about signage from shuttered properties
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The Neon Museum is in talks with Station Casinos about possibly receiving signs from the company's shuttered properties, according to a museum spokesperson. "The Neon Museum welcomes the opportunity to preserve historical elements that allow the Museum to tell the stories of locally-owned casinos in...
news3lv.com
Vegas Chamber gears up for largest fly-in event
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The Vegas Chamber is gearing up for its largest fly-in yet. President and CEO Mary Beth Sewald joined us to talk about the upcoming meeting with members of Congress and other leaders and experts.
news3lv.com
Las Vegas Aces logo put on Nevada State Police patrol cars
Some squad cars for the Nevada State Police were decked out with Aces logos on the hood of the cars Wednesday morning. The agency has also done this in the past for the Vegas Golden Knights. The Las Vegas Aces beat the Connecticut Sun on Tuesday, making them one win...
news3lv.com
The Source+ opens first dispensary with drive-thru service in Pahrump
Las Vegas (KSNV) — Local dispensary, The Source+, has now opened its first location in Pahrump. The new store is located at 2370 Homestead Rd. in Pahrump, Nevada, and is the company's first location with a drive-thru pickup service. “Our Pahrump dispensary is bringing new elements to the community...
news3lv.com
Remnants of Hurricane Kay cause road closures in Death Valley
Las Vegas (KSNV) — Some really strange video coming out of Death Valley once again. Heavy rains as a result of Hurricane Kay, which was churning south of us, off the coast of Mexico, have led to more road closures at Death Valley. The flooding blocked some 40 vehicles...
news3lv.com
Edvisors in Las Vegas offering resources on student loans, scholarships
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — There is some confusion about student loans and scholarships right now. Luckily, Edvisors right here in Las Vegas offers workshops and free resources at edvisors.com. Elaine Rubin, director of corporate communications, joined us to talk more about it.
news3lv.com
Allegiant Stadium launches 'checkout-free' concession stores
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Allegiant Stadium has launched four "checkout-free" concession stores that have reduced wait times for fans. A spokesperson says the stores use the checkout-free platform Zippin. Shoppers tap a credit card or scan a QR code to enter the store and then take the items they want to purchase.
news3lv.com
Suspect accused of killing ex-girlfriend in Las Vegas arrested in San Diego
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A suspect in the deadly stabbing of a Las Vegas woman was arrested in San Diego Wednesday morning, according to authorities. Michael Ricks, 24, was taken into custody by San Diego Police. Inmate records indicate Ricks is being held at San Diego Central Jail and an arraignment hearing is scheduled for Friday.
news3lv.com
Demolition begins on closed Station Casinos properties in Las Vegas
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Demolition has begun on Station Casinos properties that were permanently shuttered earlier this year. Cranes and other construction crews could be seen tearing apart the former Texas Station off Rancho Drive and Lake Mead Boulevard on Monday. Fiesta Henderson on Lake Mead Parkway is also...
news3lv.com
Woman found dead inside residence near MLK, Bonanza
Las Vegas (KSNV) — The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is currently on the scene of a homicide near downtown Las Vegas Tuesday night. The incident was reported around 6:44 p.m. at the 800 block of Reed Place, near MLK and Bonanza Road. According to police, a female in...
