Read full article on original website
Related
Long-Term Detour Begins September 14 on Garfield Avenue in Duluth
As the massive Twin Ports Interchange project moves forward, more and more smaller, yet related projects pop up that impact traffic in the area. According to the Minnesota Department of Transportation, one such supporting project will get underway on September 14 in Duluth. Beginning Wednesday, traffic from Port Terminal to Garfield Avenue will be detoured onto Helberg Drive in Duluth.
cbs3duluth.com
2 hurt in downtown Duluth shooting
DULUTH, MN. (KBJR) - A large police response and crime tape closed off a portion of roadway Tuesday night in downtown Duluth. Officers responded to the area of 2nd Avenue East and East Third Street around 8 p.m. on reports of a shooting. They arrived to find two victims who...
WDIO-TV
County says new roundabout and Snively intersection will open October 15th
An update for drivers who are anxiously awaiting the end of detours in the Lakeside/East Duluth/Woodland neighborhoods. Crews are making progress moving dirt and materials at the new roundabout at Snively and Glenwood. St. Louis County said they expect the project to be done on October 15th, and that’s when...
boreal.org
Body Found Under I-35 Ramp In Downtown Duluth
A man’s body was found under the I-35 ramp in Downtown Duluth, according to the Duluth Police Department. Police say the call came in around 4:20 p.m. Sunday along the 800 block of West Railroad Street at the underpass. Investigators believe the 29 year-old man died of an apparent...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WDIO-TV
Two people injured in Duluth shooting
Tuesday, Duluth Police responded to a shooting that took place on the 100th block of East Third Street. Police say that they located two individuals who sustained non-life threatening injuries. Those individuals were taken to the hospital. Duluth Police say this is an active investigation. WDIO will continue to bring...
FOX 21 Online
Duluth Police Investigating Shooting At Speedway Gas Station
DULUTH, Minn. — One person was shot at a Speedway gas station in the Central Hillside neighborhood next to downtown Duluth on Sunday. Details are limited at this hour, but Duluth police say the person has injuries from a gunshot wound that are not life-threatening. The shooting happened over...
Waterspout Spotted On Lake Superior’s North Shore Tuesday Evening
A rare Lake Superior weather phenomenon was spotted just off the Minnesota North Shore of Lake Superior on Tuesday night. A Minnesota-based storm chaser shared a photo on Twitter Tuesday night, depicting a waterspout sighting over Lake Superior, not far from Schroeder, Minnesota, between Silver Bay and Grand Marais along the North Shore.
WDIO-TV
Shooting incident at Lady Vi’s in Superior
Superior Police responded to a call of shots fired at Lady Vi’s early Sunday morning. According to a release from the Superior Police Department, the incident happened around 1:53 a.m. at 628 Tower Avenue. Officers say they encountered a large crowd leaving the area when they arrived on scene....
IN THIS ARTICLE
FOX 21 Online
Man Shot At Local Business In Superior, Injuries Non Life-Threatening
SUPERIOR, Wis. — The Superior Police Department says there was a shooting at a local business Sunday in Superior. The incident happened at Lady Vi’s just before 2 a.m. When officers arrived on-scene, they saw a lot of people leaving at once, with some of them telling police that the shooting happened inside the men’s bathroom.
boreal.org
Police Looking For Silver Chevy Impala At Scene Of Speedway Shooting
Duluth police are looking for a silver Chevy Impala that they say was involved in Sunday’s shooting at the Speedway gas station in the Central Hillside neighborhood. The car was made between the years 2006-2008. It has Minnesota plates and a dent on the passenger side. If you see...
WDIO-TV
Duluth Police searching for suspect in station shooting
Around 6:20pm Sunday, Duluth Police resounded to a shooting that happened near the intersection of E 4th Street and N 6th Avenue E. UPDATE: Duluth Police are currently looking for this vehicle involved with the shooting. It’s described as being a 2006-2008 Silver Chevy Impala with Minnesota license plates and a dent on the passenger side of the vehicle.
lptv.org
One Dies in Motorcycle Crash North of Hill City
A motorcycle crash in Spang Township killed one person and sent the other to the hospital. According to the Minnesota State Patrol, John Max, 50, and Kristine Grover, 24, were traveling with a motorcycle group in Itasca County on Friday, September 10th. Around 11:24 a.m., the group of motorcyclists reportedly came to an abrupt stop while heading northbound on Highway 169 just south of Smith Lake Trail. Max and Grover were traveling at the rear of the large group. The rapid break caused their Harley Davidson to lose control, swerving towards the southbound ditch. The vehicle went on its side during the crash.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
cbs3duluth.com
City by City: Biwabik, Superior, Ashland
Biwabik, MN- Honktoberfest is Saturday, September 24. The celebration is jam-packed with something for the whole family. From Dachshund Races, which have been expanded this year to fit more spectators, to an ATV Raffle and even Brewfest there is no shortage of fun to be had. Honk the Moose is a community celebrity that was the focus of a 1935 book. Honktoberfest not only celebrates him but Bavarian Oktoberfest too.
WDIO-TV
Single car crash near Interstate 35 and Highway 53 in Duluth
Sunday afternoon, rescue teams responded to a car accident on Southbound Interstate 35 at Highway 53 in Duluth. A truck was traveling southbound and was approaching Highway 53 when it suddenly veered left and struck a concrete barrier on the left side and came to a stop. Authorities say this...
Historic former hotel in downtown Duluth to be demolished
The former Hotel Astoria at 102-108 E. Superior St. in downtown Duluth. Courtesy of AMZ Hotels / City of Duluth. The former Hotel Astoria in Duluth's historic downtown will be demolished following a vote by city officials on Monday to overrule the Heritage Preservation Commission's wishes to keep the 117-year-old building standing.
City Of Superior Denies Fairgrounds’ Request To Forgive $10,000 In Interest On Delinquent Sewer Bill
The plan by Head of the Lakes Fairgrounds management and Douglas County to have a sizeable amount of interest charges waived by the City of Superior failed. And while a number of reasons were cited, it seems that the primary cause for the "no" vote from the city was the fact that no one from the management company or the county showed up to present or defend their case.
kdal610.com
Duluth Police Chief Finalist Announced
DULUTH, MN (KDAL) – Mayor Emily Larson on Monday announced the selection of a 24 year veteran of the Duluth Police Department as the finalist for the new Chief of Police. Mike Ceynowa has held a variety of positions in the department, most recently as Deputy Chief of Patrol.
Is A Mister Car Wash Coming To Duluth?
Mister Car Wash was founded in 1969 and apparently, there could be a location planned in Duluth, Minnesota. According to their website, not only "inspire people to shine", but they are also the largest car wash company throughout the United States. Mister Car Wash goes by a pretty simple formula, make people feel good by delivering a clean, dry, and shiny car every time. The company's brand also says they are anchored in quality, speed, and commitment to creating a memorable customer experience.
New Boutique Opening In Hermantown
Here's another place to shop until you drop! A brand new boutique is opening in the area later this month and anyone into fashion will be excited to learn more about it. There have been a handful of business announcements in the area lately. Recently, it was revealed a new restaurant was opening in the Lincoln Park area of Duluth. The restaurant will be an Asian restaurant called Bali Asian Cuisine.
cbs3duluth.com
MN State program offers to pay for job training for workers
DULUTH, MN. (CBS Duluth) - Many employers are finding it harder than ever to find skilled applicants to fill open positions. In Minnesota, a program offered through the Department of Labor and Industry is attempting to fix the problem by paying for a worker’s training after they’ve been hired for a job.
Comments / 0