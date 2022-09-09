A motorcycle crash in Spang Township killed one person and sent the other to the hospital. According to the Minnesota State Patrol, John Max, 50, and Kristine Grover, 24, were traveling with a motorcycle group in Itasca County on Friday, September 10th. Around 11:24 a.m., the group of motorcyclists reportedly came to an abrupt stop while heading northbound on Highway 169 just south of Smith Lake Trail. Max and Grover were traveling at the rear of the large group. The rapid break caused their Harley Davidson to lose control, swerving towards the southbound ditch. The vehicle went on its side during the crash.

HILL CITY, MN ・ 2 DAYS AGO