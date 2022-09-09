Halloween season at Knott's Berry Farm is almost upon us! This year, Knott’s Spooky Farm will be bigger and better with a newly expanded family-friendly Halloween celebration. Families can join in on the ghoulish fun as the park transforms with themed décor and wicked fun around every corner. The fall Season of Fun offers Halloween-themed activities that celebrate the season, including trick-or-treating, a line-up of original shows and pumpkin decorating. Knott's Spooky Farm will be taking place Thursdays through Sundays this year, starting September 29 through October 31. The best part is the event is included with your season pass or daily admission.

HALLOWEEN ・ 8 DAYS AGO