Halloween season at Knott's Berry Farm is almost upon us! This year, Knott’s Spooky Farm will be bigger and better with a newly expanded family-friendly Halloween celebration. Families can join in on the ghoulish fun as the park transforms with themed décor and wicked fun around every corner. The fall Season of Fun offers Halloween-themed activities that celebrate the season, including trick-or-treating, a line-up of original shows and pumpkin decorating. Knott's Spooky Farm will be taking place Thursdays through Sundays this year, starting September 29 through October 31. The best part is the event is included with your season pass or daily admission.
Haunt O’ Ween is back in LA for 2022 with a re-imagined experience! For 31 days, Haunt O' Ween is going all out and embracing the spirit of Halloween! This expansive 200,000 sq ft. immersive family-friendly space covered in thousands of pumpkins makes the perfect playground in which to enjoy all the adventures and fun associated with the season. Go trick-or-treating in the Town of Haunt O' Ween, take a spin on rides, jump away in multiple bounce houses, play games, get your face painted, enjoy food and drinks... the list is endless.
Halloween celebrations at California’s Great America are transforming in 2022 as the park introduces Tricks and Treats, an all-new, over-the-top, larger-than-life, gotta-be-there Halloween event packed with fun and family-friendly eeriness. From little goblins to grown-up ghouls, everyone will find ghastly great things to do for Halloween. Plus, there will be a ton of delicious seasonal treats, drinks and, of course, candy!
Costumed visitors of all ages will make their way from home to home in the safely gated ‘neighborhood’ of Heritage Square Museum’s Victorian manors, which have been reimagined into a Halloween night from an era when the Addams Family, the Munsters and residents of the Twilight Zone joined millions of 1950’s and 1960’s American families in their homes each week.
Halloween Time Spills Over into the Downtown Disney District and Beyond. Don’t have a ticket to the Oogie Boogie Bash or maybe you are just looking for another way to experience Halloween Time at the Disneyland Resort? There are several ways to celebrate Halloween Time in Downtown Disney District and at the Disneyland Resort Hotels this Halloween season. Read about the special festivities and bewitching delights of seasonal sights, sounds, and sweets that you won’t want to miss now through October 31, 2022.
