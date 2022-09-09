Read full article on original website
Subcutaneous Insulin Aspart May be Cost-effective Treatment for Mild Diabetic Ketoacidosis in Children
Research suggests that subcutaneous insulin aspart is a cost-effective and accessible treatment option that could allow children with type 1 diabetes to avoid the ICU after a mild episode of diabetic ketoacidosis. Subcutaneous (SC) insulin aspart was found superior in managing mild uncomplicated diabetes ketoacidosis (DKA) in children compared with...
Study: Consistent Consumption of Alcohol May Increase Risk Of Atrial Fibrillation in Young Adults
Excess drinking is a major atrial fibrillation risk factor in young people. Alcohol may increase the risk of atrial fibrillation (AF) among those 20 to 39 years of age, according to a new study published in JAMA Network Open. The World Health Organization reported that 13.5% of deaths among this age group are related to alcohol consumption. Approximately 48.5% of all heavy drinkers are young adults between 20 and 24 years of age.
Study: Anti-Depressants May Help Avoid Severe COVID-19 Symptoms
Although serotonin is widely associated with feelings of happiness, a study suggests it may be associated with the severity of COVID-19. New research supports previous findings that selective serotonin reuptake inhibitors may reduce severe COVID-19 symptoms, identifying an important link between serotonin cells in the gut and COVID-19.1 The findings were published in the research journal Gut.
Long-Term Impact of C. difficile Infection (CDI) and Infection Recurrence
Paul Feuerstadt, MD: As we pull back a little bit to Clostridioides difficile, we need to think about what changes happened to the microbiota. What changes do happen to the microbiota with C diff? I usually like to go back to the original study that looked into this by Ching and colleagues from Michigan State University about 15 years ago. They looked at a group of individuals who had no infection. They looked at individuals who had an initial episode of C diff, and then they looked at individuals with a first recurrence. They compared the constituency of the microbiota, as well as the diversity of the microbiota. What they found was that when they compared no infection with initial infection, there were no statistically significant differences. There was a slight trend for decrease in the diversity of the microbiota, but it didn't achieve statistical significance. Once they compared initial infection with recurrent infection, that was the circumstance where there was a statistically significant depletion of the diversity with the loss of two main fila, the Bacteroidetes and the Firmicutes. The Bacteroidetes and the Firmicutes are the most essential pieces of the microbiota that help us prevent C diff. Now you say, “Well, how does this all correlate back to the infection?” The way that this correlates back to the infection is that antimicrobials treat that vegetative phase, treat that phase that releases the toxins that stimulate the diarrhea syndrome most associated with C diff. But don't forget about that spore phase. That spore phase is spread but also results in recurrence. The way that we eradicate the spore phase of C diff is through a healthy microbiota. Now it's important to understand that at the end of antimicrobial treatment, our microbiota has been depleted because of the dysbiosis that led us to get C diff, but also the antimicrobials that we use to treat C diff further deplete that microbiota. It's important to realize that following antimicrobial therapy, without further intervention, it's up to our microbiota to regrow and refortify itself. Unfortunately, sometimes that doesn't work quite as well as we'd like. In fact, 25% to 30% of the time with an initial infection that doesn't work well, and patients recur. With a first recurrence, 40% to 50% will go on to recur after that, and up to 60% as patients get caught in this cycle of recurrence after recurrence after recurrence; a massive burden on the patient population and also a massive burden on the health care system. Treating C diff optimally really needs to be prioritized.
Study: Fianlimab With Cemiplimab Combination Shows High Response Rate in Certain Patients With Advanced Melanoma
New research presented at ESMO Congress found that certain patients with advanced melanoma administered a combination of cemiplimab with fianlimab experienced a median progression-free survival of 2 years. An investigational combination of fianlimab, a LAG-3 inhibitor, and cemiplimab (Libtayo; Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc), a PD-1 inhibitor, showed positive data in a...
Pharmacists Play Pivotal Role in Flu Vaccines
Key responsibilities include providing recommendations, administering vaccinations, disseminating evidence-based advice, reducing spread of influenza in communities. The influenza virus causes a respiratory infection that can result in serious complications, predominantly in older adults, young children, and individuals with certain medical conditions, but pharmacists can be great advocates for flu vaccination. Getting a flu shot, although not 100% effective, is the best way of preventing flu and its complications. The CDC recommends annual flu vaccinations for everyone 6 months or older.
FDA Approves Updated Label for Bayer’s Finerenone to Include Cardiovascular Study
Modification is based on phase 3 FIGARO-DKD clinical trial investigating CV and kidney outcomes in more than 13,000 patients with CKD associated with type 2 diabetes. The FDA has approved an update to the label for finerenone (Kerendia; Bayer) to include treatment of cardiovascular (CV) outcomes for those with chronic kidney disease (CKD) and type 2 diabetes (T2D).
Sotorasib Significantly Improves Progression-Free Survival for KRAS G12C-Mutated Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer in Phase 3 Trial
Data presented at the European Society for Medical Oncology Congress showed that sotorasib increased progression-free survival to 1 year in 25% of patients with KRAS G12C-mutated non-small cell lung cancer. Sotorasib (Lumakras; Amgen), a once-daily oral treatment for KRAS G12C-mutated non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), met the primary endpoint of...
The Big Picture Moving Forward as a Hospital, Health System
Pharmacy Times spoke with Carina Dolan, PharmD, Editor in Chief of the Pharmacy Market Outlook, about the highlights and the big picture moving forward for hospitals and health systems. We spoke with Carina Dolan PharmD, Editor in Chief of the Pharmacy Market Outlook, about the highlights and the big picture...
Study: Rucaparib Improves Progression-Free Survival as First-Line Maintenance Therapy in Advanced Ovarian Cancer
New results presented at the 2022 ESMO conference reinforce the potential of rucaparib as a first-line maintenance treatment option in a broad population of patients with ovarian cancer. New research from a subgroup analysis of the phase 3 ATHENA trial has found that rucaparib (Rubraca, Clovis Oncology) as a first-line...
Mirati Releases Promising Adagrasib Results for Advanced Colorectal Cancer
Therapy shows positive clinical efficacy and favorable tolerability as a monotherapy and in combination with cetuximab in heavily pretreated patients who have a KRASG12C mutation. Mirati Therapeutics Inc announced results from KRYSTAL-1, a multicohort phase 1/2 study that evaluated adagrasib with or without cetuximab in individuals with advanced colorectal cancer...
Lebrikuzumab Found to Maintain Durable Skin Clearance When Dosed Every 4 Weeks in Atopic Dermatitis
ADvocate 1 and ADvocate 2 are 52-week randomized, double-blind phase 3 studies designed to evaluate lebrikizumab as monotherapy in adult and adolescent patients with moderate to severe AD. Lebrikizumab was found to produce improvements in skin clearance and itch for patients with atopic dermatitis (AD) who achieved a clinical response...
Osimertinib Significantly Improves Disease-Free Survival in EGFR-Mutated Lung Cancer
Researchers at the European Society for Medical Oncology Congress presented findings that show osimertinib may clinically reduce the risk of lung cancer recurrence. AstraZeneca reported that adjuvant treatment with osimertinib (Tagrisso) had a clinically meaningful improvement in disease-free survival (DFS) among patients with early-stage (1B, 2 and 3A) epidermal growth factor receptor-mutated (EGFRm) non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) compared to placebo. These findings were presented at the at the European Society for Medical Oncology Congress 2022.
Treatment Options for C. difficile Infection (CDI)
Paul Feuerstadt, MD: How can we go about treating Clostridioides difficile optimally? Well, we can lookat the guidelines. The Infectious Diseases Society of America—Society of Healthcare Epidemiologists of America guidelines were updated in 2021. Bincy, can you walk us through what the recommendations were for treatment of a first episode of C diff?
Interaction Considerations for Common OTC Drug Classes
Although OTC medications are generally considered safe when used as directed, there are some key drug interactions for pharmacists to keep in mind when helping patients choose an OTC product. As we enter the fall and children are back at school, the oncoming flu season and the potential for a...
Herpes Zoster-Associated Urinary Retention Can Cause Serious Complications
Case report describes severe complications from spontaneous bladder rupture caused by herpes zoster-associated urinary retention. A newly published case report emphasizes the importance of caregivers monitoring for herpes zoster-associated urinary system dysfunction. The report, published in Infection and Drug Resistance, notes that a considerable amount of total herpes zoster cases involve infection in the sacral area.
Lesser Known Complications Hospitalizing More Patients With Type 2 Diabetes
Research suggests that non-traditional complications from type 2 diabetes are hospitalizing more people now than they did 20 years ago. Lesser known complications of type 2 diabetes mellitus (T2DM) are leading to more hospitalizations for conditions such as infections (i.e., pneumonia, sepsis), mental health disorders, and gastrointestinal conditions, according to a study presented at the September European Association for the Study of Diabetes Annual Meeting.
Limited Course of Tremelimumab, Imfinzi Combination Sustained Overall Survival Improvements in Non-Squamous Non–Small Cell Lung Cancer
An estimated 31.4% of individuals with non-squamous non–small cell lung cancer treated with the combination were alive at 3 years compared to 17.3% for those on chemotherapy alone. A limited course of tremelimumab, when added to durvalumab (Imfinzi; AstraZeneca), plus 4 cycles of chemotherapy demonstrated a sustained improvement in...
Clovis Oncology Submits New Drug Application for Rucaparib as First-Line Maintenance Treatment for Advanced Ovarian Cancer
Research suggests that rucaparib can increase progression-free survival by more than a year in women with advanced ovarian cancer. Clovis Oncology, Inc has submitted a supplemental New Drug Application (sNDA) to the FDA for rucaparib (Rubraca) as first-line maintenance treatment for patients with advanced ovarian cancer, regardless of biomarker status. Rucaparib was also submitted as a Type II variation with the European Medicines Agency.
Study: Diet Change Makes Biggest Impact on Reducing CV Risk in Those With Hypertension
Analysis presented at an American Heart Association meeting suggests that following DASH is most effective to reduce the risk of heart attacks and strokes. Adopting the Dietary Approaches to Stop Hypertension (DASH) diet could have the greatest lifestyle change impact for young and middle-aged adults with stage 1 hypertension, according to data presented at the American Heart Association’s Hypertension Scientific Sessions 2022.
