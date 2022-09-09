ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
pymnts

Mercury Launches Corporate Cashback Mastercard for Startups

FinTech Mercury is launching a corporate Mastercard to help startups scale their business, with the card offering 1.5% cashback without any annual fees or personal credit checks. The new IO card offers a 30-day interest-free repayment period, according to a Monday (Sept. 12) press release, and the cashback reward counts...
pymnts

Today in B2B Payments: 3 B2B Marketplaces Add Solutions

Today in B2B payments, JOOR adds a B2B payments tool, Taiwantrade.com aims to build an “intelligent mobile ecosystem” and Indeal looks to solve challenges commonly encountered by businesses in Saudi Arabia. Plus, Payhawk launches its spend management solution in the U.S. and now serves 32 countries. Wholesale management...
pymnts

Turkish Startup Fimple Raises $2M to Grow BaaS Solutions

Turkish startup Fimple has drawn $2 million worth of investments in a two-month, pre-seed tour and aims for global expansion of its cloud-based financial services. The Istanbul-based FinTech began its expansion by launching operations in London earlier this year, according to a Monday (Sept. 12) press release. “From our new...
Payments Firm Stax Launches New Billing SaaS Arm

Payments services provider Stax has announced the launch of Stax Bill, a re-branding of a company called Fusebill that Stax acquired in March 2021. Stax Bill, like Fusebill, offers automated billing software as a service, or SaaS, to purveyors and other subscription businesses, according to a Tuesday (Sept. 13) press release.
pymnts

Ebanx Brings Digital Payments Tools to Africa

Global payments FinTech Ebanx is expanding beyond its Latin American roots for the first time and bringing its digital solutions to Africa. Founded in Brazil, Ebanx spent 10 years expanding to 15 Latin American countries and is now focusing on Africa, which it believes is the next big growth frontier for digital payments and the digital market.
pymnts

Wholesaler Platform JOOR Unveils B2B Payments Tool

Wholesale management platform JOOR has unveiled a tool for wholesalers called JOOR Pay, which can be embedded into checkout systems to speed the collection of payments from retailers. JOOR Pay works with 135 currencies, according to a Tuesday (Sept. 13) press release. Wholesalers can offer 60-day payment terms to select...
pymnts

Verto and Xente Team Up on NGO Payments

B2B cross-border payments firm Verto has partnered with Xente, a multicurrency digital payments platform for African businesses, to provide cross-border payment services to non-governmental organizations (NGOs) in Uganda. Verto will leverage Xente’s connectivity in Africa, which permits customers to pay verified beneficiaries even in remote areas, according to a Tuesday...
pymnts

Adyen Brings Real-Time Visa Account Updater to Europe

Global FinTech business payments company Adyen is the first company to deliver the Real Time Visa Account Updater (VAU) to Europe, which enables companies to boost authorization rates from card-on-file payments by automatically updating Visa accounts. Real-Time VAU aims to help prevent involuntary churn and since Adyen automatically connects to...
pymnts

Deluxe, UK Trade Dept Team on Cross Border Innovation

Deluxe, which works in payments and business technology, has hosted 10 British FinTech companies to help promote collaboration and innovation in financial and business services, a press release said. Deluxe helps businesses grow and can work with businesses at any stage of their life cycles, the company said. The companies...
pymnts

Crypto Payments FinTech Company Front Launches API Platform

Cryptocurrency payments FinTech company Front has launched on Product Hunt an application programming interface (API) platform that enables FinTechs to access more than 250 integrations with brokerages and exchanges in order to transfer crypto across exchanges. The platform, called Front API, has been in stealth mode since July and aims...
pymnts

Today in B2B Payments: Tech Tackles X-Border Payments, SaaS Billing

Today in B2B payments, LianLian Global adds a cross-border payments guarantee to China, while Maxio launches a one-stop solution for Software-as-a-Service companies’ billing and financial operations. Plus, B2B payments firm Bottomline buys Nexus Systems to extend into the real estate vertical. Cross-border payments service provider LianLian Global has announced...
pymnts

Report: Indian Federal Agency Searched Some Paytm, PayU Locations

An Indian federal agency has reportedly conducted searches at some PayU and Paytm locations, with the latter being owned by One 97 Communications. The agency, the Enforcement Directorate (ED), is the country’s financial crime fighting agency, Reuters reported Wednesday (Sept. 14), citing CNBC-TV18. A Paytm spokesperson told PYMNTS via email that the searches have to do with a matter that the company had already notified the Stock Exchange about on Sept. 4.
pymnts

UK’s ePayments Systems Shutters for Good

U.K.-based electronic payments company ePayments Systems is shutting up shop for good. In a post on the company website announcing the news, ePayment Systems said that it “has begun the process of closing its doors and entered into an orderly, solvent wind-down.”. The FinTech business has been closed for...
