Read full article on original website
Related
Prepaid Cards Streamline Expense Management, Solve Major Pain Points for MENA SMBs
Some of the most underbanked populations in the world can be found in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA), where countries like Egypt have bank account ownership rates as low as 22%. While increasing bank account access is certainly an important aspect of any financial inclusion agenda, financial technology...
EMEA Daily: Verto and Xente Team up on NGO Payments; Wio Digital Bank Launches in UAE With Initial Focus on SMBs
Today in Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA), Verto has partnered with Xente to provide payment services to NGOs and the United Arab Emirates gets a new digital bank in Wio. The business-to-business (B2B) cross-border payments firm Verto, announced Tuesday (Sept. 13) that it has partnered with Xente, a...
Study: APAC Cart Abandonment Rises 32% Absent Localized Payment Methods
At a time when cross-border sales are increasingly being targeted as a key growth opportunity for online merchants, new cart abandonment statistics show that expanding into Asia’s fast-growing economies is no easy task. Even so, for businesses that do decide to make the leap, the inclusion of just one...
Mercury Launches Corporate Cashback Mastercard for Startups
FinTech Mercury is launching a corporate Mastercard to help startups scale their business, with the card offering 1.5% cashback without any annual fees or personal credit checks. The new IO card offers a 30-day interest-free repayment period, according to a Monday (Sept. 12) press release, and the cashback reward counts...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Today in B2B Payments: 3 B2B Marketplaces Add Solutions
Today in B2B payments, JOOR adds a B2B payments tool, Taiwantrade.com aims to build an “intelligent mobile ecosystem” and Indeal looks to solve challenges commonly encountered by businesses in Saudi Arabia. Plus, Payhawk launches its spend management solution in the U.S. and now serves 32 countries. Wholesale management...
Turkish Startup Fimple Raises $2M to Grow BaaS Solutions
Turkish startup Fimple has drawn $2 million worth of investments in a two-month, pre-seed tour and aims for global expansion of its cloud-based financial services. The Istanbul-based FinTech began its expansion by launching operations in London earlier this year, according to a Monday (Sept. 12) press release. “From our new...
Today in Crypto: Anchorage Digital Backs Japanese Stablecoin; Paxos: LatAm Fastest Growing Region in Crypto Interest
Anchorage Digital, a regulated crypto custody platform, will be supporting a Japanese yen stablecoin, a Coindesk report said Tuesday (Sept 13). This follows its offerings for digital U.S. dollars and euros, and it will help FinTech use cases in Japan, including payments and payroll. The Anchorage custody of the GYEN...
EMEA Daily: Flutterwave Launches eNaira Payments for Businesses in Nigeria; Google’s Appeal of EU’s Record Fine Nets 5% Reduction
Today in Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Nigerian PayTech Flutterwave has launched support for the eNaira, and Google’s appeal of an EU fine results in a 5% reduction. Entertainment subscription site Patreon will be cutting around 17% of its staff and closing two offices in Europe, a Bloomberg report said.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Today in B2B Payments: 2 Companies Offer B2B Solutions for Workplace Meals
Today in B2B payments, DoorDash adds news features to its DoorDash for Work product suite, while Freshly launches a B2B arm called FreshlyWell. Plus, Chargezoom CEO Matt Dubois talks with PYMNTS after his company raises $10 million in a Series A funding round. As more players in the food and...
Payments Firm Stax Launches New Billing SaaS Arm
Payments services provider Stax has announced the launch of Stax Bill, a re-branding of a company called Fusebill that Stax acquired in March 2021. Stax Bill, like Fusebill, offers automated billing software as a service, or SaaS, to purveyors and other subscription businesses, according to a Tuesday (Sept. 13) press release.
Ebanx Brings Digital Payments Tools to Africa
Global payments FinTech Ebanx is expanding beyond its Latin American roots for the first time and bringing its digital solutions to Africa. Founded in Brazil, Ebanx spent 10 years expanding to 15 Latin American countries and is now focusing on Africa, which it believes is the next big growth frontier for digital payments and the digital market.
Wholesaler Platform JOOR Unveils B2B Payments Tool
Wholesale management platform JOOR has unveiled a tool for wholesalers called JOOR Pay, which can be embedded into checkout systems to speed the collection of payments from retailers. JOOR Pay works with 135 currencies, according to a Tuesday (Sept. 13) press release. Wholesalers can offer 60-day payment terms to select...
Verto and Xente Team Up on NGO Payments
B2B cross-border payments firm Verto has partnered with Xente, a multicurrency digital payments platform for African businesses, to provide cross-border payment services to non-governmental organizations (NGOs) in Uganda. Verto will leverage Xente’s connectivity in Africa, which permits customers to pay verified beneficiaries even in remote areas, according to a Tuesday...
Adyen Brings Real-Time Visa Account Updater to Europe
Global FinTech business payments company Adyen is the first company to deliver the Real Time Visa Account Updater (VAU) to Europe, which enables companies to boost authorization rates from card-on-file payments by automatically updating Visa accounts. Real-Time VAU aims to help prevent involuntary churn and since Adyen automatically connects to...
Deluxe, UK Trade Dept Team on Cross Border Innovation
Deluxe, which works in payments and business technology, has hosted 10 British FinTech companies to help promote collaboration and innovation in financial and business services, a press release said. Deluxe helps businesses grow and can work with businesses at any stage of their life cycles, the company said. The companies...
EMEA Daily: Turkish Banks Reduce Lending Due to Regulations; Electrolux Sees Scaling Back on Appliance Orders
In today’s news from Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA), Turkish banking regulations are causing banks to pull back on corporate lending, Electrolux is facing weak demand for home appliances and more. Turkish banks are reportedly pulling back on corporate lending, due to regulations that aimed to keep...
Crypto Payments FinTech Company Front Launches API Platform
Cryptocurrency payments FinTech company Front has launched on Product Hunt an application programming interface (API) platform that enables FinTechs to access more than 250 integrations with brokerages and exchanges in order to transfer crypto across exchanges. The platform, called Front API, has been in stealth mode since July and aims...
Today in B2B Payments: Tech Tackles X-Border Payments, SaaS Billing
Today in B2B payments, LianLian Global adds a cross-border payments guarantee to China, while Maxio launches a one-stop solution for Software-as-a-Service companies’ billing and financial operations. Plus, B2B payments firm Bottomline buys Nexus Systems to extend into the real estate vertical. Cross-border payments service provider LianLian Global has announced...
Report: Indian Federal Agency Searched Some Paytm, PayU Locations
An Indian federal agency has reportedly conducted searches at some PayU and Paytm locations, with the latter being owned by One 97 Communications. The agency, the Enforcement Directorate (ED), is the country’s financial crime fighting agency, Reuters reported Wednesday (Sept. 14), citing CNBC-TV18. A Paytm spokesperson told PYMNTS via email that the searches have to do with a matter that the company had already notified the Stock Exchange about on Sept. 4.
UK’s ePayments Systems Shutters for Good
U.K.-based electronic payments company ePayments Systems is shutting up shop for good. In a post on the company website announcing the news, ePayment Systems said that it “has begun the process of closing its doors and entered into an orderly, solvent wind-down.”. The FinTech business has been closed for...
pymnts
Boston, MA
17K+
Followers
25K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
Online coverage of payments news and top industry trends. Insight and reporting on payments, commerce, FinTech and innovation.https://www.pymnts.com
Comments / 0