cnyhomepage.com
Men charged for allegedly possessing non-NY SAFE ACT weapons
CHENANGO COUNTY, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The New York State Police in Sidney has charged two men with felony weapon possession for firearms that were allegedly non-compliant with the NYS SAFE Act. According to the NYS Police Bureau of Criminal Investigation, after an investigation, it was learned that 19-year-old Alec...
Chenango Co. men arrested for ghost guns
Two Chenango County men have been arrested for possessing numerous ghost guns and illegal large-capacity magazines.
State Trooper arrested while off-duty after incident at Watertown Walmart
WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — A New York State Trooper was arrested following an incident at Walmart in Watertown. According to State Police, 36-year-old Errol Oskay of Sackets Harbor was arrested on charges related to falsifying business records on September 13. State Police alleged that Oskay purchased a child’s riding toy at Walmart the previous day […]
CNY man tosses guns from stolen vehicle as police chase him, officials say
Sullivan, N.Y. — A Sullivan man who was chased by police threw guns out a stolen car’s window as deputies closed in on him Saturday, county officials said. Police were called at about 9:15 a.m. to a Black Creek Road address for a stolen vehicle complaint, Madison County spokeswoman Samantha Field said. The caller told police Donald C. Brown, 49, stole the car and said he would grab a gun from his home and shoot someone, Field said.
flackbroadcasting.com
Trio of teenagers accused of obscenity charges in Newport, State Police say
NEWPORT- A trio of teenagers from the Kuyahoora Valley area are all faced with obscenity accusations, authorities say. Two 15-year-olds, one from Newport, NY and the other from Poland, NY, along with another 14-year old from Newport, NY were all arrested by the New York State Police (Herkimer). The 15-year-old...
No Arrests Following Incident Outside Greene Elementary School
Classes were expected to be back in session as normal at one Chenango County elementary school following an incident near the campus at the end of the school day September 13. Chenango County authorities say no arrests have been made after a man acting suspiciously caused the Greene Elementary School campus to be locked down at the end of the school day Tuesday, September 13.
flackbroadcasting.com
Boonville, Rome resident charged with endangering welfare of child in wake of State Police ‘operation Vaporizer’ campaign
ONEIDA AND HERKIMER COUNTIES- A pair of local residents are faced with accusations in the wake of a State Police campaign to crack down on the sale of flavored nicotine vapes to minors. Aadil Tahiri, 38, of Boonville, NY and Adnan H. Almahen, 28, of Rome, NY are both officially...
cnyhomepage.com
Utica PD searching for shooting suspects that injured 12yr old boy in August
UTICA, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The Utica Police Department is asking for the public’s help in their investigation of the shooting that took place during a candlelight vigil back in August of 2022 that injured a 12-year-old boy who was passing by in a car driven by his mother.
cnyhomepage.com
UPDATE – Man involved in officer shooting in Utica has died
UTICA, NY (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The man who was shot by Utica police officers Monday night died from his wounds. The man has been identified as 61-year-old David Litts of Utica. Shortly before 8:00 PM, Monday, Utica Police were called to 1601 Nielsen Street in the Cornhill section of the...
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Syracuse Man Charged with Rape in 1st Degree
The Johnson City Police Department says a Syracuse man has been charged with rape. 26-year-old Antonio N. Bethune was charged with rape after officers responded to a report of sexual assault in Johnson City on September 10th. Detectives collected evidence from the incident and Bethune was charged with Rape in...
cortlandvoice.com
County Sheriff’s Office: Man arrested for drugs
A City of Cortland man was arrested last week after he was found to be in possession of drugs, according to a Cortland County Sheriff’s Office report. The Cortland County Drug Task Force executed a narcotics search warrant at a residence on Clayton Avenue in the city. Artist Quiller,...
cnyhomepage.com
Officer-involved shooting in Utica
UTICA, NY (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – A man armed with a knife was shot by Utica Police Monday night. Shortly before 8:00 PM, Monday, Utica Police were called to 1601 Nielsen Street for a mental health situation. Two responding officers encountered a man with a knife. At some point in the...
cnyhomepage.com
Utica officer involved shooting incident investigation going to NYS Attorney General
UTICA, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – At 7:50 Monday night Utica police officers responded to a call at 1601 Neilson Street in East Utica for an emotionally disturbed person who had called 911, threatening that he was armed with firearms, a knife and making suicidal threats. When police arrived, they encountered 61-year-old David Litts outside of the residence armed with a knife, and they worked to de-escalate the situation.
Seneca Falls Man Arrested on Drug Charges
The Cortland County Drug Task Force assisted by Cortland County's Sheriff's Office, City Police, and New York State Police served a narcotics search warrant on September 7th at a residence located on Charles Street in the City of Cortland.
‘Tragic for Everyone Involved’, Utica PD Official Talks About Fatal Shooting Incident This Week
We're learning more about the officer involved shooting that resulted in the death of a 61-year-old Utica man earlier this week. The fatal shooting has prompted two probes into the response of officers who encountered David Litts at his Neilson Street home armed with a knife, police have said. Litts...
flackbroadcasting.com
NYSP: Teen accused of aggravated harassment in Ava
AVA- A teenager from Oneida County is accused of aggravated harassment from over the weekend, authorities say. The 13-year-old youth, whose name was not provided from the New York State Police (Lee), was arrested and charged early Monday with one misdemeanor count of aggravated harassment in the second-degree (threat by phone).
More charges expected in funeral home case
JOHNSTOWN, N.Y. (News10)-A former Johnstown funeral home operator accused of mishandling remains, including dumping corpses inside a garage is expected to face even more charges that come with more potential time behind bars. That’s according to the chief of police and district attorney who spoke with News10’s Anya Tucker. Brian Barnett, the former director […]
whcuradio.com
Domestic dispute leads to felony charge in Cortland
CORTLANDVILLE, N.Y. (WHCU) – A Cortland man faces a felony. Cortland County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested 45-year-old Justin Toolan just before 8 p.m. Saturday night. They were responding to a domestic incident in the Town of Cortlandville, where authorities say Toolan intentionally caused more than $250 damage to the victim’s property. He is charged with Criminal Mischief in the Third Degree, a class E felony.
flackbroadcasting.com
Boonville Police calls torn up lawns at Bottom of Boonville Cemetery “100% criminal in nature”
BOONVILLE- Authorities are seeking whoever is responsible for tearing up the lawns at the very bottom edge of Boonville Cemetery. Sometime between 2:00 and 2:30 a.m. Saturday, a vehicle of some sort tore up the lawns along Moose River Road, right across from the upper portion of Erwin Park. According...
WKTV
Man arrested in rash of Otsego County car part thefts
ONEONTA, N.Y.-- State Police in Oneonta have arrested a Schenevus man in connection with a spree of catalytic converter thefts that spanned three towns in Otsego County. State police say that 39-year-old Joshua Dresser was arrested following an investigation into the thefts. They say Dresser cut off and stole catalytic converters from vehicles at locations in Maryland, Worcester and Milford.
