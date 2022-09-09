Sullivan, N.Y. — A Sullivan man who was chased by police threw guns out a stolen car’s window as deputies closed in on him Saturday, county officials said. Police were called at about 9:15 a.m. to a Black Creek Road address for a stolen vehicle complaint, Madison County spokeswoman Samantha Field said. The caller told police Donald C. Brown, 49, stole the car and said he would grab a gun from his home and shoot someone, Field said.

