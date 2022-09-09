ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hopkins County, TX

Comments / 0

Related
redfearnrealestate.com

48 County Road 2339, Pittsburg, TX 75686

Perched among the towering trees overlooking deep open waters of Lake Bob Sandlin sits Villa Milla, where indoor and outdoor living spaces all enjoy views of the lake and natural treed lot. Graciously redone with an abundance of natural light throughout, and re-designed for a full house, this lakehouse offers 2 full primary suites with en-suite baths, 2 additional guest bedrooms with shared bath, and a fun half bath. The open great room offers an updated kitchen with quartz counters and a butcher block island, generous dining space, and large family room complete with wood burning fireplace and wood beamed vaulted ceiling. Step out the french doors onto a deck that wraps the back of the home and admire the beautifully landscaped yard, outdoor grilling area with granite work surface, and the multiple lounging areas at different levels as you make your way down to the water. Dive off your own boathouse into the deep water! The fantastic boathouse offers ample storage, granite serving bar, covered and uncovered entertaining areas. If you’re looking for an investment property to VRBO, a second home, or a full time place with a view, look no further! Call today to set up your private showing!
PITTSBURG, TX
easttexasradio.com

Mt Vernon Man Jailed In Hopkins County

Hopkins County deputies stopped a vehicle on I-30 for failure to drive in a single lane. The driver, 40-year-old John Adam McGinn of Mt. Vernon was extremely nervous and refused permission to search the vehicle. A K-9 officer, however alerted on the pickup. A subsequent search turned up two tins of suspected methamphetamine in a full fast-food coca cola cup and McGinn was arrested.
HOPKINS COUNTY, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Center, TX
Local
Texas Business
City
Brashear, TX
Local
Texas Real Estate
County
Hopkins County, TX
City
Sulphur Springs, TX
Hopkins County, TX
Business
FrontPorchNewsHopkinsCounty

Sulphur Springs’ “take a plant, leaf a plant” installation

The “Take a plant, leaf a plant” installation is located at Kay Jae + Co., 325 S Davis Street Suite 1. The display is open 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. while the store is open. Anyone who loves plants will tell you: you often get too many of one species while you have several others on your wishlist. The “Take a plant, leaf a plant” program is a great way to trade with other locals to round out your plant collection!
SULPHUR SPRINGS, TX
FrontPorchNewsHopkinsCounty

Chamber Connection for 9/14 by Butch Burney

Past cooks have until Friday, Sept. 23, to register for the 53rd Annual Hopkins County Stew Festival and retain their site from last year. If you have cooked stew in the past or want to for the first time, now is the time to register for Stew Fest, presented by Alliance Bank. The Stew Festival is Saturday, Oct. 22, with Friday night activities, hosted by Bob Evans Foods, will be going on the night before at Buford Park.
HOPKINS COUNTY, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Housinglist#Linus Realestate#Fruit#Barns#Horse Barn#Power Lines#Business Industry#Linus Business#Ag#Creek Ag#Home Overlooking Pool
101.5 KNUE

Yum! Very Popular Tyler, Texas Restaurant Adding a Fourth Location

There is no doubt that East Texas is lucky to have such amazing Mexican restaurants. No matter what your taste buds enjoy there is a Mexican restaurant in Tyler, Texas that you will love but it seems like everyone really enjoys Ruby's Mexican Restaurant as one of their absolute favorites especially seeing as how they have just announced they will be opening their fourth location!
TYLER, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Real Estate
FrontPorchNewsHopkinsCounty

Obituary for Roger Dale Case

Funeral service for Roger Dale Case, age 69, of Sulphur Springs, will be held at 2:00 p.m., Thursday, September 15, 2022, at West Oaks Funeral Home Chapel with Bro. Larry Cox officiating. Interment will follow at North Hopkins Cemetery with Mike Norton, Jesse Hull, Darian Chaney, Tony Case, Matt Allen, and Robert Smith serving as pallbearers. Honorary pallbearers will be The Owners and Employees of Vititow Trucking, Michael Case, and Edward Sullivan. Visitation will be held from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m., Wednesday, September 14, 2022, at West Oaks Funeral Home. Roger passed away on Tuesday, September 6, 2022, in Florida. He was born on December 14, 1952, in New Bloomfield, MO, the son of Van Dewayne and Pauline Case. He married Joyce Smith on February 14, 1975, in Mobley, MO. Roger worked as a truck driver for Vititow Trucking for over 10 years. He really treasured his family and enjoyed family outing, vacations, and gathering. He also loved singing karaoke, fishing, camping, and hunting. Roger’s greatest life lesson was learning to take one day at a time. He is survived by wife, Joyce Case of Sulphur Springs, son, Anthony Case and wife Robin of Sulphur Springs, daughters, Crystal Hull and husband Jesse of Sulphur Springs, Debbie Chaney and husband Darian of Sulphur Springs, brother, Michael Case and wife Danielle of AL, sisters, Joyce Furnell and husband David of MO, Brenda Case of MO, grandchildren, Brittany Covington and husband Matt, Jordan Chaney, Brianna Chaney, Jarian Chaney and Maddie Maynard, Eric Sims, Erin Sims, Randuhn Lawrence, Bailey Case, Alexis Case, Alexander Bayless, Charlie Bayless, nine great-grandchildren, six sisters-in-law, and one brother-in-law. He was preceded in death by his parents, brother, Ralph Case, great-grandson, and mother-in-law.
SULPHUR SPRINGS, TX
easttexasradio.com

Hopkins County Jail Bookings

Hopkins County arrested 62-year-old Fred Lindley, Jr., of Sulphur Springs, on a warrant for Burglary of a Building. His bond is $15,000, and he remains in the Hopkins County Jail. Michael Wayne Putnam. Deputies arrested 47-year-old Michael Wayne Putnam on a Garza County warrant for Violation of Probation for Possession...
HOPKINS COUNTY, TX
FrontPorchNewsHopkinsCounty

Kiwanis, Lions support for Texas Ramp Projects

The local Noon Kiwanis club, with assistance from the Lion’s club, helped to build a ramp for a local Hopkins County resident this past weekend. The two organizations came together to provide mobility for this resident that will hopefully, help to allow her to make it to doctor’s appointments, explore the outside and just over all give her the ability to leave her home.
HOPKINS COUNTY, TX
KSST Radio

Dike Resident Submits Attorney’s Response To Judge’s Letter Regarding Incorporation Petition

Dike resident Kirk Reams Monday morning submitted to Hopkins County Judge Robert Newsom during the public forum portion of the regular Hopkins County Commissioners Court meeting an attorney’s response letter in response to the judge’s letter regarding the incorporation petition submitted to him at a previous meeting. Michele Barnes, another Dike resident, also during public forum at the Sept. 12, 2022, Commissioners Court meeting addressed statements made during the prior court session regarding the community’s outreach efforts regarding the proposed incorporation of the small community of Dike.
DIKE, TX
easttexasradio.com

Titus County Jail Booking

Titus County arrested 30-year-old Darrell Heath Moye of Mt. Pleasant on Possession of a Controlled Substance, Burglary of a Building, several bond surrender warrants, and a Rockwall County warrant for Unauthorized use of a Vehicle. His bonds total $32,500.
TITUS COUNTY, TX
FrontPorchNewsHopkinsCounty

Obituary for Kevin Fender

Kevin Fender age, 67 of Sulphur Springs, Texas passed away on September 3, 2022 at Christus Mother Frances – Sulphur Springs. Kevin was born on May 2, 1955 in Norco, CA to Harold and Lois Fender. He married Sheila Butler. Kevin worked as an entrepreneur. He loved playing music.
SULPHUR SPRINGS, TX
FrontPorchNewsHopkinsCounty

FrontPorchNewsHopkinsCounty

Sulphur Springs, TX
2K+
Followers
3K+
Post
478K+
Views
ABOUT

Front Porch News Hopkins County(FrontPorchNewsTexas.com) is the #1 ranked online news source for the greater Hopkins County, Texas area with current and up-to-date news happenings, photos of life, and current events in the Hopkins County area. We aggregate content from the area to our website to get the news about our great community to more people. Our incredible 32,000+ social media followers are more than the combined followers of every radio station, newspaper, and other news websites in Hopkins County combined! We love our readers!

 http://frontporchnewstexas.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy