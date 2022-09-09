Read full article on original website
Smith County commissioners approve online auctions for tax-foreclosed properties
Smith County commissioners on Tuesday approved a policy that will allow online auctions for tax-foreclosed properties. Currently, such auctions are held in-person on the steps of the Smith County Courthouse on the first Tuesday of every month, said attorney Jim Lambeth. Under state statute, the county now has the ability...
Water in Hopkins County professional series by Mario Villarino
Though we often take it for granted, access to abundant, clean, safe, and affordable water affects our health, drives our economy, and adds to our quality of life. Unfortunately, millions of people around the world live in places where water is so limited or in such poor quality that much of their day is spent finding water to meet bare necessities.
redfearnrealestate.com
48 County Road 2339, Pittsburg, TX 75686
Perched among the towering trees overlooking deep open waters of Lake Bob Sandlin sits Villa Milla, where indoor and outdoor living spaces all enjoy views of the lake and natural treed lot. Graciously redone with an abundance of natural light throughout, and re-designed for a full house, this lakehouse offers 2 full primary suites with en-suite baths, 2 additional guest bedrooms with shared bath, and a fun half bath. The open great room offers an updated kitchen with quartz counters and a butcher block island, generous dining space, and large family room complete with wood burning fireplace and wood beamed vaulted ceiling. Step out the french doors onto a deck that wraps the back of the home and admire the beautifully landscaped yard, outdoor grilling area with granite work surface, and the multiple lounging areas at different levels as you make your way down to the water. Dive off your own boathouse into the deep water! The fantastic boathouse offers ample storage, granite serving bar, covered and uncovered entertaining areas. If you’re looking for an investment property to VRBO, a second home, or a full time place with a view, look no further! Call today to set up your private showing!
easttexasradio.com
Mt Vernon Man Jailed In Hopkins County
Hopkins County deputies stopped a vehicle on I-30 for failure to drive in a single lane. The driver, 40-year-old John Adam McGinn of Mt. Vernon was extremely nervous and refused permission to search the vehicle. A K-9 officer, however alerted on the pickup. A subsequent search turned up two tins of suspected methamphetamine in a full fast-food coca cola cup and McGinn was arrested.
Sulphur Springs’ “take a plant, leaf a plant” installation
The “Take a plant, leaf a plant” installation is located at Kay Jae + Co., 325 S Davis Street Suite 1. The display is open 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. while the store is open. Anyone who loves plants will tell you: you often get too many of one species while you have several others on your wishlist. The “Take a plant, leaf a plant” program is a great way to trade with other locals to round out your plant collection!
Trial Of Cooper Man Accused Of 2021 Shooting At Delta County Gas Station Under Way
The trial of a 48-year-old Cooper man accused of a 2021 shooting at a Delta County gas station is under way in the 8th Judicial District Courtroom in Hopkins County just after 9 a.m. Tuesday morning, Sept. 13, 2022. A jury panel was selected Monday, Sept. 12, 2022, in Delta...
I-30 to narrow to one lane, ramp closures over Lake Ray Hubbard beginning Sept. 15
ROCKWALL, Texas — Weather permitting, eastbound I-30 between Bass Pro Drive and Dalrock Road will be narrowed to one lane, and the eastbound I-30 on-ramp from Bass Pro Drive will be closed from 9 p.m. Thursday, Sep. 15 through 5 a.m. Friday, Sep. 16, and again from 10 p.m. Friday, Sep. 16 through 7 a.m. Saturday, Sep. 17 as part an ongoing construction project.
Chamber Connection for 9/14 by Butch Burney
Past cooks have until Friday, Sept. 23, to register for the 53rd Annual Hopkins County Stew Festival and retain their site from last year. If you have cooked stew in the past or want to for the first time, now is the time to register for Stew Fest, presented by Alliance Bank. The Stew Festival is Saturday, Oct. 22, with Friday night activities, hosted by Bob Evans Foods, will be going on the night before at Buford Park.
Sulphur Springs city council September 2022 action items
The Sulphur Springs city council unanimously approved the following action items during their regular September meeting:. Ordinance 2809 which a establishes a program to charge mitigation rates for costs incurred during the deployment of emergency and non-emergency services, equipment, and first responders. Ordinance 2810, an amendment to the 1982 Ordinance...
CHRISTUS Trinity Clinic Provides Expanded Access to Orthopedic Surgery in Sulphur Springs
Whether you are trying to get back on your feet after an auto accident or an elite athlete looking to return to the field of play, CHRISTUS Trinity Clinic is improving your ability to access world-class orthopedic surgical care with the addition of Christian Douthit, M.D., to the talented team in Sulphur Springs.
Yum! Very Popular Tyler, Texas Restaurant Adding a Fourth Location
There is no doubt that East Texas is lucky to have such amazing Mexican restaurants. No matter what your taste buds enjoy there is a Mexican restaurant in Tyler, Texas that you will love but it seems like everyone really enjoys Ruby's Mexican Restaurant as one of their absolute favorites especially seeing as how they have just announced they will be opening their fourth location!
Consumer-grade explosives disposed of, firearms traced following FedEx trailer fire on IH-20
KAUFMAN COUNTY, Texas — Come consumer-grade explosives were disposed of and firearms were recovered and traced following a FedEx trailer fire on Monday morning on Interstate Highway 20 in Kaufman County. At approximately 4:57 a.m., on September 12, 2022, the Terrell Volunteer Fire Department was dispatched to a vehicle...
Obituary for Roger Dale Case
Funeral service for Roger Dale Case, age 69, of Sulphur Springs, will be held at 2:00 p.m., Thursday, September 15, 2022, at West Oaks Funeral Home Chapel with Bro. Larry Cox officiating. Interment will follow at North Hopkins Cemetery with Mike Norton, Jesse Hull, Darian Chaney, Tony Case, Matt Allen, and Robert Smith serving as pallbearers. Honorary pallbearers will be The Owners and Employees of Vititow Trucking, Michael Case, and Edward Sullivan. Visitation will be held from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m., Wednesday, September 14, 2022, at West Oaks Funeral Home. Roger passed away on Tuesday, September 6, 2022, in Florida. He was born on December 14, 1952, in New Bloomfield, MO, the son of Van Dewayne and Pauline Case. He married Joyce Smith on February 14, 1975, in Mobley, MO. Roger worked as a truck driver for Vititow Trucking for over 10 years. He really treasured his family and enjoyed family outing, vacations, and gathering. He also loved singing karaoke, fishing, camping, and hunting. Roger’s greatest life lesson was learning to take one day at a time. He is survived by wife, Joyce Case of Sulphur Springs, son, Anthony Case and wife Robin of Sulphur Springs, daughters, Crystal Hull and husband Jesse of Sulphur Springs, Debbie Chaney and husband Darian of Sulphur Springs, brother, Michael Case and wife Danielle of AL, sisters, Joyce Furnell and husband David of MO, Brenda Case of MO, grandchildren, Brittany Covington and husband Matt, Jordan Chaney, Brianna Chaney, Jarian Chaney and Maddie Maynard, Eric Sims, Erin Sims, Randuhn Lawrence, Bailey Case, Alexis Case, Alexander Bayless, Charlie Bayless, nine great-grandchildren, six sisters-in-law, and one brother-in-law. He was preceded in death by his parents, brother, Ralph Case, great-grandson, and mother-in-law.
easttexasradio.com
Hopkins County Jail Bookings
Hopkins County arrested 62-year-old Fred Lindley, Jr., of Sulphur Springs, on a warrant for Burglary of a Building. His bond is $15,000, and he remains in the Hopkins County Jail. Michael Wayne Putnam. Deputies arrested 47-year-old Michael Wayne Putnam on a Garza County warrant for Violation of Probation for Possession...
Kiwanis, Lions support for Texas Ramp Projects
The local Noon Kiwanis club, with assistance from the Lion’s club, helped to build a ramp for a local Hopkins County resident this past weekend. The two organizations came together to provide mobility for this resident that will hopefully, help to allow her to make it to doctor’s appointments, explore the outside and just over all give her the ability to leave her home.
1 Person Died 1 Other Injured In A Multi-Vehicle Accident In Bowie County (Bowie County, TX)
According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, a multi-vehicle accident was reported on Friday afternoon. The officials reported that the crash happened at the [..]. Reduce Points & Insurance Rates with Online Traffic & Safety Driving Education Courses for Texas Drivers.
Dike Resident Submits Attorney’s Response To Judge’s Letter Regarding Incorporation Petition
Dike resident Kirk Reams Monday morning submitted to Hopkins County Judge Robert Newsom during the public forum portion of the regular Hopkins County Commissioners Court meeting an attorney’s response letter in response to the judge’s letter regarding the incorporation petition submitted to him at a previous meeting. Michele Barnes, another Dike resident, also during public forum at the Sept. 12, 2022, Commissioners Court meeting addressed statements made during the prior court session regarding the community’s outreach efforts regarding the proposed incorporation of the small community of Dike.
easttexasradio.com
Titus County Jail Booking
Titus County arrested 30-year-old Darrell Heath Moye of Mt. Pleasant on Possession of a Controlled Substance, Burglary of a Building, several bond surrender warrants, and a Rockwall County warrant for Unauthorized use of a Vehicle. His bonds total $32,500.
Internet’s favorite vegetable causes traffic backup in North Texas Monday
What do you like about corn? It's corn! A big lump with knobs, it has the juice, and now it's also a traffic hazard?
Obituary for Kevin Fender
Kevin Fender age, 67 of Sulphur Springs, Texas passed away on September 3, 2022 at Christus Mother Frances – Sulphur Springs. Kevin was born on May 2, 1955 in Norco, CA to Harold and Lois Fender. He married Sheila Butler. Kevin worked as an entrepreneur. He loved playing music.
