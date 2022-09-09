Read full article on original website
Related
spectrumnews1.com
Mayoral candidate Dieruf criticizes Fischer, Greenberg ahead of DOJ report
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Ahead of the anticipated release of the U.S. Department of Justice’s investigation into Louisville Metro Police Department's policing practices, Republican mayoral candidate Bill Dieruf accused Mayor Greg Fischer of stonewalling the release of the report to help his opponent, Democrat Craig Greenberg. “What’s happening here...
spectrumnews1.com
Louisville jail: Person in custody saved another from overdose
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — In the last 12 months, four people who were incarcerated in the Louisville jail died because of an overdose, according to the Louisville Metro Department of Corrections. Late last week, leaders said someone in custody in the jail was able to save someone else’s life with...
spectrumnews1.com
New additions UofL fans can expect at Cardinal Stadium this fall
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The University of Louisville's football team is gearing up for its opening game against Florida this Friday, and fans can expect to see many changes to Cardinal Stadium. Several new features have been added to enhance the overall fan experience and provide added customer service. Expedited...
Comments / 1