Naples, FL

Woman defrauds same Naples business following Botox injections

By Teddy Byrne
 5 days ago
NAPLES, Fla. – A Collier County woman faces multiple charges after she defrauded a Naples surgery center on numerous occasions.

Exojaine Balbosa, 44, received Botox injections from a cosmetic surgery center in Naples on September 7th. After receiving the second round of injections, Balbosa told staff she needed to retrieve a credit card from her vehicle.

However, she would never return into the center to complete the payment.

This isn’t the first time she defrauded the center. On August 24th, she paid for Botox injections using credit card information later determined to be stolen from an out-of-state victim.

The surgery center contacted Naples Police about the two incidents, and they would apprehend Balbosa.

She faces charges of criminal use of personal identification and petit theft.

