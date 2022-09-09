Read full article on original website
CUPHD issues warning concerning rabid bats found in the area
CHAMPAIGN -- The Champaign-Urbana Public Health District alerted the public today that a second bat was discovered and tested positive for rabies. Since the rabies virus can be transmitted to people and pets if they are bitten or scratched by an infected animal, they want to make sure the public is aware of the possible danger in the county.
Urbana's Canopy Club offering "Fee-Free" weekend starting Friday
URBANA -- The University of Illinois' popular campustown live music venue has released a list of more than 25 upcoming acts this fall. Starting Friday, September 2nd at midnight through Monday, September 5th at 11:59 pm online purchase of tickets for any of the upcoming shows will not include any additional fees during the venue's Fee-Free Weekend. Concert-goers and live music fans can use the code "FEEFREE" in the promo code box during checkout to skip paying administrative fees.
Letter to the Editor: New postmaster honored to serve the community
It is a great honor to serve Tolono as your new Postmaster. In my years with the United States Postal Service, I have seen firsthand the role the Postal Service plays connecting neighbors and our community to the nation. Our Post Offices serve as a lifeline for our small businesses to reach customers no matter where they are.
