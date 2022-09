By Ray Hamill — This week’s schedule features a pair of intriguing all-local matchups, as the H-DNL teams begin to build momentum with league play fast approaching. First up, on Friday night, the Eureka Loggers will host the St. Bernard’s Crusaders under the lights at Albee Stadium in what could be the most anticipated matchup of the weekend.

EUREKA, CA ・ 22 HOURS AGO