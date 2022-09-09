ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
SFGate

Damien Chazelle’s ‘Babylon’ Trailer Showcases Brad Pitt and Margot Robbie in Scandalous Story of Golden Age Hollywood

Damien Chazelle is returning to the twilight of Hollywood’s silent era in his newest film “Babylon.”. Starring Brad Pitt and Margot Robbie, “Babylon” is set in the late 1920s and captures the film industry’s transition from silent films to “talkies” due to the invention of synchronized sound. Pitt plays a silent film star during the time, and Robbie is a Roaring ’20s icon. As Hollywood shifts around them, they are forced to grapple with an evolving industry.
The Guardian

Shane Warne TV miniseries ‘beyond disrespectful’, daughter says

Shane Warne’s eldest daughter has spoken out against plans to dramatise her father’s life in a two-part miniseries, calling Channel Nine “beyond disrespectful”. In a story posted to Instagram on Wednesday, Brooke Warne, 25, targeted the network, saying: “Do any of you have any respect for Dad? Or his family? Who did so much for Channel 9 and now you want to dramatise his life and our families (sic) life 6 months after he has passed away? You are beyond disrespectful.”
