Damien Chazelle’s ‘Babylon’ Trailer Showcases Brad Pitt and Margot Robbie in Scandalous Story of Golden Age Hollywood
Damien Chazelle is returning to the twilight of Hollywood’s silent era in his newest film “Babylon.”. Starring Brad Pitt and Margot Robbie, “Babylon” is set in the late 1920s and captures the film industry’s transition from silent films to “talkies” due to the invention of synchronized sound. Pitt plays a silent film star during the time, and Robbie is a Roaring ’20s icon. As Hollywood shifts around them, they are forced to grapple with an evolving industry.
Emmanuel Macron, Edgar Wright, Paul Feig React to Death of ‘Iconoclast’ Filmmaker Jean-Luc Godard
Tributes are flowing in following the news of iconic New Wave filmmaker Jean-Luc Godard’s death at 91. The French-Swiss director, known for films like Breathless and Alphaville, died Tuesday, according to newspaper Libération and other French media outlets, citing relatives of the director. The impact of Godard’s work...
‘Spiderwick Chronicles’ Disney+ Series Rounds Out Main Cast With Mychala Lee (EXCLUSIVE)
The upcoming “Spiderwick Chronicles” TV series at Disney+ has cast Mychala Lee, Variety has learned. Lee joins previously announced cast members Lyon Daniels and Noah Cottrell as well as Christian Slater and Joy Bryant. More from Variety. The show is based on the book series of the same...
Shane Warne TV miniseries ‘beyond disrespectful’, daughter says
Shane Warne’s eldest daughter has spoken out against plans to dramatise her father’s life in a two-part miniseries, calling Channel Nine “beyond disrespectful”. In a story posted to Instagram on Wednesday, Brooke Warne, 25, targeted the network, saying: “Do any of you have any respect for Dad? Or his family? Who did so much for Channel 9 and now you want to dramatise his life and our families (sic) life 6 months after he has passed away? You are beyond disrespectful.”
