Okaloosa Island, FL

Destin Log

DESTIN EVENTS AND ENTERTAINMENT - Sept. 14

Please send your events, meetings, etc., to tharbuck@thedestinlog.com at least two weeks in advance and put Destin Log calendar in the subject line. Chef Michael Sichel of Soleil in Destin is preparing to host his second Chef's Table Wine Dinner focused on wines from France's Loire Valley on Sept. 14 at 6 p.m.
DESTIN, FL
Destin Log

After 2-year hiatus, 44th Destin Seafood Festival is 'bringing back the local vibe'

For the first time in three years, the 44th Destin Seafood Festival is returning to Destin harbor Oct. 7 to 9. The festival, which will stretch along the harbor front from HarborWalk Village to Heron Harbor, is free to the public. The festival is Friday, Oct. 7, from 4 to 10 p.m.; Saturday, Oct. 8, from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.; and Sunday, Oct. 9, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
DESTIN, FL
OBA

Blue Angels Buzzin' the Gulf Coast Beaches Sunday evening

Pensacola Beach to Perdido Pass Beach Buzz by the Blues. Orange Beach, Ala. - (OBA) - The Blue Angels returned home from the Smoky Mountain Air Show in Knoxville Tennessee last evening. They were first spotted over Pensacola Beach at about 5:35pm and made their final turn over Perdido Pass at about 5:41pm before landing at NAS Pensacola at about 5:50pm.
ORANGE BEACH, AL
Okaloosa Island, FL
Okaloosa Island, FL
Florida Society
birchrestaurant.com

20 Best Restaurants in Pensacola, FL (with Photos & Maps)

In Pensacola, there are no shortages of delicious places to eat. There are so many places to eat in Pensacola, FL that it can be challenging to choose from. In order to make it easier for you, here are 20 of the best restaurants in Pensacola, FL. There is something for everyone on this list, from seafood to steakhouses.
PENSACOLA, FL
WMBB

Panama City Beach expects boil water notice

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — Panama City Beach, or at least a part of it, could soon be under a boil water notice. Lightning struck a pine tree on Coyote Pass in the Glades community on Sunday causing a water main break. Crews are out trying to repair the water main. According to the […]
PANAMA CITY BEACH, FL
Santa Rosa Press Gazette

City considers Riverfront RV Park

Milton leaders could build a riverfront RV park on Quinn’s Bayou. “It’s beautiful down there,” said City Councilwoman Shannon Rice of the Milton Marina and adjoining property at the end of Quinn Street, where the bayou meets the Blackwater River. “I think something could be done and we could see a good return on investment.”
MILTON, FL
#Local Life#Localevent#Festival#Flying High#Family Fun#Flyers#The Boardwalk#The Kitty Hawk Kites
utv44.com

T.R. Miller High School hosting gun raffle, raising money for athletics club

BREWTON, Ala, (WPMI) — The Athletic Club at T.R. Miller High School is giving away one gun a day. Folks just have to donate $50 to enter to win. "All of the funds raised from this are used by the athletic club to support all 12 sports here at T.R. Miller," said Kyle Hayes, T.R. Miller Athletic Club Vice President.
BREWTON, AL
WMBB

Worker dies at Port of Panama City Sunday night

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — A stevedore worker died at the Port of Panama City around 6:45 p.m. on Sunday.  The worker was loading a foreign vessel docked at the port. “Very saddened for the accident that did occur,” Panama City Port Authority Executive Director Alex King said. “And we’re working to learn everything we […]
PANAMA CITY, FL
NewsBreak
Society
Post-Searchlight

Harold Allen speaks on Pensacola run, upcoming Bainbridge run

Bainbridge local Harold Allen recently completed yet another run, competing in the Wildcat Ultra 100 mile run in Pensacola. According to Allen, he did the run in remembrance of Ryan Shirley. Unfortunately, things didn’t quite go the way Allen had hoped, having set his goal time at 16 hours. “I...
BAINBRIDGE, GA
WMBB

Holmes Co. senior dies two days before 18th birthday

BONIFAY, Fla. (WMBB) — On Monday afternoon Holmes County senior Tyler Erickson went to golf practice. He then came home and drank some water before deciding to go back on the course. Once the sun went down and Erickson still wasn’t home, his parents went looking for him. They found their son slumped on the […]
HOLMES COUNTY, FL
niceville.com

F-35 fighter aircraft to fly during night operations this week

EGLIN AIR FORCE BASE, Fla. — The 58th Fighter Squadron is conducting night flying operations in the skies above Niceville and beyond from Sept. 12 to Sept. 15. Residents may experience aircraft noise. F-35 fighter aircraft will conduct missions between 7:30 p.m. and 10 p.m., Eglin Air Force Base...
NICEVILLE, FL
WMBB

Panama City residents should expect higher rates

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Panama City Commissioners are getting close to a city budget that will increase customers’ utility bills. Some residents who attended the meeting weren’t too happy. But city officials said the additional charges wouldn’t be too noticeable. “The water and sewer rates, it’s reflective of about an increase of $10 per […]
PANAMA CITY, FL
WJHG-TV

New details released in Port death

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The U.S. Coast Guard is currently investigating a death that took place at the Port of Panama City. Officials with the U.S. Coast Guard tell Newschannel 7 the Panama City Police contacted them around 7:20 p.m. Sunday. Executive director, Alex King, tells us this was...
PANAMA CITY, FL
WEAR

Woman killed on motorized shopping cart crossing road in Escambia County

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- A 35-year-old woman on a motorized shopping cart was struck and killed Friday night in Escambia County. According to Florida Highway Patrol, around 9:07 p.m. a van driven by a 38-year-old woman was traveling west on Nine Mile Road near University Parkway as another woman riding the shopping cart was crossing Nine Mile.
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, FL

