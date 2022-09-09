Read full article on original website
5 Small Florida Towns With Strange Names. (And Theories on How They Got Them.)L. CaneFlorida State
Why you (maybe) shouldn't drive down Highway 90 in East Milton, FloridaEvie M.Milton, FL
An Apple AirTag tracked down $16,000 in valuablesTechnology JournalMary Esther, FL
Do you believe ghost children haunt the Historic Bagdad Cemetery?Evie M.Bagdad, FL
Destin Log
DESTIN EVENTS AND ENTERTAINMENT - Sept. 14
Please send your events, meetings, etc., to tharbuck@thedestinlog.com at least two weeks in advance and put Destin Log calendar in the subject line. Chef Michael Sichel of Soleil in Destin is preparing to host his second Chef's Table Wine Dinner focused on wines from France's Loire Valley on Sept. 14 at 6 p.m.
Destin Log
After 2-year hiatus, 44th Destin Seafood Festival is 'bringing back the local vibe'
For the first time in three years, the 44th Destin Seafood Festival is returning to Destin harbor Oct. 7 to 9. The festival, which will stretch along the harbor front from HarborWalk Village to Heron Harbor, is free to the public. The festival is Friday, Oct. 7, from 4 to 10 p.m.; Saturday, Oct. 8, from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.; and Sunday, Oct. 9, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
waltonoutdoors.com
Coastal dune lake lecture and nature tour at Grayton Beach State Park Oct. 5 or 19
Come celebrate Coastal Dune Lake Appreciation month with a tour of the nature trail surrounding Western Lake in Grayton Beach State Park with the Walton County Extension Office October 5 or 19, 2022. The tour will be from 10 – 11 a.m. at Grayton Beach State Park. Come celebrate...
Blue Angels Buzzin' the Gulf Coast Beaches Sunday evening
Pensacola Beach to Perdido Pass Beach Buzz by the Blues. Orange Beach, Ala. - (OBA) - The Blue Angels returned home from the Smoky Mountain Air Show in Knoxville Tennessee last evening. They were first spotted over Pensacola Beach at about 5:35pm and made their final turn over Perdido Pass at about 5:41pm before landing at NAS Pensacola at about 5:50pm.
Destin Log
Joe Bruner takes down 'biggest eyesore' in Destin; promises something 'magnificent'
For the past few days, heavy equipment has been knocking down what Joe Bruner calls the “biggest eyesore” in Destin at the foot of the Marler Bridge. In June, BK of Destin Inc., of which Bruner is the principal, purchased the property on the northeastern side of the bridge for $5.5 million.
birchrestaurant.com
20 Best Restaurants in Pensacola, FL (with Photos & Maps)
In Pensacola, there are no shortages of delicious places to eat. There are so many places to eat in Pensacola, FL that it can be challenging to choose from. In order to make it easier for you, here are 20 of the best restaurants in Pensacola, FL. There is something for everyone on this list, from seafood to steakhouses.
Panama City Beach expects boil water notice
PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — Panama City Beach, or at least a part of it, could soon be under a boil water notice. Lightning struck a pine tree on Coyote Pass in the Glades community on Sunday causing a water main break. Crews are out trying to repair the water main. According to the […]
Santa Rosa Press Gazette
City considers Riverfront RV Park
Milton leaders could build a riverfront RV park on Quinn’s Bayou. “It’s beautiful down there,” said City Councilwoman Shannon Rice of the Milton Marina and adjoining property at the end of Quinn Street, where the bayou meets the Blackwater River. “I think something could be done and we could see a good return on investment.”
Santa Rosa Press Gazette
Santa Rosa Animal Services to reduce adoption fees for National Adoption Weekend
Santa Rosa County Animal Services (SRCAS) and Best Friends Animal Society, a leading animal welfare organization working to save the lives of cats and dogs in America’s shelters by 2025, are teaming up for another adoption campaign to encourage people to choose to adopt, not buy, their next pet.
$4.9 million coming to Escambia, Santa Rosa Counties to fund local projects
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — Escambia and Santa Rosa Counties are going to see some funding come in for several different projects thanks to Local Support Grants. The grants were approved last Friday at the state’s Legislative Budget Commission meeting. Out of 971 requests, only 239 were approved for a grand total of $175 million. […]
utv44.com
T.R. Miller High School hosting gun raffle, raising money for athletics club
BREWTON, Ala, (WPMI) — The Athletic Club at T.R. Miller High School is giving away one gun a day. Folks just have to donate $50 to enter to win. "All of the funds raised from this are used by the athletic club to support all 12 sports here at T.R. Miller," said Kyle Hayes, T.R. Miller Athletic Club Vice President.
Worker dies at Port of Panama City Sunday night
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — A stevedore worker died at the Port of Panama City around 6:45 p.m. on Sunday. The worker was loading a foreign vessel docked at the port. “Very saddened for the accident that did occur,” Panama City Port Authority Executive Director Alex King said. “And we’re working to learn everything we […]
Post-Searchlight
Harold Allen speaks on Pensacola run, upcoming Bainbridge run
Bainbridge local Harold Allen recently completed yet another run, competing in the Wildcat Ultra 100 mile run in Pensacola. According to Allen, he did the run in remembrance of Ryan Shirley. Unfortunately, things didn’t quite go the way Allen had hoped, having set his goal time at 16 hours. “I...
Holmes Co. senior dies two days before 18th birthday
BONIFAY, Fla. (WMBB) — On Monday afternoon Holmes County senior Tyler Erickson went to golf practice. He then came home and drank some water before deciding to go back on the course. Once the sun went down and Erickson still wasn’t home, his parents went looking for him. They found their son slumped on the […]
niceville.com
F-35 fighter aircraft to fly during night operations this week
EGLIN AIR FORCE BASE, Fla. — The 58th Fighter Squadron is conducting night flying operations in the skies above Niceville and beyond from Sept. 12 to Sept. 15. Residents may experience aircraft noise. F-35 fighter aircraft will conduct missions between 7:30 p.m. and 10 p.m., Eglin Air Force Base...
Panama City residents should expect higher rates
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Panama City Commissioners are getting close to a city budget that will increase customers’ utility bills. Some residents who attended the meeting weren’t too happy. But city officials said the additional charges wouldn’t be too noticeable. “The water and sewer rates, it’s reflective of about an increase of $10 per […]
WJHG-TV
New details released in Port death
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The U.S. Coast Guard is currently investigating a death that took place at the Port of Panama City. Officials with the U.S. Coast Guard tell Newschannel 7 the Panama City Police contacted them around 7:20 p.m. Sunday. Executive director, Alex King, tells us this was...
Florida man has clothes set on fire, car beaten by frying pan before choking woman: ECSO reports
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — A Pensacola man is behind bars for a domestic violence charge after allegedly choking out and beating a woman, according to the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office. Henry Lee Salter, 46, was charged with two counts of battery, obstructing justice and damaging property. Deputies said on Aug. 4, they responded to […]
Six Florida Scratch-Off Lottery Players Win Combined $6,000,000
The Florida Lottery announced six new millionaires this past week with combined winnings of $6,000,000! On Tuesday, the Florida Lottery announces that Zabetti Pappas, 66, of Pensacola, claimed a $1 million prize from the GOLD RUSH LIMITED Scratch-Off game at the Lottery’s Pensacola District Office.
WEAR
Woman killed on motorized shopping cart crossing road in Escambia County
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- A 35-year-old woman on a motorized shopping cart was struck and killed Friday night in Escambia County. According to Florida Highway Patrol, around 9:07 p.m. a van driven by a 38-year-old woman was traveling west on Nine Mile Road near University Parkway as another woman riding the shopping cart was crossing Nine Mile.
