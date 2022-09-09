Read full article on original website
Related
The Post and Courier
Richland County fires jail director Tyrell Cato amid questions surrounding hiring
COLUMBIA — Richland County fired its jail director Sept. 9, more than a month after learning he was fired from his previous job for sexual misconduct, documents from a state agency reveal. Tyrell Cato was hired to run the troubled Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center at the beginning of...
The Post and Courier
SC nuclear fuel plant can keep running for 40 years
COLUMBIA — Federal officials have granted a South Carolina factory which is just one of three in the country making fuel for nuclear plants a license to keep operating for 40 years. Westinghouse Electric Co. announced Sept 12 that it had "received confirmation from the Nuclear Regulatory Commission" about...
The Post and Courier
Columbia school district changes spectator rules after brawl ends football game
COLUMBIA — Days after five teens were charged in a fight that ended a Spring Valley High School football game, Richland County School District Two announced new rules for spectators at district athletic events. The state's fifth-largest school district now requires all high school students to show a student...
The Post and Courier
2 Greenville restaurants move forward on their plans to come to Columbia
COLUMBIA — A Greenville-based eatery is setting up shop in Five Points, one of two restaurant chains making the jump from the Upstate to the Midlands. Cocobowlz is coming to 2015 Devine St., in Columbia, according to a sign on the vacant space, which formerly was the location of a Sub Station II restaurant.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
The Post and Courier
SLED charges Columbia-area flea market manager in theft
WEST COLUMBIA — State agents charged a Lexington woman Sept. 9 over missing funds from the flea market where she had worked as a manager, the agency reported. Kathryn Lenni Ward, 36, of Lexington faces a charge of breach of trust with fraudulent intent, according to a statement Sept. 12 by State Law Enforcement Division.
The Post and Courier
Here's how to avoid being that person at Columbia bars
Picture this: you're freshly 21 and new to the bar scene in Columbia. You walk into a stuffy, loud bar one night, ready to take on the world. People stand around the bar waiting for their chance to order as you frantically try to find a cocktail menu or tap list.
The Post and Courier
Electric vehicle charging station manufacturer coming to West Columbia
WEST COLUMBIA — A company that sells electric vehicle charging stations is investing $4 million to begin production in West Columbia. ABB E-mobility said it is contracting with an existing manufacturing facility to build the electric vehicle chargers, bringing 100 new jobs to the area. Once new equipment is...
The Post and Courier
SC inmate gets more prison time for extorting military members in catfishing scheme
A federal judge ordered a South Carolina inmate to serve an additional seven years behind bars after the inmate extorted military servicemen in a catfishing scheme operating from the state's prison system. U.S. District Judge Richard Gergel sentenced Darnell Khan at a Sept. 13 hearing to 7 years in federal...
IN THIS ARTICLE
The Post and Courier
Richland Sheriff's department sued over courthouse knife attack
COLUMBIA — A former courthouse employee is suing the Richland County Sheriff’s Department for negligence after a woman was able to get a knife past the metal detector and wander the courthouse for hours before attacking the employee, according to a lawsuit filed Sept. 13. The lawsuit accuses...
The Post and Courier
Columbia home-building company goes public in Wall Street merger
COLUMBIA — Columbia-based Great Southern Homes, one of the largest homebuilders in the Southeast, has signed agreements to become a publicly traded company, expanding its operations nationally. Great Southern has signed a merger agreement with Diamondhead Holdings Corp., to become United Homes Group once the deal closes. "I am...
The Post and Courier
Union library hosts mobile law office for underserved, rural community
UNION — The University of South Carolina School of Law and the South Carolina Bar have partnered to bring free legal services to low-income residents in Union County. Residents who qualify will receive simple will preparation and health care power of attorney documentation at no cost from Palmetto Leader, a mobile law office in which USC School of Law provides free legal services to underserved communities across South Carolina.
The Post and Courier
Columbia artist leading effort to create new art space
A Columbia artist is leading an effort to fill a void in the city’s art gallery and gathering-space landscapes, with hopes to turn an empty warehouse-office building into just that. Ron Hagell, a local visual artist who is creating an organization called Gemini Arts, is holding a Sept. 18...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
The Post and Courier
Coffee company ready to build first Columbia-area location at key intersection
COLUMBIA — A national coffee company is bringing its first announced Midlands location to Forest Acres. 7Brew, a chain of drive-thru coffee shops launched in Rogers, Ark., will build a stand-alone building at the corner of Forest Drive and Beltline Boulevard, according to a Sept. 14 announcement from the Trinity Partners real estate firm.
The Post and Courier
More Columbia-area homes hitting the market, but prices continue to rise
COLUMBIA — After months of tight supply, home shoppers in the Columbia market are having more choices, but prices remain steep, according to a recent real estate report. The market report from S.C. Realtors for August found that the amount of homes on the market rose sharply from the same month in 2021. The market had 2,082 home for sale — a number that earlier the year had edged below 1,000.
The Post and Courier
Taste of the Town: City Billiards racks up great tavern fare
City Billiards promises "the best cheeseburger you'll ever eat." Many of its fans love it more for hot dogs. The natural-casing pinkies deliver good frankfurter flavor, but they don’t dazzle taste buds. That’s the way it should be, because their highest calling is as the foundation of a chili dog. And as chili dog connoisseurs know, an unassuming wiener is exactly right. A swank frank might outclass the chili and upset the balance that makes a chili dog special.
The Post and Courier
Gamecocks' QB recruit Dante Reno ponders moving up a year
South Carolina offensive coordinator Marcus Satterfield and new quarterback Spencer Rattler are in the spotlight as fans want to see how Satterfield will run an offense loaded with weapons, and how the highly touted Rattler will perform in his first season with the Gamecocks. One of those watching with perhaps...
The Post and Courier
As Columbia's Jam Room Music Festival returns after COVID hiatus it brings 'our best lineup'
The last time the Jam Room Music Festival was held, it’s striking how different Columbia — and the festival’s offering — was. When it was held in 2019, it was months before the COVID-19 pandemic waylaid live music events for the majority of the next two years. Across that time, the city’s Main Street has transformed with new restaurants, bars and businesses coming as old ones have shuttered.
The Post and Courier
Gamecocks TE Austin Stogner looking for 'RBIs' against No. 1 Georgia
COLUMBIA — The first one was planned, MarShawn Lloyd told to look for the 18 stamped on Austin Stogner’s back and follow it into the hole. Lloyd actually gave Stogner a little bump as he shoved his own offensive lineman out of the way, but that gave Stogner enough momentum to ram himself into Arkansas’ Malik Chavis, clearing him out of the way so Lloyd could find the end zone.
Comments / 0