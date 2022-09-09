ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBC Sports

Sad 49ers fan drenched in hilarious scene after loss to Bears

When it rains, it pours. Just ask this unfortunate 49ers fan on Sunday afternoon at Solider Field. Not only did this fan have to watch his team fail to capitalize on numerous opportunities to put away the Chicago Bears in the 49ers' 19-10 loss, but it appears he might have lost something else during the torrential downpour in Chicago.
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Sports

Kelce responds to going viral for getting tossed by Lions LB

The Eagles' Week 1 win over the Lions had fireworks up and down the field with 73 total points hitting the scoreboard, but the most popular part of the game in the Internet's eyes happened away from the ball. Eagles center Jason Kelce and Lions linebacker Malcolm Rodriguez were mixing...
DETROIT, MI
NBC Sports

How Russell Wilson, other star QBs did in first game vs. former team

A quarterback facing his former team makes for the ultimate revenge game. Arguably the most important position in sports, when a franchise quarterback changes teams, it generates plenty of emotion, motivation and intrigue. Last season, Tom Brady, Matthew Stafford, Jared Goff and Sam Bradford all faced their former teams. On...
NFL
NBC Sports

Jerry Jones squashes possibility of Jimmy G trade to Cowboys

Any speculation of Jimmy Garoppolo getting traded to the Dallas Cowboys might have been put to rest Tuesday morning. Cowboys owner Jerry Jones, renowned for making shocking comments during his weekly radio hit on 105.3 The Fan, claimed that Dallas won’t be placing quarterback Dak Prescott on injured reserve because he has a chance of playing in one of Dallas’ next four games.
DALLAS, TX
NBC Sports

Kyle Fuller out for 2022 season with torn ACL

The Ravens have lost another player to a season-ending injury. Head coach John Harbaugh announced on Monday that cornerback Kyle Fuller tore his ACL during the season-opening victory over the Jets and will miss the rest of 2022. Fuller started the contest for Baltimore and was helped off the field...
BALTIMORE, MD
NBC Sports

How Posey inspired Bills QB Allen to always sign autographs

California native and Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen grew up rooting for the Giants, so it’s no surprise the 26-year-old looked up to catcher Buster Posey when he was a child. But aside from providing Allen with some must-watch baseball, the three-time World Series champion also taught him a...
NFL
NBC Sports

Rice's incredulous reaction to suggestion Jimmy G should start

Jerry Rice isn't entertaining any ideas of Jimmy Garoppolo starting for the 49ers at quarterback, even after Trey Lance and Co. dropped their season opener to the Chicago Bears on Sunday. That much is clear from his appearance on Tuesday’s episode of “The Adam Schein Podcast,” where the Pro Football...
NFL
NBC Sports

Lions snag promising lineman off Eagles' practice squad

The Eagles lost promising offensive lineman Kayode Awosika off their practice squad, according to NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo. Garafolo reported that the Lions signed Awosika to their 53-man roster Wednesday. Awosika, 23, joined the Eagles last summer as an undrafted rookie from Buffalo, where he was teammates with current...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NBC Sports

Seahawks gloat about unexpected first-place status in viral tweet

NFL football games are always difficult to predict, but no one forecasted the NFC West standings to look this way after Week 1. The rebuilding Seattle Seahawks are in first place. And they are letting everyone know about it. Seattle, the consensus choice to finish in the division's cellar in...
SEATTLE, WA
NBC Sports

How PFF graded Lance, O-line in 49ers' Week 1 loss to Bears

The 49ers' PFF grades are better than what you’d think after their 19-10 loss to the Chicago Bears on Sunday at Soldier Field. The offense graded out better than the final score would suggest. Quarterback Trey Lance was sacked twice, and right tackle Mike McGlinchey was beaten for one of the takedowns.
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Sports

Colts sign Tony Brown to 53-man roster

The Colts officially waived kicker Rodrigo Blankenship on Tuesday afternoon and they moved quickly to fill his spot on the 53-man roster. They did not fill it with another kicker, however. The team has signed cornerback Tony Brown off of their practice squad. Brown played 23 snaps for the Colts...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
NBC Sports

Justin Evans starts for Saints in his first game action since 2018

When he made his Saints’ debut on Sunday, Justin Evans hadn’t played a game since Dec. 2. During those 1,378 days between NFL appearances, the safety surely had doubts about whether he would ever get another chance. Saints coach Dennis Allen, who, like Evans, was a defensive back...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NBC Sports

Why the Eagles have to re-sign Miles Sanders

We’ve all been led to believe running backs are interchangeable. Sign some guy, any guy, run him into the ground, squeeze all the life out of him, use him up, then move on to the next guy. That’s why only 12 running backs have been drafted in the first...
PHILADELPHIA, PA

