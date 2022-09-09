Read full article on original website
Man charged with murdering his mother in Forsyth County homeJohn ThompsonForsyth County, GA
Eli Manning makes stop in Forsyth County for store grand openingJustine LookenottForsyth County, GA
Saints "never quit" attitude gets them the win against the FalconsTina HowellNew Orleans, LA
Women’s Volleyball: No. 10 Ohio State continues winning streak, bests No. 10 BYU, No. 5 Georgia Tech in Georgia Tech ClassicThe LanternColumbus, OH
2022 Atlanta Wine & Food Festival kick off its 11th year this weekKwame Ofosu (Askwame)Atlanta, GA
NBC Sports
Eagles snap counts: Why didn’t Jordan Davis play more in opener?
DETROIT — The Eagles were gashed in the run game on Sunday afternoon in their 38-35 win. The Lions had 181 yards on the ground and averaged 6.5 yards per carry. D’Andre Swift had 144 yards and averaged 9.6. If only the Eagles traded up in the first...
NBC Sports
Kyle Shanahan was asked whether 49ers would consider trading Jimmy Garoppolo to Cowboys
Cowboys executive vice president Stephen Jones said Monday on 105.3 The Fan that the team would be “evaluating all options” with Dak Prescott expected to miss 6-8 weeks with a fractured thumb. The Cowboys are expected to go with backup Cooper Rush as they did in the one game Prescott missed with a calf injury in 2021.
NBC Sports
Sad 49ers fan drenched in hilarious scene after loss to Bears
When it rains, it pours. Just ask this unfortunate 49ers fan on Sunday afternoon at Solider Field. Not only did this fan have to watch his team fail to capitalize on numerous opportunities to put away the Chicago Bears in the 49ers' 19-10 loss, but it appears he might have lost something else during the torrential downpour in Chicago.
NBC Sports
Kelce responds to going viral for getting tossed by Lions LB
The Eagles' Week 1 win over the Lions had fireworks up and down the field with 73 total points hitting the scoreboard, but the most popular part of the game in the Internet's eyes happened away from the ball. Eagles center Jason Kelce and Lions linebacker Malcolm Rodriguez were mixing...
NBC Sports
How Russell Wilson, other star QBs did in first game vs. former team
A quarterback facing his former team makes for the ultimate revenge game. Arguably the most important position in sports, when a franchise quarterback changes teams, it generates plenty of emotion, motivation and intrigue. Last season, Tom Brady, Matthew Stafford, Jared Goff and Sam Bradford all faced their former teams. On...
NBC Sports
Week 1 Eagles grades by position after tight win over Lions
DETROIT — The Eagles got a win in Week 1 but it wasn’t the prettiest performance. They took down the Lions 38-35 in a game that really was closer at the end than it should have been, especially after pulling ahead by 17 in the third quarter. Here’s...
NBC Sports
Jerry Jones squashes possibility of Jimmy G trade to Cowboys
Any speculation of Jimmy Garoppolo getting traded to the Dallas Cowboys might have been put to rest Tuesday morning. Cowboys owner Jerry Jones, renowned for making shocking comments during his weekly radio hit on 105.3 The Fan, claimed that Dallas won’t be placing quarterback Dak Prescott on injured reserve because he has a chance of playing in one of Dallas’ next four games.
NBC Sports
Kyle Fuller out for 2022 season with torn ACL
The Ravens have lost another player to a season-ending injury. Head coach John Harbaugh announced on Monday that cornerback Kyle Fuller tore his ACL during the season-opening victory over the Jets and will miss the rest of 2022. Fuller started the contest for Baltimore and was helped off the field...
NBC Sports
How Posey inspired Bills QB Allen to always sign autographs
California native and Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen grew up rooting for the Giants, so it’s no surprise the 26-year-old looked up to catcher Buster Posey when he was a child. But aside from providing Allen with some must-watch baseball, the three-time World Series champion also taught him a...
NBC Sports
Rice's incredulous reaction to suggestion Jimmy G should start
Jerry Rice isn't entertaining any ideas of Jimmy Garoppolo starting for the 49ers at quarterback, even after Trey Lance and Co. dropped their season opener to the Chicago Bears on Sunday. That much is clear from his appearance on Tuesday’s episode of “The Adam Schein Podcast,” where the Pro Football...
2023 Power Forward Arrinten Page Lists Top Four Schools
Arrinten Page, a four-star power forward in the class of 2023, announced on Wednesday that he will decide between Indiana, Cincinnati, USC and Miami (FL).
NBC Sports
Jordan Davis is the last man in the Eagles’ defensive tackle rotation
The Eagles took defensive tackle Jordan Davis with the 13th overall pick in the 2022 NFL draft expecting him to make a big impact, but in the first game of his NFL career, he didn’t do much. Davis played just 22 snaps, the fewest of the five defensive tackles...
NBC Sports
Lions snag promising lineman off Eagles' practice squad
The Eagles lost promising offensive lineman Kayode Awosika off their practice squad, according to NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo. Garafolo reported that the Lions signed Awosika to their 53-man roster Wednesday. Awosika, 23, joined the Eagles last summer as an undrafted rookie from Buffalo, where he was teammates with current...
NBC Sports
Von Miller: Blocks like Leonard Fournette’s on Micah Parsons should be illegal
Buccaneers running back Leonard Fournette delivered a huge hit on Cowboys pass rusher Micah Parsons on Sunday night, giving Tom Brady enough time to throw a long bomb to Julio Jones. It was a great play by Fournette, but not everyone liked it. Bills pass rusher Von Miller wrote on...
NBC Sports
Seahawks gloat about unexpected first-place status in viral tweet
NFL football games are always difficult to predict, but no one forecasted the NFC West standings to look this way after Week 1. The rebuilding Seattle Seahawks are in first place. And they are letting everyone know about it. Seattle, the consensus choice to finish in the division's cellar in...
NBC Sports
How PFF graded Lance, O-line in 49ers' Week 1 loss to Bears
The 49ers' PFF grades are better than what you’d think after their 19-10 loss to the Chicago Bears on Sunday at Soldier Field. The offense graded out better than the final score would suggest. Quarterback Trey Lance was sacked twice, and right tackle Mike McGlinchey was beaten for one of the takedowns.
Aaron Rodgers says his appearance at 2022 NFL Honors sparked his decision to finally get a haircut
On Tuesday, during his first appearance of the 2022 NFL season on "The Pat McAfee Show," Aaron Rodgers revealed why he decided to get a haircut.
NBC Sports
Colts sign Tony Brown to 53-man roster
The Colts officially waived kicker Rodrigo Blankenship on Tuesday afternoon and they moved quickly to fill his spot on the 53-man roster. They did not fill it with another kicker, however. The team has signed cornerback Tony Brown off of their practice squad. Brown played 23 snaps for the Colts...
NBC Sports
Justin Evans starts for Saints in his first game action since 2018
When he made his Saints’ debut on Sunday, Justin Evans hadn’t played a game since Dec. 2. During those 1,378 days between NFL appearances, the safety surely had doubts about whether he would ever get another chance. Saints coach Dennis Allen, who, like Evans, was a defensive back...
NBC Sports
Why the Eagles have to re-sign Miles Sanders
We’ve all been led to believe running backs are interchangeable. Sign some guy, any guy, run him into the ground, squeeze all the life out of him, use him up, then move on to the next guy. That’s why only 12 running backs have been drafted in the first...
