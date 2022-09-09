ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Theater & Dance

J.M. Weston Dances Into Fall

By Joelle Diderich
WWD
WWD
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1RVGZ7_0hp38XfL00
Mathilde Monnier and dancers at the J.M. Weston event. Courtesy of J.M. Weston/SayWho/Nicolas Brulez

STEPPING OUT: J.M. Weston held a back-to-school celebration on Thursday by gathering friends of the French heritage footwear brand for a dance class.

The event was held at the barracks of the Garde Républicaine, the regiment whose origins date to Napoléon Bonaparte. Weston has been making made-to-measure boots for its cavalry division since the ‘70s, and is preparing to launch women’s boots inspired by the equestrian designs.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0LayeE_0hp38XfL00
Members of the Republican Guard orchestra. Courtesy of J.M. Weston /SayWho/Nicolas Brulez

Under a blustery sky, guests assembled in a courtyard where a tent was set up for the evening’s Bal Weston: an opportunity for participants to learn dance steps directly from leading choreographers Mathilde Monnier, La Ribot and Asha Thomas.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Z6fkp_0hp38XfL00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3tjmyw_0hp38XfL00

“I wanted to give you something that money can’t buy,” said Olivier Saillard, artistic, image and culture director of J.M. Weston. A fan of contemporary dance, he’d been planning a dance party since before the coronavirus pandemic and liked the idea of people leaving with some new steps in their repertoire.

“For example, I regret never having been able to learn the steps of Pina Bausch or Merce Cunningham, or Loïe Fuller or Isadora Duncan. Dance is something that can’t be sold, it’s something that is passed down,” he told WWD.

Just half an hour into the event, news of the death of Queen Elizabeth II spread through the crowd. Nonetheless, several dozen guests gamely lined up for the first tutorial by Monnier, to the sounds of the camp French dance track “Louxor J’Adore” by Philippe Katerine.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Z1Ae9_0hp38XfL00
Olivier Saillard SayWho / Nicolas Brulez

“Now let’s be clear: we’re all amateurs and all you need to dance is enthusiasm. We’re not talking about performing at the Paris Opera on tiptoes in ballet shoes,” Saillard said. “You have to be very relaxed and just plan to smile through the evening, whether it rains or not.”

Speaking before the news of the queen’s death broke, Saillard said he wanted to offer people a moment of levity to counter the steady diet of negative headlines this fall.

“The world is anxiety-inducing, but if you think about nothing else, I’m afraid we’ll be dancing on embers for the next 50 years. I am worried about the world. I think it’s very alarming. Sometimes, I wonder what kind of role fashion can play in such a context,” he mused. “Nevertheless, even in times of war, you have to raise your head and try to find hope.”

Comments / 0

Related
WWD

Best Dressed at the 2022 Emmy Awards

The Emmy Awards are back tonight, which means the return of red carpet fashion in Hollywood (why should Venice get to have all the fun?). As the awards trickle in, we’ll be closely watching the red carpet for the major fashion moments to come out of the night. Of this year’s nominees there are plenty of style stars, including Zendaya, Margaret Qualley, Sydney Sweeney, Donald Glover, Issa Rae, Rachel Brosnahan, Elle Fanning, Oscar Isaac, Julia Garner and Sarah Paulson, just to name a few. So who is the best dressed of the night? Click through the above to find out.More from...
BEAUTY & FASHION
WWD

All the Winners from the 2022 Emmy Awards

The 2022 Emmys marked a historic night, as veteran winners returned and new faces took home awards.  Hit shows such as Apple TV+’s “Ted Lasso” and HBO’s “Succession” and “White Lotus” won big, with the latter two sweeping the categories. “Euphoria” returned after more than two years, while Netflix’s most-streamed show “Squid Game” made waves. More from WWDEmmys 2022: Inside the Parties & Behind the ScenesHow Nine 2022 Emmy Awards Dresses Looked on the RunwayEmmy Awards 2022 Red Carpet: Best Dressed Sheryl Lee Ralph from ABC’s hit sitcom “Abbott Elementary” took home the award for outstanding supporting actress in a comedy series, making...
CELEBRITIES
WWD

Kerry Washington Dazzles in 3D Floral Elie Saab Couture Gown at Emmy Awards

Kerry Washington made an elegant arrival on the 74th annual Emmy Awards red carpet in Los Angeles on Monday. The actress is nominated for the award ceremony’s Outstanding Variety Special (Live) Category as Executive Producer of “Live in Front of a Studio Audience: The Facts of Life and Diff’rent Strokes.” Washington chose a white Elie Saab gown from the brand’s spring 2022 couture collection. It featured a sarong-like hemline, ruched gathering across the bodice, floral appliqué at the shoulder and hip, and a train. More from WWDEmmy Awards 2022 Red Carpet: Best DressedEmmy Awards 2022 Red Carpet: All the LooksToronto...
LOS ANGELES, CA
WWD

Doja Cat Is One of the Cover Girls of CR Fashion Book

Doja Cat, the American rapper and singer, is one of the cover girls of the latest CR Fashion Book, which comes out Sept. 21 and is its biggest issue to date. The issue is themed “Front Row” and takes an irreverent approach to the frenetic energy, work and creativity required to navigate fashion month.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Isadora Duncan
Person
Queen Elizabeth Ii
Person
Merce Cunningham
Person
Pina Bausch
WWD

Maisie Wilen RTW Spring 2023

Maisie Schloss’ work evolves the question of what is real, mixing the real world with the digital one. Last season she went fully online showing her creations in holograph form, and spring sees her go CGI, but on the runway. “I just wanted to experience showing the clothes on a really clean runway,” she said backstage. But, for Schloss there is always a twist.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
WWD

Catherine, Princess of Wales and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex Mourn Queen Elizabeth II With Pearl Jewelry

LONDON — Queen Elizabeth II’s coffin has arrived at Westminster Hall, where she will lie in state until Monday, the day of her funeral. King Charles III, Prince William and Prince Harry followed the coffin on foot as it made its journey from Buckingham Palace to Westminster Hall, where other senior members of the royal family met them, including Camilla, Queen Consort; Catherine, Princess of Wales; Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, and Sophie, Countess of Wessex. More from WWDPrince Harry and Meghan Markle Attend U.N. General AssemblyKate Middleton's Wimbledon 2022 Style MomentsCelebrities at Wimbledon 2022 The queen died on Sept. 8, aged 96 at...
WORLD
WWD

Zendaya Wins Emmy Award in Valentino Gown

Zendaya attended the Emmy Awards on Monday in Los Angeles in an Old Hollywood-inspired look. The actress arrived on the red carpet in a black Valentino gown with a corset-style bodice that had a bow at the waist. More from WWDHow Nine 2022 Emmy Awards Dresses Looked on the RunwayEmmy Awards 2022 Red Carpet: Best DressedEmmy Awards 2022 Red Carpet: All the Looks The custom look for Zendaya was selected in collaboration with her stylist Law Roach. Roach’s client list includes Megan Thee Stallion, Saucy Santana and Bella Hadid. Zendaya accessorized with two diamond earrings and a diamond necklace from Bulgari. She currently...
LOS ANGELES, CA
WWD

How Nine Emmy Awards 2022 Red Carpet Dresses Looked on the Runway

Many celebrities looked to recent couture and ready-to-wear collections for the 2022 Emmy Awards. Stars like Amanda Seyfried, Kerry Washington, Julia Garner, Alexandra Daddario and others opted to wear high-fashion looks from design houses including Gucci, Dior, Elie Saab, Fendi and other labels at the annual awards show, which took place Sunday night.More from WWDEmmys 2022: Inside the Parties & Behind the ScenesHow Nine 2022 Emmy Awards Dresses Looked on the RunwayEmmy Awards 2022 Red Carpet: Best Dressed Seyfried and Garner were among the night’s winners, with the former winning the award for outstanding lead actress in a limited series or TV...
BEAUTY & FASHION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Contemporary Dance#Dance Party#Dance Steps#Dances#French
WWD

Alejandra Alonso Rojas RTW Spring 2023

“The collection is about movement, it’s about her — her body, her shapes her curves,” Alejandra Alonso Rojas said ahead of her salon-style, slow-sauntering spring runway show held at Fotografiska Museum’s Verōnika eatery. “I worked with Philippine de Richemont, who’s a painter in Paris, that...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
WWD

Laura Biagiotti RTW Spring 2023

For Lavinia Biagiotti, Rome’s Piazza del Campidoglio is “the most beautiful place in the world, a masterpiece of the Renaissance.”. Designed by Michelangelo Buonarroti on the Capitoline Hill, the landmark “is the heart of Rome,” said the designer, admitting she was keenly aware it would be a location where she needed to “tread lightly and carefully” in staging her brand’s spring 2023 show at dusk on Monday given the relevance of the venue.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
WWD

The 18 Best Baggy Jeans and How to Wear Them Now

If you have not yet noticed, baggy jeans are back and bigger than ever. You may have witnessed a return to the silhouette popping up all over your Instagram feed, with celeb fans such as Dua Lipa and Bella Hadid turning heads. And after the heated Internet debate over skinny jeans and flared jeans, it’s time to turn a leaf and dive into a new shape. There is no denying it — baggy jeans are proving to be the one denim silhouette you should be giving a second look. So if the denim trend has peaked your interest, now is...
APPAREL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Theater & Dance
WWD

Julia Garner Shines in Floral-embellished Gucci Cutout Dress at Emmy Awards

Julia Garner dazzled at the 74th annual Primetime Emmy Awards on Monday in Los Angeles. The actress was nominated in two categories, including the award ceremony’s Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie for her role as Anna Delvey in Netflix’s “Inventing Anna” and Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series for “Ozark,” in which she plays Ruth Langmore, also on the streaming platform. Garner won her third Emmy in the latter category.
LOS ANGELES, CA
WWD

Sydney Sweeney Heads Straight From the Emmys to Tory Burch

From the Emmys to Tory Burch: all in a day’s work for Sydney Sweeney. Monday evening the actress was in Los Angeles, dressed to the nines in an Oscar de la Renta gown, attending the Emmy Awards, where she was nominated for two roles — as Cassie in “Euphoria” and Olivia in “The White Lotus.” Come Tuesday night, however, Sweeney was in New York, looking fresh as can be and ready to take in the Tory Burch show (she is a face of the brand).
NEW YORK CITY, NY
WWD

Kourtney Kardashian Barker Debuts Vitamin Brand Lemme

Kourtney Kardashian Barker is expanding her presence in the wellness category with a new brand. On Monday, the reality TV star and entrepreneur announced she is releasing her latest brand, called Lemme, on Sept. 27. The brand specializes in vitamins and supplements, first launching with three products. “After years of...
CELEBRITIES
WWD

COS Comes to New York Fashion Week

COS, the chic minimalist brand owned by H&M, followed Fendi, Marni and several other European brands in touching down during New York Fashion Week. Against dramatic views of the New York skyline on a Chelsea rooftop, the London-based brand showed men’s and women’s wear to an audience that included Anderson Paak, Angus Cloud and Emily Ratajkowski.More from WWDAshlyn RTW Spring 2023Pantone's Spring 2023 Colors Pop Up at NYFWFront Row at Tommy Hilfiger RTW Fall 2022 The ’90s trend sweeping the spring runways was here, too, with minimal, relaxed tailoring in neutral tones, grunge knits and acid-bright accessories taking center stage. Fuzzy mohair...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
WWD

Patagonia’s New Plan, Owned by the Planet

Yvon Chouinard built Patagonia to be not just the get-close-to-nature brand to watch, but a kind of North Star for sustainability. Under his watch, Patagonia became an eco reference point, the brand and company that showed fashion the direction forward. Now the founder, 83, and his family have taken the...
ENVIRONMENT
WWD

Lily James Shimmers In Bronze Versace Metal Mesh Dress at Emmy Awards 2022

Lily James had a sparkling moment as she walked the carpet at the Microsoft Theater on Monday in Los Angeles for the 2022 Emmy Awards. The actress wore a bronze metal mesh dress by Versace Atelier. The design featured ruched details and gold accents on the straps. James paired the gown with brown strappy heels.More from WWDEmmy Awards 2022 Red Carpet: Best DressedEmmy Awards 2022 Red Carpet: All the LooksToronto International Film Festival 2022 Red Carpet Celebrity Arrivals The shimmering effect continued with her accessorizes by De Beers Jewellers, including thin bracelets, earrings and rings. The look was brought together by...
LOS ANGELES, CA
WWD

George Clooney and Hyun Bin Front Omega Speedmaster ’57 Campaign

Swiss watchmaker Omega is reaching for the stars for the watch that went to the moon.More from WWDKhiry RTW Spring 2023Wiederhoeft RTW Spring 2023Silvia Tcherassi RTW Spring 2023 The Swiss watch company revealed George Clooney and South Korean actor Hyun Bin as the faces of its new Speedmaster ’57 collection on Wednesday. Celebrating its 65th anniversary this year, the Speedmaster was designed in 1957 for racing car drivers and engineers on the track and became the first watch to land on the moon during Buzz Aldrin and Neil Armstrong’s lunar landing. The Speedmaster ’57 was introduced in 2013 as an interpretation of the...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
WWD

Montblanc Taps Zidane, Calzedonia at Paris Fashion Week, Rosetta Getty’s Art Project

ZIDANE TAKES NOTE: Zinédine Zidane, Montblanc’s newest ambassador, certainly exemplifies its tagline about leaving a mark. Widely regarded as one of the best soccer players of all time, and also one if its most successful coaches, Zidane transmits his signature poise, intense concentration and elegance in the black-and-white campaign images for Montblanc’s latest Mark Maker campaign, breaking this month.
SOCCER
WWD

WWD

38K+
Followers
26K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Fashion. Beauty. Business.

 https://wwd.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy