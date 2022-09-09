ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

Natural gas pipeline fire in water SE of New Orleans

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4EYkHU_0hp38Wmc00
The Coast Guard is investigating A natural gas pipeline continues to burn after an explosion in a water body southeast of New Orleans, on Friday, Sept. 9, 2022. The line exploded shortly before 4 p.m. Thursday in Lake Lery and the fire was still burning early Friday afternoon, though it didn't rise as high, Coast Guard spokesperson Riley Perkofski said. (WWL-TV via AP)

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Federal agencies are investigating a natural gas pipeline explosion that started a towering blaze in a lake southeast of New Orleans.

The line exploded shortly before 4 p.m. Thursday in Lake Lery and the fire was out by about 4:45 p.m. Friday, the Coast Guard said.

Preliminary information indicates a barge broke loose from its mooring and hit the pipeline, according to the federal Pipeline and Hazardous Materials Safety Administration.

“The pipeline has been shut down and the affected section of pipe has been isolated. Remaining gas will be allowed to burn off,” said a statement from the agency, part of the Department of Transportation.

Nobody was hurt by the rupture and fire, the Coast Guard said in a news release Thursday night. There was a silver sheen Friday on the water between St. Bernard and Plaquemines parishes, Coast Guard spokesperson Riley Perkofski said in an email. It is expected to dissipate, the Coast Guard said Friday evening.

Continuous monitoring by Environmental Safety & Health Consulting Services didn’t find any air pollution, a news release said.

The pipeline is owned by Third Coast High Point Gas Transmission, Perkofski wrote. Third Coast, which is based in Houston, did not return a call for comment.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
New Orleans, LA
Local
Louisiana Crime & Safety
Local
Louisiana Accidents
New Orleans, LA
Accidents
New Orleans, LA
Crime & Safety
City
New Orleans, LA
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Natural Gas#Gas Pipeline#Third Coast#Accident#The Coast Guard
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
521K+
Post
524M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy