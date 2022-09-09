New rule takes effect for Michigan deer hunters for fall 2022 seasons — What to know

(WWJ) Something to keep in mind before the hunting season begins: There is a new requirement for deer hunters in Michigan beginning this fall.

The Michigan Department of Natural Resources says mandatory harvest reporting begins with the fall 2022 dear seasons.

This means Michigan hunters will have up to 72 hours after taking a deer to report their harvest.

There are two ways to do it:

• Report online at Michigan.gov/DNRHarvestReport .

• Use the DNR’s new Hunt Fish Mobile App.

Answers to frequently asked questions are available for questions related to deer harvest reporting.

For hunters who need more guidance: The reporting process is outlined in this video , and assistance for those experiencing technical difficulties will be available at a variety of locations around the state or by calling 517-284-9453 during normal business hours.

Before you head into the field, be sure to check the latest hunting regulations in your area by looking at the DNR's 2022 Hunting Digest .

For hunters who would like to commemorate the 2022 season with a deer patch, the DNR says they will be available for purchase later this fall at Michigan.gov/DNRLicenses or in the DNR app for $8 each.

Meanwhile, for about 7,000 hunters, bear season will begin this month in Michigan. For what licensed bear hunters to know before heading into the field, visit this link .