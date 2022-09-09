Kansas man admits downloading child porn after Shawnee police track email

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (WDAF) — A Kansas man admits to downloading thousands of images containing child pornography.

Justin Packham, 34, of Shawnee, pleaded guilty in federal court to one count of possession of child pornography.

Court documents show an online tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children notified the Shawnee Police Department that dozens of illegal images were uploaded to Google Drive in December 2020.

Investigators determined the email account used belonged to Packham while he was on parole for another crime.

Officers arrested Packham in February 2021 for violating the conditions of his parole.

Shawnee police executed a search warrant at his home and found more than 1,000 child pornography photos and videos on various electronic devices and thumb drives.

Court documents show Packman admitted he’d downloaded the images from the internet during a police interview.

Packham faces up to 20 years in prison when he is sentenced on Dec. 8.

