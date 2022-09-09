In 2020, Drew Estate was one of the “Big Four” that made the decision to withdraw from exhibiting at the Premium Cigar Association (PCA) Trade Show. Since then, Drew Estate has pivoted its model for introducing its products to market. At the time it was exhibiting at PCA, there was a heavy focus on marketing through the retail channel. Since withdrawing, Drew Estate has beefed up marketing in both the retail and consumer channels. As a result, Drew Estate is leveraging its own programs – including the Barn Smoker events and Freestyle Live live streams to introduce its products. In terms of products, there was a nice array of new releases and returning limited editions. This included a new brand, a soon-to-be-announced new brand, and the first major expansion of Liga Privada H99 and 10 Year Aniversario.

ECONOMY ・ 1 DAY AGO