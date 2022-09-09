Read full article on original website
Summer of ’22 Report: Drew Estate
In 2020, Drew Estate was one of the “Big Four” that made the decision to withdraw from exhibiting at the Premium Cigar Association (PCA) Trade Show. Since then, Drew Estate has pivoted its model for introducing its products to market. At the time it was exhibiting at PCA, there was a heavy focus on marketing through the retail channel. Since withdrawing, Drew Estate has beefed up marketing in both the retail and consumer channels. As a result, Drew Estate is leveraging its own programs – including the Barn Smoker events and Freestyle Live live streams to introduce its products. In terms of products, there was a nice array of new releases and returning limited editions. This included a new brand, a soon-to-be-announced new brand, and the first major expansion of Liga Privada H99 and 10 Year Aniversario.
Summer of ’22 Report: GTO Dominican Cigars
GTO Dominican Cigars is a company owned by Dr. Oscar Rodriguez. In addition to being a cigar maker, Rodriguez is also a doctor. He has roots in the Dominican Republic where his family has been cultivating and growing tobacco for six decades. GTO Dominican Cigars is a true boutique vertically integrated operation. The company sources its own tobacco as well as produces its own cigars. For a decade, the brand has built a loyal and steady following – particularly in the Southeast. This summer saw Rodriguez introduce two new projects into his portfolio.
Cigar News: General Cigar and Espinosa Introduce Warzone Rabito
The Warzone Rabito, the fourth size in the limited edition collaboration Warzone series between General Cigar and Espinosa Cigars, is heading to retailers. The two companies have also announced that this will be the final release of the Warzone Series. The Rabito is actually a signature size found in the...
Cigar News: JR Cigar Adds Private Label JR Pure Origin: Gran Vulcano
JR Cigar has announced a new private label brand, JR Pure Origin. In the past JR Cigar has done budget friendly releases such as JR Alternatives and JR Ultimate. The JR Pure Origin cigar is intended to compete with the luxury cigar market. The first release is a a limited edition cigar known as JR Pure Origin: Gran Vulcano.
Cigar News: Hamlet Paredes Departs Rocky Patel Premium Cigars
Hamlet Paredes, the famed Cuban cigar roller who joined Rocky Patel Premium Cigars in 2015, has departed the company. In addition to being a cigar roller in Cuba working at the Partagas and Romeo y Julieta factories, Paredes has served as a brand ambassador for Habanos SA. He immigrated to the United States and was hired by Rocky Patel Premium Cigar rollers in 2015. He also served as a brand ambassador and had his own brand within the Rocky Patel portfolio with his name. During his time at Rocky Patel, Paredes released Tabaquero by Hamlet Paredes, Hamlet 25th Year, Hamlet Liberation, and Hamlet 2020.
Cigar News: Gurkha Pure Evil Heads to Retailers
Gurkha Cigar Group International has announced that Gurkha Pure Evil, a cigar that launched at the 2022 Premium Cigar Association (PCA) Trade Show, is now shipping to retailers in the United States. Pure Evil is the re-release of a brand the company discontinued 15 years ago. “A few weeks ago...
