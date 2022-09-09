ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Man arrested, allegedly stole Mustang from dealership

By Chris Babcock
 5 days ago

EL PASO, Texas ( KTSM ) – A man is behind bars after allegedly stealing a car from an East-Central El Paso car dealership.

According to the El Paso Police Department, the incident happened on Wednesday, September 7.

Officials say a man, identified as 51-year-old Martin Albert Valenzuela, stole a 2014 Mustang from the La Casita Used Car Dealership located at 5701 Trowbridge.

Police add that during the robbery, Valenzuela injured an employee, identified as 59-year-old Martin Lopez.

EPPD’s Auto Theft Task Force and the Central TAC Unit led the investigation into the theft, which resulted in the Mustang being located and Valenzuela being placed under arrest for Robbery.

Valenzuela was booked into the El Paso County Detention Facility, and is being held on a $100,000 bond.

