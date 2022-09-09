Read full article on original website
marinmagazine.com
Julia Morgan’s Legacy in Marin County: How Her Ground-Breaking and Environmentally Sensitive Approach to Design Still Inspires Architects Today
One hundred and fifty years ago, famed Bay Area architect Julia Morgan was born in 1872. America’s first independent, licensed woman architect, Morgan left a significant legacy in Marin County, including several buildings that are still serving the purposes she designed them for over a century ago. Her most famous project, the spectacular Hearst Castle built for William Randolph Hearst, draws more than 750,000 visitors each year (it recently re-opened after a two-year closure), who marvel at the property’s grand rooms and iconic Neptune and Roman pools. Morgan has left not only a tangible legacy in Marin County and beyond, but has also influenced the work of many present-day architects.
The BayWood Artists: Painting and Preserving Marin’s Idyllic Landscapes for 25 Years
It’s been 25 years since a group of Marin-based landscape painters decided to dedicate their talents and reverence for the natural surroundings to preserving the environment. Known as the BayWood Artists, the group paints landscapes for an annual fine art show, with proceeds from the sale of the artwork going to local environmental organizations. The BayWood Artists’ first show was in 1997 at St. John’s Church in Ross, when they partnered with San Anselmo Open Space to preserve Hawthorne Canyon.
The Mill Valley Film Festival Returns to Form, Expanding Across the Bay Area
It’s been quite the journey, but the Mill Valley Film Festival (MVFF) is finally back in full force. After pivoting to become an almost entirely virtual event in 2020 in response to Covid-19, MVFF welcomed audiences back to the theater in a limited capacity in 2021. Now, with updated public health and safety guidelines in effect, the festival, running Oct. 6–16, will look and feel a lot closer to how it did pre-pandemic.
