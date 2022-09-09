ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dauphin County, PA

Dauphin County dispatcher helped woman deliver baby over the phone

By Avery Van Etten
abc27 News
abc27 News
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4NxNXe_0hp357Vf00

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — A Dauphin County dispatcher received the Life Giving Award at Thursday night’s Susquehanna Township Public Safety Awards. She helped a woman deliver her baby — over the phone.

Dispatcher Samantha Giovengo took Monigo Teaway’s 911 call. Teaway said she was home alone when she went into labor and was having a hard time breathing. She said her contractions were just two minutes apart.

Giovengo calmly gave instructions, and soon, Teaway safely delivered a baby boy.

Get daily news, weather, breaking news and alerts straight to your inbox! Sign up for the abc27 newsletters here

“At first I didn’t think it was active labor because I had other kids before, but this was totally different. It was fast, and it just happened out of nowhere,” Teaway said.

The two women met in person for the first time at Thursday night’s awards ceremony.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to ABC27.

Comments / 4

Related
WGAL

School bus, dump truck collide in Lancaster County

NARVON, Pa. — A school bus and dump truck were involved in a crash Wednesday morning in Lancaster County. Dispatchers said the truck rear-ended the Eastern Lancaster County school bus in the 6300 block of Route 322/Division Highway in Narvon at 6:49 a.m. The bus driver and nine students...
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
WGAL

Several vehicles catch fire in Lebanon County

UNION TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Multiple vehicles caught on fire in Lebanon County on Wednesday afternoon. The incident happened along the 100 block of Fisher Avenue in Union Township at around 3:08 p.m. The fire is threatening an under-construction building. It's not clear if the building is on fire. No...
LEBANON COUNTY, PA
WGAL

Woman found dead in Springettsbury Township home

SPRINGETTSBURY TOWNSHIP, Pa. — One person was killed and another injured on Tuesday afternoon in York County. The incident happened around 1:30 p.m. on the 3600 block of Harrowgate Road in Springettsbury Township. The York County Coroner's Office said a 49-year-old woman died from an apparent stabbing. Her name...
YORK COUNTY, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Dauphin County, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Government
Dauphin County, PA
Government
WBRE

Snyder County woman scammed out of $7,500

PORT TREVORTON, SYNDER COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — According to Pennsylvania State Police Selinsgrove, a 48-year-old woman from Snyder County lost $7,500.00 in an online scam. PSP say a Port Trevorton woman lost her money to a fraudulent transaction on a website called UsedUSAuto.net. Troopers have been unable to identify a culprit, and have no further information […]
SNYDER COUNTY, PA
WGAL

Police respond to death investigation in Springettsbury Township

SPRINGETTSBURY TOWNSHIP, Pa. — One person killed, another injured in a death investigation on Tuesday afternoon in York County. In what was first reported as a stabbing, the incident happened around 1:30 p.m. on the 3600 block of Harrowgate Road in Springettsbury Township. WGAL reporter Ed Weinstock confirmed that...
YORK COUNTY, PA
WGAL

Route 283 reopens in Lancaster County

MANHEIM TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A major crash shut down part of Route 283 in Lancaster County on Tuesday morning. The eastbound lanes of Route 283 were shut down just before the Route 30 interchange in Manheim Township. The road has since been cleared and traffic is now getting by.
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dispatcher#Nexstar Media Inc
abc27.com

Crash on Interstate 81 South caused backups near Harrisburg

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — A crash has caused traffic to back up for miles near the Front Street exit on Interstate 81 South. According to PennDOT, there was a multi-vehicle crash on I-81 southbound 0 miles south of Exit 66: Downtown Harrisburg/Front Street. There was a lane restriction. Traffic...
HARRISBURG, PA
FOX 43

Police search for missing teen in Waynesboro

WAYNESBORO, Pa. — Police in Franklin County are searching for a missing 15-year-old boy. Kanten David Gage, of Waynesboro, was last seen by his guardians at their home on East North Street between noon and 1 p.m. on Tuesday, according to Waynesboro Police. Investigators believe Gage may have run...
WAYNESBORO, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
PennLive.com

Woman charged in double-fatal central Pa. crash

A 27-year-old woman has been charged in connection to a double-fatal crash in August 2021 that killed two people in Lancaster County. Whitney Webb, of Lancaster, crashed the Mazda she was driving into a BMW on Route 30 around 2:39 a.m. Aug. 22, 2021, near mile marker 258.2 in Mountville Borough, the Lancaster County District Attorney’s Office said.
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

Lancaster woman charged in fatal Route 30 crash

MOUNTVILLE BOROUGH, Pa. (WHTM) — A Lancaster City woman has been charged in relation to a Route 30 crash that killed two people and seriously injured two others last year. Whitney Webb, 27, was charged with accident involving death or personal injury, accident involving damage to an attended vehicle, fleeing the scene, failure to notify police, driving with a suspended license, and driving without a license, according to the Lancaster County District Attorney’s Office.
LANCASTER, PA
local21news.com

Police pursue DUI suspect in Dauphin Co., officials say

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Police had attempted to conduct a traffic stop when a suspect, accused of having active warrants, fled and lead police on a chase, according to Pennsylvania State Police in Lykens. Authorities say that on September 11 at 7:30AM, Troopers had tried to stop 40-year-old...
DAUPHIN COUNTY, PA
WGAL

Coworkers remember woman shot and killed over the weekend

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — Coworkers are remembering a 33-year-old woman who was shot and killed on Sunday in East Hempfield Township, Lancaster County. Nemesis Florentino was an integral member of the Spanish-American Civic Association. The Nuestro Clinica closed on Tuesday as staff grieved over Florentino's death. She served as...
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
local21news.com

Overturned tractor-trailer shuts down York County roadway

YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Police in York County say an overturned tractor-trailer has shut down York Road in Heidelberg Township. According to officials, it happened around 8:30 PM on Monday night on the 6800 block of York Road. Police say no one was injured but the roadway will...
YORK COUNTY, PA
abc27 News

abc27 News

19K+
Followers
9K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

abc27.com is your local source for breaking news, the latest headlines, severe weather, sports, and traffic in Harrisburg, York, Lancaster, Lebanon. WHTM-TV is your ABC television affiliate in all of south-central Pennsylvania.

 https://abc27.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy