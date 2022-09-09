Read full article on original website
Clay unanimously passed new rental ordinance
By Loyd McIntosh, For The Tribune CLAY — The Clay City Council unanimously passed a new rental property ordinance in an effort to reign in the problem of single-family homes and other properties falling into disrepair during the council meeting Tuesday night. Ordinance number 2022-05 now requires the owners of all rental properties within the […]
10 arrested for shoplifting in Trussville
From The Tribune staff reports TRUSSVILLE — Ten people were arrested for shoplifting in Trussville between September 6, 2022, and September 12, 2022. Trussville Police Department’s Facebook page states, “If you are thinking of coming to Trussville to steal…..we can assure you that IT IS NOT WORTH IT. If you do, you may very well […]
Sean of the South: Eliza’s Run
By Sean Dietrich, Sean of the South Commentary Birmingham. It’s 4:23 a.m. It’s chilly. There is a quilt of fog suspended over the foothills of the Appalachians. The whole world is dark. I should not be up at this hour. I am hardly awake. My hair is a mess. My eyes are crusted. But here […]
Jefferson County Coroner seeks help in locating the families of deceased individuals
UPDATE: Reginald Leshawn Green’s family has been located and notified of the death. Jefferson County Coroner’s Office is still searching for the family of Jimmie Dale Evans. From The Tribune staff reports JEFFERSON COUNTY — The Jefferson County Coroner, William Yates, is requesting the public’s assistance in locating the family of the following individuals. Reginald […]
VIDEO: Trussville Mayor Choat discusses federal railroad grant
From The Tribune staff reports TRUSSVILLE — Mayor Buddy Choat discusses the city of Trussville and Birmingham teaming up with Norfolk Southern to overcome the train problem that continues to plague the area. Trussville plans to vote on a resolution at the city council meeting on Tuesday, September 13, impacting the train crossing blockages. Related […]
Trussville City Schools among state leaders in newly released data
By Scott Buttram, publisher TRUSSVILLE — According to data on student proficiency released by the Alabama State Department of Education on Thursday evening, Trussville City Schools ranked among the best in Alabama, finishing in the top five for proficiency in two categories and sixth in the third. The data showed the percentage of students proficient […]
Motorcycle crash claims life of Birmingham woman
From The Tribune staff reports BIRMINGHAM — A motorcycle crash claimed the life of a Birmingham woman on Sunday, September 11, at approximately 7:35 p.m. According to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office, 51-year-old Mariluz Perez Wilson was a passenger on a motorcycle traveling in the 2800 block of Wilson Road during a rain shower. Reportedly […]
St. Clair officials break ground on new retail, multi-use development in Pell City
From The Tribune staff reports PELL CITY — St. Clair County Economic Development Council held a groundbreaking ceremony for Pell City Square, a 147,000-square-foot multi-use lifestyle center, on Thursday, September 8, at 9 a.m. at the corner of Interstate 20 and U.S. 231, where the St. Clair County Hospital site was located. They celebrated the […]
OPINION: Passage of Aniah’s Law Constitutional Amendment will increase Alabama public safety
Editor’s Note: This is an opinion column. By Paul DeMarco We are now some 60 days from the fall general elections. As a result, Alabama voters will start seeing a slew of campaign advertisements hit the airwaves, billboards, and mailboxes. The ballot will be long, with many candidates and ten amendments for voters to consider. […]
Phil Williams: Be wary when government knows best
By Phil Williams, 1819 News Commentary My wife and I have been married for almost 36 years! To this day she is still my best sounding board, and a lot of what happens on Rightside Radio comes from her input as well. We agree on most everything, except one thing: she likes so-called almond milk, […]
JeffCo Sheriff’s Office releases statement in response to Pleasant Grove incident
From The Tribune staff reports JEFFERSON COUNTY — The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office released a statement explaining their response to an incident in that occurred in Pleasant Grove on September 7, 2022. According to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office, the Pleasant Grove Police department requested that the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office respond to a location […]
Trussville City Hall administrative offices temporarily move buildings
From The Tribune staff reports TRUSSVILLE — The Administrative offices of City Hall have moved to the old BOE building located at 113 North Chalkville Road. Also moving to the new location will be Car Tags and Business Licenses. This change will be effective Monday, September 12, and all those transactions will be done at […]
Leeds Board of Education hires new Primary School principal
By Nathan Prewett, For the Tribune LEEDS – A new principal was hired for Leeds Primary School at a Leeds Board of Education meeting on Tuesday, Sept. 13. A native of Tuscaloosa, Steven Porter went to the University of Alabama and was hired at Leeds High School in 2013 as a freshman history teacher and […]
Leeds Council discusses Main Street concerns, blocked doorway at meeting
By Nathan Prewett, For the Tribune LEEDS – On Tuesday, September 6, the Leeds City Council met at City Hall, where concerns about the Main Street program and the sealing of a doorway at the Main Street’s meeting room were revisited. Just after the council approved the minutes of the last meeting, Councilman Eric Turner […]
Moody, Leeds football games moved to Thursday, September 8
From The Tribune staff reports MOODY — Friday’s football games between the Moody Blue Devils and the Cleburne County Tigers, as well as the Leeds Green Wave at the St. Clair County Saints, have been moved to Thursday, September 8 due to potential severe weather. “Flooding may persist through mid week along the Chattooga River […]
UPDATE: 25-year-old arrested for murder of Birmingham man
From The Tribune staff reports BIRMINGHAM — A 25-year-old was arrested for the murder of a Birmingham man that occurred on Wednesday, August 31, 2022. According to the Birmingham Police Department (BPD), D’Angelo Rashad Edwards, of Fairfield, was arrested for the murder of 20-year-old Derrell Willis, who was shot and killed while in the 7500 […]
