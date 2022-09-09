ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Trussville, AL

Trussville Council discusses ‘low-speed vehicle’ ordinance for golf carts, street cars

By Hannah Curran, Editor TRUSSVILLE — The Trussville City Council discussed a “low-speed vehicle” ordinance during the workshop on Tuesday, September 14. The ordinance provides for the regulation and use of golf carts, street carts, and other low-speed vehicles on certain streets within the City of Trussville corporate limits. “What have two issues in Trussville […]
TRUSSVILLE, AL
Together in Teal Butterfly Release planned for this Saturday

From The Tribune staff reports BIRMINGHAM — The Norma Livingston Ovarian Cancer Foundation’s (NLOCF) Together in Teal Butterfly Release is planned for Saturday, September 18, from 2:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. at Aldridge Garden’s Pavilion, located at 3530 Lorna Road in Hoover. Rain or shine, the shuttle will be available to transport participants from the […]
HOOVER, AL
Trussville Council honors Claude Earl Massey, announced Edwards Lake Parkway temporary closure

By Hannah Curran, Editor TRUSSVILLE — During the council meeting on Tuesday, September 13, the city of Trussville honored Claude Earl Massey and announced Edwards Lake Parkway’s temporary closure. Trussville Mayor Buddy Choat and the City Council of Trussville proclaimed September 2022 as Alopecia Areata Awareness Month in the City of Trussville to create awareness […]
TRUSSVILLE, AL
Planned lane closures on I-59 NB, between Argo and Deerfoot Exits

From The Tribune staff reports JEFFERSON COUNTY — Beginning at 3 a.m., Friday, September 16, weather permitting, the Alabama Department of Transportation will have a right lane closure on I-59 northbound for Concrete Rehab operations between Milepost 146.5 and Milepost 148. All travel lanes are expected to re-open at approximately 3 p.m. on Friday, September 16. […]
JEFFERSON COUNTY, AL
Trussville, AL
Alabama State
Irondale, AL
Clay unanimously passed new rental ordinance

By Loyd McIntosh, For The Tribune CLAY — The Clay City Council unanimously passed a new rental property ordinance in an effort to reign in the problem of single-family homes and other properties falling into disrepair during the council meeting Tuesday night. Ordinance number 2022-05 now requires the owners of all rental properties within the […]
CLAY, AL
10 arrested for shoplifting in Trussville

From The Tribune staff reports TRUSSVILLE — Ten people were arrested for shoplifting in Trussville between September 6, 2022, and September 12, 2022. Trussville Police Department’s Facebook page states, “If you are thinking of coming to Trussville to steal…..we can assure you that IT IS NOT WORTH IT. If you do, you may very well […]
TRUSSVILLE, AL
Sean of the South: Eliza’s Run

By Sean Dietrich, Sean of the South Commentary Birmingham. It’s 4:23 a.m. It’s chilly. There is a quilt of fog suspended over the foothills of the Appalachians. The whole world is dark. I should not be up at this hour. I am hardly awake. My hair is a mess. My eyes are crusted. But here […]
BIRMINGHAM, AL
Jefferson County Coroner seeks help in locating the families of deceased individuals

UPDATE: Reginald Leshawn Green’s family has been located and notified of the death. Jefferson County Coroner’s Office is still searching for the family of Jimmie Dale Evans. From The Tribune staff reports JEFFERSON COUNTY — The Jefferson County Coroner, William Yates, is requesting the public’s assistance in locating the family of the following individuals. Reginald […]
JEFFERSON COUNTY, AL
#Appalachian Mountains
Motorcycle crash claims life of Birmingham woman

From The Tribune staff reports BIRMINGHAM — A motorcycle crash claimed the life of a Birmingham woman on Sunday, September 11, at approximately 7:35 p.m. According to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office, 51-year-old Mariluz Perez Wilson was a passenger on a motorcycle traveling in the 2800 block of Wilson Road during a rain shower. Reportedly […]
BIRMINGHAM, AL
JeffCo Sheriff’s Office releases statement in response to Pleasant Grove incident

From The Tribune staff reports JEFFERSON COUNTY — The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office released a statement explaining their response to an incident in that occurred in Pleasant Grove on September 7, 2022. According to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office, the Pleasant Grove Police department requested that the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office respond to a location […]
PLEASANT GROVE, AL
Moody, Leeds football games moved to Thursday, September 8

From The Tribune staff reports MOODY — Friday’s football games between the Moody Blue Devils and the Cleburne County Tigers, as well as the Leeds Green Wave at the St. Clair County Saints, have been moved to Thursday, September 8 due to potential severe weather. “Flooding may persist through mid week along the Chattooga River […]
MOODY, AL
UPDATE: 25-year-old arrested for murder of Birmingham man

From The Tribune staff reports BIRMINGHAM — A 25-year-old was arrested for the murder of a Birmingham man that occurred on Wednesday, August 31, 2022. According to the Birmingham Police Department (BPD), D’Angelo Rashad Edwards, of Fairfield, was arrested for the murder of 20-year-old Derrell Willis, who was shot and killed while in the 7500 […]
BIRMINGHAM, AL
Trussville, AL
ABOUT

The Trussville Tribune is the local newspaper for the cities of Trussville, Clay, Pinson, Argo, Center Point, Springville, Moody and Leeds in Alabama. The Tribune provides up to the minute news online of government, crime, sports, people and events in Jefferson and St Clair counties and is printed weekly.

 http://trussvilletribune.com

