MURFREESBORO – On Sunday, September 11th, Raymond Carson Benthall, Jr., of Murfreesboro, N.C. passed away peacefully in his home at the age of 79. He was preceded in death by his father, Raymond Carson Benthall and his mother, Sonora Bland Benthall. Raymond is survived by his wife, Susan; and his two sons, Raymond Carson Benthall IlI, his wife Meredith of Charlotte, and Wilson Bland Benthall, his wife Diana and their son William of Raleigh. He is also survived by his two siblings, Betsy Benthall Michaels and her two sons, Bob and John of Dallas, TX and his brother, David of Chattanooga TN.

MURFREESBORO, NC ・ 2 DAYS AGO