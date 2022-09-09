Read full article on original website
WBOC
Salisbury Man Goes to Prison for Christmas Day Armed Robbery
SALISBURY, Md. - A Salisbury man has been sentenced to 15 years behind bars for a holding up a convenience store on Christmas Day 2021. A Wicomico County Circuit Court judge on Sept. 2 sentenced Lamont King, 58, to 20 years suspend all but 15 years in prison. Prosecutors said...
Dover Man Arrested for 5th Offense DUI
DOVER, Del. - Delaware State Police arrested a 36-year-old Dover man for his fifth offense DUI following a traffic stop. Police said that shortly before 10 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 10, a trooper on patrol observed a BMW 535i traveling southbound at a high rate of speed on North Dupont Highway at the intersection with Dyke Branch Road. The trooper conducted a traffic stop on the sedan and contacted the operator and sole occupant, identified as Antholyn Vaquiz.
Police Investigating Salisbury Convenience Store Shooting
SALISBURY, Md. - The Salisbury Police Department is investigating a shooting that happened early Sunday morning at the Royal Farms on Pemberton Drive. Details about the shooting, including whether there were any injuries, have not yet been released. Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact the department at 410-548-3165 or provide information anonymously to Crime Solvers at 410-548-1776.
Wicomico County Pair Charged in Fraud Scheme
SALISBURY, Md. - The Wicomico County Sheriff's Office says it has charged two people in connection with a fraud scheme that targeted an elderly veteran of the U.S. military. The sheriff's office said that in early March, its criminal investigation division was notified of a theft scheme in which an elderly military veteran in Salisbury had been taken advantage of since July of 2020.
Salisbury Man Convicted of Animal Cruelty in Kitten's Death
SALISBURY, Md. - A Salisbury man has been convicted on animal cruelty charges for abusing and killing a kitten. Prosecutors said Monday that on Sept. 1, Christopher Truitt, 26, was convicted of one count of felony animal cruelty and two counts of misdemeanor animal cruelty. Truitt was found guilty following trial and sentenced to 180 days in jail with all but 60 days suspended to be served on house arrest. Truitt was also placed on three years of supervised probation and given a $300 fine. As a special condition of his sentence, Truitt will be prohibited from owning, possessing or residing with animals for a period of five years.
One Killed in Early Morning Hartly Crash
HARTLY, Del.- One person was killed in a fiery crash early Sunday morning in Hartly. Delaware State Police say that a Black Hummer H2 was speeding westbound on Westville Rd. approaching Hazlettville Rd. around 1 a.m. The driver failed to follow a bend in the road and went off the west side of the roadway, hitting a large tree and spinning 180 degrees counterclockwise before coming to a stop. The SUV then caught fire.
Investigation Underway After Fire at Thompson Island Brewery Company
REHOBOTH BEACH, Del. - Authorities are investigating a fire that broke out over the weekend at Thompson Island Brewing Company in Rehoboth Beach. At around 11:40 a.m. Sunday, the Rehoboth Beach Volunteer Fire Company, assisted by the Lewes Fire Department, responded to a report of fire coming from the roof of the business, located on Coastal Highway. Arriving units found smoke and flames issuing from an exhaust hood on the roof.
People Stunned After Body is Pulled From a Pond
SALISBURY, Md. -- People in Salisbury are still shaken up after learning that a body was pulled from the drainage pond near the Coventry Square Apartments. The drainage pond sits between the apartment complex and the Aydelotte Commons business park. Firetrucks, Salisbury City Police, and EMS arrived at the pond on Saturday afternoon, retrieving the body shortly after.
Old Dorchester General Hospital Demolished
Heavy machinery destroyed the old Dorchester medical center in Cambridge. When demolition is complete, retail, residential homes and grass lands will be set up on the water front property.
$13M in Highway Safety Grants Awarded to More Than 90 Maryland Agencies, Organizations
ANNAPOLIS, Md. — Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan on Monday announced more than $13 million in federal and state highway safety grants as part of a statewide focus to prevent motor vehicle crashes and eliminate roadway fatalities. The state funds were disbursed at the start of the fiscal year, and...
An Unexpected Cleanup Effort in Rehoboth Beach
A storm rolled through Rehoboth in the early morning hours of Tuesday, September 13th. It left behind plenty of property damage and left hundreds without power. Most of the damage occurred in neighborhoods, and any damage the downtown area sustained was minimal. A tree through the back of one home,...
Parts of Rehoboth Beach Damaged from Overnight Storms
REHOBOTH BEACH, Del.- Cleanup and damage assessment is underway in the Rehoboth Beach-Dewey area after an early Tuesday morning storm blew through. Crews are working clean up downed tree limbs and power lines. These lines of storms rolled across Delmarva around 4 a.m. and 5 a.m. Most of the damage...
Ocean City Announces Special Event Zone for Next Week
OCEAN CITY, Md. – In anticipation of a “pop-up rally” car event in Ocean City next week, the resort town will be designated a Special Event Zone beginning Tuesday, Sept. 20, through Sunday, Sept. 25. The Special Event Zone reduces established speed limits in the zone and...
Veterans Reunite Decades After One Saved the Other's Life
SUSSEX COUNTY, Del.- A retired Army surgeon and a United States Marine Corps Veteran reunited in Rehoboth Beach this week. The two men had not seen each other since 1968, when Dr. Mayer Katz saved A.B. Grantham's life after he was shot. The two veterans served in the Vietnam War...
Rehoboth Beach Neighbors and Businesses Shocked by Storm's Impact
REHOBOTH BEACH, De. -- The damage from the storm left crews, residents, and businesses in clean-up mode to start the day. Linda Federman was awakened by the sounds of severe weather. "The sound was like nothing we ever heard before," Federman said. "It just got more and more intense there...
Atlantic General Hospital to Provide Free Community Flu Clinics
BERLIN, Md. – As a service to the community, Atlantic General Hospital/Health System is again providing community flu vaccination with a series of free clinics for people ages 13 and older. No appointment is required. Clinic dates are subject to change based upon flu vaccine availability. Flu Clinics:. Sept....
Bally's Dover Casino Hosts 17th Annual Memorial Blood Drive
DOVER, Del.-The 17th Annual 9/11 Memorial Blood Drive saw a big turnout this morning. The yearly blood drive is sponsored by Dover Motor Speedway and the Blood Bank of Delmarva. Organizers say the event is meant to pay tribute to the victims of Sept. 11, 2001 terrorist attacks. The blood...
Rieley Wins Sussex County Council District 5 Republican Primary
GEORGETOWN, Del. - Incumbent Sussex County Council District 5 candidate John Rieley defeated challenger Keller Hopkins in Tuesday's Delaware Republican primary. Rieley garnered 63% of the vote compared to Hopkins' 37%. Rieley, of Millsboro, who has a farming background but also worked in food service and financial planning, has served...
City Employees Receive Collective Bargaining Rights
SALISBURY, Md. -- The Salisbury City Council approved a charter amendment on Monday night which will give city employees collective bargaining rights. City employees will now have the option to organize through employee organizations of their choosing. The measure was unanimously approved by a vote of 5-0. There is currently no State law in Maryland that ensures or allows government employees to organize. To make sure employees will have the right to do so in the future, the City of Salisbury made collective bargaining agreements part of its municipal code.
Md. Board of Public Works Approves Funding for Clean Water and Chesapeake Bay
BALTIMORE – The Maryland Board of Public Works on Wednesday approved more than $10 million in grants and loans to reduce water pollution and flooding risks. The board is composed of Gov. Larry Hogan, Treasurer Dereck E. Davis and Comptroller Peter Franchot. “These are smart investments to advance our...
