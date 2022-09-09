SALISBURY, Md. - A Salisbury man has been convicted on animal cruelty charges for abusing and killing a kitten. Prosecutors said Monday that on Sept. 1, Christopher Truitt, 26, was convicted of one count of felony animal cruelty and two counts of misdemeanor animal cruelty. Truitt was found guilty following trial and sentenced to 180 days in jail with all but 60 days suspended to be served on house arrest. Truitt was also placed on three years of supervised probation and given a $300 fine. As a special condition of his sentence, Truitt will be prohibited from owning, possessing or residing with animals for a period of five years.

SALISBURY, MD ・ 2 DAYS AGO