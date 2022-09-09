ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jefferson County, MO

Gordon Gabaree
4d ago

Remember to get vaccinated or a vaccinated person might get sick from the virus they got vaccinated against because you are not vaccinated.

myleaderpaper.com

Lawsuit against Jefferson County Health Department dismissed

The lawsuit against the Jefferson County Health Department filed by two parents who believe their children were denied access to free education because of COVID-19 orders and guidance has been dismissed. Health Department Director Kelley Vollmar said she was relieved the suit was dismissed. “The case did not have strong...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, MO
myleaderpaper.com

Mercy Jefferson will offer drive-thru flu vaccine clinic

It’s time to get a flu vaccine and, to make that easy, Mercy Hospital Jefferson in Crystal City will hold a drive-thru clinic. Annette Viox, the hospital’s infection prevention manager, said the clinic will be held from 8:30-11:30 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 17, in the parking lot of the Mercy Cancer Center-Jefferson, 1350 Hwy. 61.
CRYSTAL CITY, MO
mymoinfo.com

Homicide case in House Springs

Jefferson County Sheriff Dave Marshak announces an active homicide investigation in the 60 block of Mockingbird Hill near House Springs. Last (Tuesday) night around 8:45 PM, Jefferson County 911 Dispatch received an emergency call reporting multiple gunshots. Moments later, another call came in reporting a person had been shot. Deputies arrived minutes after the original call and found a man with multiple apparent gunshot wounds. The victim, whose name is not being released at this time, was later pronounced dead.
HOUSE SPRINGS, MO
myleaderpaper.com

Local chiropractor’s publication used in colleges around the world

A local chiropractor has written a textbook he hopes changes the way chiropractic medicine is taught in colleges and universities. Joshua Browning, 33, a chiropractic orthopedist with Hillsboro Sports Medicine and a staff physician at Mercy Hospital Jefferson in Crystal City, wrote “Evidence-Based Evaluation and Management of Common Spinal Conditions,” which he said is being used in at least six American chiropractic schools, including his alma mater, Logan University in St. Louis County, as well as one in Canada and in schools in 10 other countries, including England, Italy and Germany.
CRYSTAL CITY, MO
suntimesnews.com

Controversial NextGen Silica Mine Appears Favored by Power Brokers

An alleged cabal of Missouri’s most powerful political and financial forces schemed for years trying to ram through an open pit fracking sand mine in Ste. Genevieve County, according to recent conversations with state level representatives, former park employees, lobbyists, and board members of environmental organizations. The system appears rigged against those living near the controversial NextGen Silica mine situated between popular Hawn State Park and serene Hickory Canyons Natural Area. The Department of Natural Resources (DNR), the environment’s main state regulator, is tasked with protecting residents from industrial carcinogens and airborne pollutants by, in this particular case, scrutinizing the intent and behavior of mining operations and policing their actions when necessary, not rubber stamping mines near beloved parks for a handful of special interests and suggested political quid pro quo in the form of standard road improvements.
MISSOURI STATE
5 On Your Side

Jefferson County shooting leaves man dead

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Mo. — A homicide investigation is underway after a man was shot and killed Tuesday evening near House Springs. The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office said several people called 911 at around 8:45 p.m. to report shots fired on Mockingbird Hill. Moments later, a call came in reporting someone had been shot. Deputies responded to the Crest Manor Mobile Home Estate and found a man with multiple gunshot wounds.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, MO
5 On Your Side

Deadly crash on I-55 in Jefferson County

ARNOLD, Mo. — Two people were killed in a crash in Jefferson County Tuesday night. The crash happened at around 8:30 p.m. on northbound I-55 near Highway 141. The Missouri State Highway Patrol confirmed there were two fatalities in the crash. The northbound lanes of I-55 were closed in...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, MO
mymoinfo.com

Authorities investigate threat made against Festus R-6 School District

(Festus) A student in the Festus School District was apprehended last week for reportedly making threats towards one of the school buildings in the district. Festus Police Chief Tim Lewis says they received word of the threat from a concerned parent on Friday. Festus R-6 spokesman Kevin Pope says the...
FESTUS, MO
FOX2Now

Elderly man dies, woman hurt in head-on crash on I-44

CRAWFORD COUNTY, Mo. – An elderly man died and a woman was hurt in a head-on crash Tuesday afternoon on Interstate 44, west of the St. Louis region. The Missouri State Highway Patrol had identified Paul Hediger, 84, of St. Louis, as the victim who died in the crash. A 43-year-old woman is hospitalized with serious injuries. The crash happened around 3 p.m. Tuesday on I-44 around the 202 mile marker.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
myleaderpaper.com

The swearing in of the City of St. Louis LGBTQIA + Advisory Board

Mayor Jones' Office makes history by establishing the first LGBTQIA + Advisory Board in St. Louis. The members of the City of St. Louis LGBTQIA + Advisory Board appointed by Mayor Tishaura Jones were sworn-in on Friday, Sept. 9, 2022 at City Hall. At the beginning of LGBTQIA pride month this June, Mayor Jones issued her first Executive Order of the year to establish this council to address the disparities and rights violations that LGBTQIA+ St. Louisans face in the city of St. Louis.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
myleaderpaper.com

Arnold man charged in shooting death of House Springs man

Eric Q. Collins, 29, of Arnold has been charged in the shooting death of a 46-year-old House Springs man at a mobile home community north of House Springs and east of Byrnes Mill, Jefferson County Sheriff Dave Marshak announced. Collins allegedly shot and killed Michael Gray on Tuesday night, Sept....
ARNOLD, MO
Washington Missourian

Construction underway on $800M beef processing plant in Foristell

American Foods Group LLC broke ground Sept. 12 on its well-publicized $800 million beef processing facility in Warren County. AFG’s facility is expected to bring 1,300 local jobs and have an annual economic impact of $1 billion, according to previous Missourian reporting. Located near the intersection of Veterans Memorial Parkway and Archer Road between Wright City and Foristell on Interstate 70, the plant is expected to open in 2024.
FORISTELL, MO
kfmo.com

Ironton Woman Charged with Kidnapping

(Ironton, MO) Officials with the Iron County Sheriff's Department are releasing information concerning a mother from Ironton, Shanomi Harmon, who is now in custody after being wanted on charges of child abuse and neglect. According to a facebook post from the department authorities captured Harmon, who had run off with a child Monday, at the Iowa border Monday night about 11:30. The child was found safe and other children were taken from the home in Ironton as well. The Casenet website shows Harmon has been charged with kidnapping in the 1st degree. She has no court date scheduled yet.
IRONTON, MO

