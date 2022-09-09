Could Chiefs stars Patrick Mahomes, Travis Kelce serve as 'Saturday Night Live' co-hosts?

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (left) and tight end Travis Kelce (right) Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

"Saturday Night Live" will open up its 48th season this fall. When Kansas City Chiefs Pro Bowl tight end Travis Kelce was born in 1989, the late-night sketch comedy program was in the early stages of its 15th season. When Chiefs one-time MVP quarterback Patrick Mahomes was born in 1995, the show was entering its 21st year.

Could the pair of Super Bowl LIV champions serve as future co-hosts in the "Big Apple"? If one current "SNL" cast member has her way, Kelce and Mahomes could soon make their small-screen debuts.