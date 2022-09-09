Read full article on original website
Florida minimum wage poised to go to $11
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – In the second increase under a 2020 constitutional amendment, Florida’s minimum wage will go to $11 an hour on Sept. 30. The voter-approved amendment, spearheaded by prominent Orlando attorney John Morgan, will gradually lead to a $15-an-hour minimum wage on Sept. 30, 2026, and inflation-linked increases after that.
St. Johns County has an affordable housing crisis. These nonprofit housing leaders explain how to address it
ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. – Tucked behind a massive oak tree in West Augustine is a new affordable housing project by the St. Johns Housing Partnership. “This building we’ve got right here is for low-income veterans that we’re building,” said Bill Lazar, Executive Director of the nonprofit St. Johns Housing Partnership.
Morgan & Morgan donates $100K to combat hunger in Northeast Florida
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Due to inflation, and the rising cost of food, utilities and housing, an unprecedented number of families and individuals are facing food insecurity and financial hardship. Prominent law firm Morgan & Morgan is stepping into the gap with a $100,000 donation to Feeding Northeast Florida in...
Concerned Fruit Cove residents plan community meeting to discuss proposal for new development
ST. JOHNS, Fla. – Residents in the Fruit Cove community plan to come together in opposition of a proposal to bring a townhouse and apartment development to the predominantly rural neighborhood along Fruit Cove Road. The possibility of new construction is already being met with resistance from many who...
Southern California mudslides damage homes, carry away cars
LOS ANGELES – Rescuers searched for a person missing in a mudslide Tuesday as big yellow tractors plowed through dark, thick sludge and pushed boulders off roads after flash floods swept dirt, rocks and trees down fire-scarred slopes, washed away cars and buried buildings in small mountain communities in Southern California.
Teacher vacancies up since start of school year in Clay, St. Johns counties; down slightly in Duval
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Local students have been back in classrooms in front of teachers for about a month now, but school districts are still having trouble filling teacher vacancies. News4JAX requested data from three of the largest school districts in the area and found that the issue has improved...
Tracking higher rain chances for Thursday
It’s been a dry Wednesday for many across the area, with scattered storms mainly in southern areas. The best chance for rain this evening will be south of Jacksonville, with temperatures falling into the 70s. A few coastal showers can’t be ruled out in the early morning, but most...
Showers fade and make way for a “cool front” Tuesday
Good evening! After another humid and stormy day we’re drying out tonight. Come Tuesday we’ll welcome a “cool front” into the area that will bring some showers and storms, but most importantly drop our humidity and leave those north of the front with beautiful weather come Wednesday morning.
