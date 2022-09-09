ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
UCF vs. Louisville prediction: A pick against the spread for college football Friday

By Zach Braziller
Starting at 7:30 p.m. ET on ESPN2, the Louisville Cardinals face off against the UCF Knights tonight. Here’s Pigskin Profit’s play for Friday night’s college football matchup between UCF and Louisville:

Javon Baker runs with the ball for UCF.
Icon Sportswire via Getty Images
UCF (-6) over Louisville (7:30 p.m. ET on ESPN2)

The good news for Louisville fans is college basketball practice starts in a few weeks. Until then, they should just watch old Lamar Jackson highlights rather than the current team, which was manhandled last weekend by Syracuse — the team that was picked to finish last in the pedestrian ACC Atlantic.

The Cardinals won’t fare any better against Central Florida. Take UCF -6 ( BetMGM ).

