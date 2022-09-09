Read full article on original website
MotorAuthority
Preview: 2023 Lincoln Corsair debuts with automatic lane change-capable Activeglide system
The Corsair may be the entry point in Lincoln's lineup, but the handsome compact crossover now boasts the brand's latest technology. Lincoln on Monday announced the 2023 Corsair adopts a new lane change-capable version of the brand's Activeglide driver-assist system, among other updates. Activeglide, Lincoln's version of Ford Bluecruise, is...
MotorAuthority
2023 Dodge Charger King Daytona arrives with 807 hp as fifth Last Call model
The Dodge Charger and Challenger as we know them are going away after the 2023 model year, so Dodge is celebrating with a series of seven Last Call models, the fifth of which was unveiled Wednesday. That fifth installment is the 2023 Dodge Charger King Daytona, which joins the Challenger...
MotorAuthority
Ford to dealers: Get on board or stop selling EVs
During its annual dealership meeting in Las Vegas, Ford told its nearly 3,000 United States dealers that they will need to invest up to $1.2 million in upgrades to continue selling EVs under the automaker's Ford Model E business unit. Dealers have until October 31 to get on board if...
MotorAuthority
Ferrari Purosangue revealed as V-12-powered SUV with 715 hp, suicide doors
Ferrari on Tuesday revealed the Purosangue, the brand's first nod toward the popularity of SUVs. The Purosangue, Italian for “thoroughbred,” is more of a low-slung crossover than a true SUV. As revealed in Pisa, Italy, it more closely resembles a taller version of the GTC4 Lusso hatchback, the model it directly replaces, though it should still prove popular thanks to practical elements like four doors (a first for a production Ferrari), 2+2 seating, and ground clearance that isn't set at a pavement-scraping low.
MotorAuthority
Cruise robot taxi service to expand to Austin, Phoenix in 2022
Cruise, a self-driving technology company majority owned by General Motors, will expand its fledgling robot taxi service to two more U.S. cities before 2022 is out, CEO Kyle Vogt said Monday during a Goldman Sachs conference, Reuters has reported. Cruise's taxi service currently operates in San Francisco, where the company...
MotorAuthority
Bayside Blue R34 Nissan GT-R driven by Paul Walker for sale
Prices paid for R34 Nissan Skyline GT-Rs have soared recently, and this Bayside Blue example is unlikely to reverse that trend. Offered by GT-A International, it was driven by Paul Walker in "Fast and Furious 4." Walker was an avid GT-R fan, which is one of the reasons why his...
MotorAuthority
2023 Jeep Wrangler 4xe plug-in hybrid brings price cut with new Willys grade
Jeep has a new electric off-roader headed to showrooms in 2024 in the form of the Recon, but in its new electric focus it hasn't forgotten the Wrangler, which since 2021 has been available in 4xe plug-in hybrid guise. Jeep boasts the Wrangler 4xe is America's most popular plug-in hybrid,...
MotorAuthority
Volkswagen shows rugged ID.4 concept
Volkswagen last week unveiled a rugged concept car derived from its ID.4 electric compact crossover. Dubbed the Volkswagen ID.Xtreme, the concept is based on the ID.4 GTX, the name for the the dual-motor all-wheel drive version of the ID.4 outside the U.S. It sports tougher-looking styling, raised suspension, and more power.
MotorAuthority
Review: 2023 Toyota GR Corolla has the willpower to back up its attitude
Back in the 1970s and early 1980s when I was going to the drag races with my dad, the occasional flat-4-powered Volkswagen would appear among a sea of V-8 Fords and Chevys. The little rear-engined, air-cooled Beetles would buzz down the quarter mile slower than most of the muscle cars that populated the track, but every once in awhile one would put up a respectable ET.
