Back in the 1970s and early 1980s when I was going to the drag races with my dad, the occasional flat-4-powered Volkswagen would appear among a sea of V-8 Fords and Chevys. The little rear-engined, air-cooled Beetles would buzz down the quarter mile slower than most of the muscle cars that populated the track, but every once in awhile one would put up a respectable ET.

CARS ・ 1 DAY AGO