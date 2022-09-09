ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
U.S. Senate candidate Mark Meuser on the 2022 election, climate change, COVID-19 and more

By The San Diego Union-Tribune Editorial Board
The editorial board operates independently from the U-T newsroom but holds itself to similar ethical standards.

Republican lawyer Mark Meuser is running to represent California in the U.S. Senate. He is challenging Democratic appointed incumbent U.S. Sen. Alex Padilla on the Nov. 8 ballot. Voting begins a month before Election Day. Gov. Gavin Newsom appointed Padilla to the position in January 2021.

Meuser met with The San Diego Union-Tribune Editorial Board on Aug. 22 to discuss the 2022 general election and local and national issues such as election integrity following the 2020 election, gun control, climate change, the border and more.

Democratic U.S. Sen. Alex Padilla declined a request for a Zoom interview with The San Diego Union-Tribune Editorial Board.

This story originally appeared in San Diego Union-Tribune .

