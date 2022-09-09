ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Dive into the wonderful and wistful world of video game design

By Charlotte Hu
Popular Science
Popular Science
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1eXFrW_0hp33jhU00 Playable video games, distilled into their essential elements, on display at a new MoMA exhibit. Emile Askey/The Museum of Modern Art

Is it me, or does it seem like the vaporwave aesthetic is once again in vogue? I’m seeing resurging interest in neon colors and signs , as well as fashion trends that have been dormant for more than a decade. An artist I saw in concert this summer projected an early computer screen and a play-through of the “Pac-Man” game during their set. We could chalk it up to the pandemic-induced collective nostalgia, but there’s a certain emotion evoked by watching the glowing pixelated characters lag their way across the screen.

It’s the same feeling I get as I stare at the introductory plaque that greets visitors at a new exhibit at the Museum of Modern Art in NYC. The logo, printed in black, is interspersed with phosphor-green animated graphics, featuring familiar figures from “Pac-Man,” “Pong,” “Tetris,” and “Space Invader.”

The exhibit, titled “Never Alone,” is dedicated to 35 video games plucked from different points in time between 1972 and 2018, and it’s a showcase of the intents and executions of interactive design. It’s opening this weekend and is free for the general public.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1cDmou_0hp33jhU00
The title plaque for the new MoMA exhibit. Charlotte Hu

“Interactive design is so present in our lives. Here, you have video games, but everything, from the MetroCard machines we’re set to lose, to ATMs, to the website of the government, is interactive design,” says Paola Antonelli, senior curator at the MoMA. “We are emphasizing video games’ place within a larger discussion about design, art, and culture.”

Video games are a good way to examine how humans interface with technology and each other. They contain channels through which users can communicate with others and port into digital universes; and they can shape people’s perceptions with just a few lines of code. The games that MoMA selected were judged on their aesthetic, narrative, and technical qualities—the creativity of their codes, choreography of player behavior , and use of space.

It’s easy to discount video games as works of serious art . But in recent years, beyond play, games and video games have attempted to prove themselves as viable channels for preserving , commenting on , and engaging with culture. The exhibit itself is named after the newly rereleased video game “Never Alone,” created by Kisima Inŋgitchuŋ in 2014. In it, users follow a young Iñupiat girl as she searches for the source of an environmental disaster.

Never Alone” is organized in a way that allows visitors to understand how different aspects of video games come together. One section, called “The Input,” examines the ways in which users physically interact with video games through objects like keyboards, knobs, joysticks, touchscreens, or the clicky wheel of the original iPod .

Another section, called “The Designer,” focuses on the dialogue a designer creates with a user, the spaces that they construct, and all of the various strategies that they use to make the game accessible (or abrasive).

The third section is called “The Player,” highlights the role of player performances, and how individuals can put their own personal spins on games like “SimCity” and “Minecraft.”

To tie together everything sonically, as you would in a game, a score composed of different morsels from the 35 video games’ soundtracks is broadcasted through the exhibition.

[Related: Do we trust robots enough to put them in charge? ]

There are other related works included in the exhibit as well, such as the @ sign. The @ sign is a story of a timeless symbol that was redefined when Ray Tomlinson used it in 1971 to connect the name of the person to the name of the machine. He adopted the symbol as a stand-in for technical programming language in the development of the US government’s Advanced Research Projects Agency Network’s email system.

Other works of note are the sketchbooks of Susan Kare, the original artist who designed icons for Apple’s first computer operating system, the Macintosh, and a series of robots .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4MOEc8_0hp33jhU00
Human-screen interactions have paved the way for human-robot interactions. Charlotte Hu

The delicate art of engineering and game design

For those who don’t consider video games to be engineering marvels, it’s helpful to note that the first documented video game was created in 1958 by a nuclear physicist at Brookhaven National Laboratory . It takes hard science to create realistic worlds, movements, and graphics . All the commands, gameplay, objects, sonics, storyboards, rules, scenarios, rewards, and responses had to be programmed—pixel by pixel, bit by bit. Since the genesis of video games, design and engineering have been intertwined.

“Especially to a design person, technology has always existed. It was not always digital, but it was always there. It was always a way to document culture, and a way for artists and designers to actually express the possibilities of an era,” says Antonelli. “I feel that many of the video games that you see here really try to push with their elbows to the limits of the technology at that time.”

Video game design co-evolved with engineering breakthroughs. And although the technology set certain boundaries on what designers could do, this exhibit aims to show how well designers used the tools at their disposal to captivate people.

“You can argue that there is the same level of sophistication in Asteroids and in EVE online, just there was a different technology that was available,” Antonelli says, considering that back the 1970s, users could not network computers and did not have a whole web to link up people and exist in a world onto its own. “When you see something like Pong, that’s an amazing game for that time.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3DNH8u_0hp33jhU00
Examples of early iterations of responsive screens. Charlotte Hu

One of Antonelli’s favorite games from the exhibit is “Tempest,” created in 1981 by Dave Theurer. It emulates Theurer’s childhood nightmare about monsters emerging from a hole in the ground, and was one of the first games that used one-point perspective to produce an illusion of dimension.

“Pac-Man,” the greatest selling arcade of all-time and a playable game on display at the exhibit, is another example of this ingenuity. Players advance through dot-filled mazes by avoiding ghosts and eating fruits and power pills. “It’s a cultural touchstone but it also is a brilliantly designed game. Toru Iwatani designed different behaviors for every one of the ghosts—there’s an algorithm that governs the behavior of each one,” says Paul Galloway, collection specialist at MoMA. “The red one is hyper-aggressive and will always come after you. The blue one is kind of a space cadet and gets confused really easily. It’s this game that was coded on a minuscule amount of RAM, and he was able to eke out, essentially, a kind of AI behavior from each little ghost.”

And Keita Takahashi’s nonsensical and silly game “Katamari Damacy,” where users roll up clutter and shoot the clutter-ball into the sky to make stars, has “this magnificent use of physics that’s going on with rolling things into a ball, and then the ball exerts more gravity, and it grabs more things. So it’s a combination of a delightful sense of play with some very serious game mechanics,” Galloway says.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=37y71z_0hp33jhU00
To design icons, Susan Kare drew them in analog first, with each square representing a pixel. Charlotte Hu

The challenges of preserving games across the eras

To preserve and display the games, MoMA worked with IT experts, outside gamers, game designers, digital conservators, and general counsel (because acquiring games means acquiring the relationship with the company). Since the physical components of video games have changed dramatically over time, there are a unique set of challenges for preserving each entry.

“In one way, preserving Pac-Man is easy because it’s a small amount of code and it’s a really simple system. On the other hand, if you want it to be accurate, you’re dependent on other components that wear out faster and just aren’t really designed to last for hundreds of years,” Galloway says.

Different issues arise with more modern creations. “Newer games present even more problems because of digital rights management software on there, and closed software systems,” Galloway says.

For example, “Monument Valley,” a game where users have to guide a princess through M.C.-Escher-like structures with swipes and taps, is designed to be played on a touchscreen. That means it has to be either on the Android system or iOS. “There’s already cases of games that came out on iOS in 2010 that don’t work anymore. And without Apple continuing to support these older systems, then you’re dependent on them,” says Galloway. “There’s a wealth of online communities that are making emulators and making sure that all the cablings from the 70s, 80s, 90s, are still working. You can play things on Playstation emulators and Nintendo emulators. That’s not really as much of a thing for iOS games or Android games.”

That’s why MoMA has been working closely with the companies behind the games to keep various avenues of preservation open.

An unusual cornerstone of community

Outside of the human ingenuity behind their hardware and construction, video games are considered culturally valuable because they’ve become a lens through which researchers study culture , and subculture , both online and off.

Galloway grew up in the era of arcade cabinets in the 80s, where nearly indestructible “Pac-Man” machines braved the tirade of tipsy customers and wailing children, and where “Street Fighter” became a cultural zeitgeist.

[Related: MIT scientists taught robots how to sabotage each other ]

“There was a kind of really amazing culture and community that developed around that, but those were still relatively local and small scale,” Galloway says. That has changed in some ways, but not so much in others. He notes that when his son plays Roblox or Minecraft, he’s often on a call with a friend, or meeting people via a digital community. “There’s far more people playing together than before there was internet connectivity.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Fv3jt_0hp33jhU00
Bennett Foddy is also the designer behind the frustrating QWOP game, where users have to make a floppily limbed athlete run. Charlotte Hu

Shared online spaces have flourished on platforms like Discord, Twitch, and YouTube. And internet moments have bloomed around “ Untitled Goose Game ,” “ Among Us ,” and “ Minecraft ,” just to name a few, especially so during the pandemic , when much of human interaction shifted to screens. Video games, too, are continuing to evolve with the increasing commonplace appeal of newer tech like virtual reality and augmented reality.

Now, more than ever, humans are becoming increasingly aware of how much digital interfaces permeate everyday life . The lasting influence of video games on their design can be observed everywhere. Gamification can be seen, as well, in the user experience design of many non-game platforms today, like the language-learning app Duolingo . This appealing element takes a a great deal of thought, inspiring backstories, and investments to iterate. Orchestrating the way in which different software and hardware features come together is an experiment in art and science.

“Even with a game like Pac-Man, think about what you’re doing with your hands, think about the maze, think about the designer, the autonomy, the programming behaviors,” says Galloway. “And think about the fact that there’s people behind these. The same way you think about Picasso, think about Bennett Foddy in his studio making these crazy games.”

Never Alone: Video Games and Other Interactive Design will be on display at The Museum of Modern Art in Manhattan, New York through July 16, 2023.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Ars Technica

Nintendo announces a boatload of classic game ports, Japanese RPGs for Switch

While details about the next Zelda game provided Nintendo's big kicker this morning, the company's latest 45-minute "Direct" presentation was packed full of first-party Nintendo creations, Japanese RPGs, and a lot of remakes and ports from other platforms. Here's a quick roundup of everything we managed to jot down:. First-party...
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

Xbox Game Pass Reveals First Wave of September Games

Xbox revealed this week the first batch of Xbox Game Pass games coming to consoles and the PC platform in September with eight new additions revealed in all. It's quite the eclectic group of games, too, with everything from simulation games to DC titles and rhythm-based shooters included in the mix. The games announced this week will start getting right now on Tuesday and will continue until about halfway through the month at which point we'll hear of more games planned for the rest of September.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

Hideo Kojima Teases New VR Game Announcement

Hideo Kojima has teased that he's about to announce a brand new VR game, much to the surprise of fans. Hideo Kojima is one of the most renowned names in gaming, largely thanks to his work on the Metal Gear series. The Japanese developer is responsible for laying the seeds of the stealth action genre in games and refined it to an incredibly polished level with games like Metal Gear Solid V: The Phantom Pain. One of the unique things about Kojima as a developer is he absolutely loves to experiment with technology and find new quirks. Anyone who played Metal Gear Solid knows Psycho Mantis could read your console's memory card and speak about the games you had played, Metal Gear Solid 4 had an iPod and unique DualShock features (which may explain why it has never been ported to other systems), and so on.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

GTA 6 Hype Is Getting to Former Nintendo Boss

Millions of people are waiting with bated breath for Grand Theft Auto VI and it seems like the hype is even getting to former Nintendo of America executive Reggie Fils-Aimé. Grand Theft Auto is one of the biggest franchises in the history of entertainment thanks to its amazing sandbox gameplay, well-written stories, and captivating worlds. Grand Theft Auto V is the second best selling game of all-time behind Minecraft, which is even more impressive given how the latter has released on almost every relevant console, mobile devices, and PC. Rockstar's crime epic has managed to sustain an unprecedented amount of momentum for nearly 9 years thanks to the success of GTA Online, but that long-running success has left people anxiously awaiting the next entry in the series.
VIDEO GAMES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
City
Manhattan, NY
New York City, NY
Entertainment
dotesports.com

All items in the Fire Emblem Engage Divine Edition

The very first announcement in September’s jam-packed Nintendo Direct was Fire Emblem Engage, a brand-new Switch entry in the long-running turn-based strategy franchise. The game looks to bring together many of the series’ previous games in the form of rings that allow the main character to summon the spirits of other Fire Emblem heroes in battle. It also seems to include some of the more recent entries’ community-building mechanics, like Fire Emblem: Three Houses‘ explorable hub world.
VIDEO GAMES
PC Magazine

The Atari 2600 at 45: The Console That Brought Arcade Games Home

On Sept. 11, 1977, Atari unveiled the Video Computer System (VCS). It wasn’t the first game console, or even the first console to accept cartridges. But the Atari 2600, as the VCS came to be called, did what no other system could: When connected to a television set, the 2600 brought real Atari arcade games home. And it transported you to an array of virtually unlimited new worlds right from your living room or den.
VIDEO GAMES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Picasso
Person
Susan Kare
Popular Science

Lenovo Yoga 9i review: Transforming into a great 2-in-1

Lenovo has introduced excellent new features to its Yoga series over the years but has yet to find the perfect formula for its 2-in-1 devices. With the newest high-end rendition, the Lenovo Yoga 9i, the company has come close to putting everything in balance. The 9i includes a 14-inch OLED display (now featuring a 16:10 aspect ratio) that looks vibrant and sharp. It also delivers decent performance, pretty good battery life, and some of the best speakers in the hybrid space. There are still a few small design quirks that could be improved but, pound for pound, the Lenovo Yoga 9i is a best-in-class 2-in-1 laptop.
YOGA
HappyGamer

Spider-Man 2 Maker Insomniac Is Looking For A Multiplayer Programmer Some Have Questioned Whether Co-Op Will Be Available In The Upcoming Game

A Lead Gameplay Programmer with experience in multiplayer games is wanted by Insomniac, the studio behind Marvel’s Spider-Man and Spider-Man 2. The successor to the well-liked open-world action game Marvel’s Spider-Man was first teased during the PlayStation Showcase in September 2021, and since then, fans have been eager to learn more. However, since so few details have been verified thus far, many players have been speculating online about the game’s potential content.
VIDEO GAMES
wegotthiscovered.com

Watch: Sony announces a new ‘Star Wars’ video game coming to PlayStation VR2 in 2023

A new Star Wars video game is on its way to consoles, with State of Play seeing an announcement of Tales from the Galaxy’s Edge: Enhanced Edition for PlayStation VR2. From ILMxLAB comes a port of the Tales from the Galaxy Edge game which first debuted on the Oculus Quest in 2020. Based heavily on the Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge experience at Disney Parks, the game will be making its way onto the upcoming PlayStation VR update.
VIDEO GAMES
thedigitalfix.com

Avatar 2’s stunning concept art shows underwater world in detail

New concept art for James Cameron’s Avatar 2 has been released to celebrate D23 2022, and it shows Pandora’s underwater world in stunning detail. Avatar 2 is due to release later this year on December 16. The science fiction movie will a sequel to Avatar, which remains one...
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Art World#Video Game Design#Android Games#The Museum Of Modern Art
PC Gamer

Wuthering Waves is an Open-World ARPG with an emphasis on the action

Dive into this open-world ARPG set in a vast and mysterious post-apocalyptic world. Looking at the fluidly animated, all-action trailers for Wuthering Waves, it's hard not to be impressed. From the costume design of its key characters to the scintillating combat that looks impossible to pull off until you actually get the game in your hands, it's clearly a game made by a team that isn't on its first anime RPG rodeo. The above trailer, which will accompany Wuthering Waves at the Tokyo Game Show on September 15, showcases the game's strengths beautifully.
VIDEO GAMES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Visual Art
NewsBreak
Design
NewsBreak
Youtube
NewsBreak
Nintendo
CoinTelegraph

Final Fantasy creators join Oasys blockchain, gamers whine about it

Square Enix, the Japanese game developer behind the beloved Final Fantasy franchise, has signed on as a node validator for blockchain gaming project Oasys, with the duo also teaming up to create blockchain games. The move has predictably been met with criticism from some crypto- and NFT-hating members of the...
VIDEO GAMES
PC Gamer

In the early days of EverQuest, a cheater and designer waged a secret war from a San Diego gaming store

It's the year 2000. We've managed to avoid technical annihilation at the hands of the Y2K bug, Tina Fey and Seth Meyers are helping SNL still be funny, and somehow every mall has decided that we should all be listening to Creed (shudder). But game developer Geoffrey "GZ" Zatkin wasn't at the movie theater watching Remember the Titans—he was standing in legendary San Diego game shop Game Empire (opens in new tab) watching people play his team's brand new MMO. That game was EverQuest.
VIDEO GAMES
Popular Science

Popular Science

52K+
Followers
5K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Awe-inspiring science reporting, technology news, and DIY projects. Skunks to space robots, primates to climates. That's Popular Science, 150 years strong.

 https://www.popsci.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy