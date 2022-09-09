ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
El Paso, TX

Migrant families to gather in the middle of Rio Grande on October 15

By Julian Resendiz
Border Report
Border Report
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2JIBP2_0hp33dP800

EL PASO, Texas (Border Report) – Some 300 families separated by immigration status are being invited to gather in the middle of the Rio Grande on Oct.15 in El Paso for a “Hugs, Not Walls” event.

The gathering will go on despite the imminent departure of U.S. Border Patrol Sector Chief Gloria I. Chavez, who green-lighted the last event, said organizer Fernando Garcia, executive director of the Border Network for Human Rights.

People yearn to connect across borders amid pandemic holiday

“This is a gathering of a humanitarian nature but also a protest where we put the spotlight on how families are being separated, destroyed by U.S. immigration policy,” Garcia said. The group is one of scores of civil rights and advocacy organizations in the United States calling for comprehensive immigration reform that includes legalization for millions of people who came across the border without authorization many years ago, have held jobs or otherwise contributed to American society and may have U.S.-born children.

The gatherings on the dry riverbed are supervised by U.S. immigration authorities who allow people to walk south of the border wall in El Paso to spend time and briefly embrace loved ones staying in Mexico. Afterward, everyone goes back the way they came, unimpeded.

The first “Hugs, Not Walls” event took place in 2016 despite “impossible” odds, Garcia said.

Visit BorderReport.com for the latest exclusive stories and breaking news about issues along the U.S.-Mexico border

“This is something that transcends (White House) administrations. We had the first ‘Hugs, Not Walls’ happened during the Obama administration at a time people were calling him the ‘Deporter-in-Chief,’” Garcia said. “People were talking about raids and deportations, but people were not talking about the effect of immigration policies on actual families – mothers separated from their children, brothers separated from their brothers. We wanted the public to visualize the crisis Latino families are living,”

This will be the ninth “Hugs, Not Walls” event in El Paso. For more information, visit BNHR’s webpage or call 915-577-0724.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to BorderReport.

Comments / 136

Guest
5d ago

My family were LEGAL immigrants. My mom's parents came through Ellis Island from Italy. Not easy. They assimilated,learned English. We're hardworking people and owned 2 houses for our big families. My grandmother had a big garden and fed whoever needed food. They were given NOTHING!. These illegals are nothing but criminals. Our country is being overrun by ignorant,uneducated,no skilled criminals. Sickens and enrages me

Reply(13)
88
letfreedomring
4d ago

They separated from their own families by breaking and entering our country. They knew the risk and now want us to honor their reunion. So when will be their month long holiday? 🤨

Reply(1)
62
J.R. Parsons
4d ago

destroyed by US immigration policy? perhaps remaining home would have prevented your duress from our policies. You have been discouraged from coming due to the dangers. These are our policies.

Reply
38
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Government
Local
Texas Society
City
El Paso, TX
El Paso, TX
Government
El Paso, TX
Society
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Immigration Policy#Mexico#U S Immigration#Immigration Reform#American
The Independent

Uvalde shooter’s body left in morgue for almost a month as funeral homes refused to take it

The body of Uvalde gunman Salvador Ramos was left to languish in a morgue for almost a month after the massacre as local funeral homes refused to take it, it has been revealed.Ramos, 18, murdered 19 innocent students aged between nine and 11 years old and two heroic teachers at Robb Elementary School back on 24 May, in what marks one of the deadliest mass shootings in US history.Over an hour into the siege, law enforcement officers finally stormed the classroom and shot the gunman dead.While an autopsy was carried out on the killer’s body just three days later...
UVALDE, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Immigration
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Society
CBS Sacramento

FBI investigating after Border Patrol agents were caught on video in altercation with migrants in California

An altercation involving United States Border Patrol agents and two migrants on a Southern California beach was captured on video Sunday, prompting the FBI to investigate an alleged assault on federal officers.The incident comes amid a rise in migrant apprehensions in the San Diego region, where the confrontation took place.In a video originally posted on TikTok, one agent is seen kneeling next to a man who is face down on the beach with his hands behind his back while another agent is seen waving what appears to be a baton toward a man standing in a wetsuit, who at times, appears to...
SAN DIEGO, CA
Ash Jurberg

Abbott starts sending migrants to a third Democrat state

First Texas bus of migrants has arrived in Chicago. Biden's inaction at our border puts Texans at risk & is overwhelming our communities. We'll continue bussing migrants to sanctuary cities like NYC, DC, & now Chicago until the federal gov't does its job & secures the border." Texas Gov. Greg Abbott.
TEXAS STATE
Border Report

Border Report

6K+
Followers
1K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

BorderReport.com provides real-time delivery of the untold local stories about people living, working and migrating along the U.S. border with Mexico.

 https://www.borderreport.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy