UCLA vs. Alabama State College Football Predictions: Week 2

The All Bruins staff made their picks for how Saturday's game against the Hornets is going to go down.

The Bruins have a chance to win their fourth nonconference game in five tries after starting the Chip Kelly era 0-6 in such contests.

UCLA football (1-0) will play Alabama State (2-0) at the Rose Bowl on Saturday. The Bruins have never played the Hornets, as this marks the first time they have ever played any FCS opponent. UCLA enters the game as a 50-point favorite.

All Bruins is making its picks for who will win, what the score will be and how the game will play out, courtesy of Managing Editor Sam Connon and contributing writer Benjamin Royer.

Sam Connon, Managing Editor

Prediction: UCLA 51, Alabama State 13

If you thought the last three quarters of last week's game were one-sided, just wait until the Bruins and Hornets kick off Saturday.

Alabama State lost 62-0 to Auburn in 2021 and 49-12 to Florida State in 2019, and both of those schools ended the year 6-7. Even going back to 2013, Kentucky beat Alabama State 48-14 en route to a 2-10 record.

So for as scary as the beginning of the opener against Bowling Green was, keep in mind that this opponent is not an FBS program like the Falcons are. That isn't to completely discredit the Hornets and what they bring to the table, but they simply don't have the weapons to come anywhere close to competing with the Bruins.

UCLA was a few special teams mishaps away from beating Bowling Green 51-7 in Week 1, and even the 45-17 final score doesn't look too shabby in the slightest considering what went wrong early on. Dorian Thompson-Robinson didn't have a perfect game, the offensive line was shaky to start and Zach Charbonnet didn't really have any signature chunk runs.

Expect both Thompson-Robinson and Charbonnet to be more effective and more efficient this time around, and expect most of those special teams issues to be cleaned up in the short term.

The two sides will reach garbage time earlier than the Bruins and Falcons did last week, so perhaps the final score will make it look like a similar outcome to the previous week, but it will surely be a more dominant performance by UCLA against a terribly outmatched opponent.

Benjamin Royer, contributing writer

Prediction: UCLA 52, Alabama State 7

Take away the first quarter from Week 1’s matchup with Bowling Green and UCLA’s heavy-handed victory over the Falcons looks much better to the naked eye.

The truth is, Bowling Green would have no issue taking down Alabama State. UCLA should push the game even more into a cemented win to bring the Bruins’ record to 2-0.

Quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson looked the part to begin the season. Even though Duke transfer Jake Bobo – who is expected to play the WR1 role – did not get fully involved with the offense, UCLA produced the third-ranked total offense in FBS with 626 yards.

I would not be surprised to see coach Chip Kelly’s offense surpass the Week 1 total in Week 2. If the Bruins can be dynamic enough with the ball, it will be difficult to defeat UCLA at the Rose Bowl all season long, but mistakes on special teams have to be remedied to not falter due to self-error.

The historic nature of Saturday’s game is still worth tuning in for. The first time an HBCU plays against UCLA in football – as well as the Hornets bringing the Mighty Marching Hornets Band to the Rose Bowl turf – is bound to be a must-watch event.

