Effective: 2022-09-14 20:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-09-15 00:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: St. Lucie FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 530 PM EDT THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...A portion of east central Florida, including the following counties, Okeechobee and St. Lucie. * WHEN...Until 530 PM EDT. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 435 PM EDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 1 and 3 inches of rain have fallen. - Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Country Hills Estates. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

SAINT LUCIE COUNTY, FL ・ 3 HOURS AGO