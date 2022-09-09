ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

Milkman, a nostalgic burger joint with boozy milkshakes, opens in OTR

By Victoria Moorwood, Cincinnati Enquirer
Cincinnati.com | The Enquirer
Cincinnati.com | The Enquirer
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0heUDa_0hp33NTc00

Milkman, a nostalgic burger spot serving boozy milkshakes, is now open in Over-the-Rhine.

Nick Pesola's Pesola Hospitality Group opened the new concept this week at 1106 Race St., the former space of his restaurant Revolution Rotisserie, which closed last March.

Milkman first launched in 2020 as a popup at Revolution Rotisserie's Pleasant Ridge location serving ice cream, doughnuts and boozy milkshakes.

Dining:Greater Cincinnati restaurants that opened or closed in August 🍽

OTR:Over-the-Rhine International Film Festival named one of the 'coolest' in the world

The new brick-and-mortar location has expanded the menu to include an array of burgers, sandwiches and hot dogs, including vegetarian options. Ice cream sundaes, soft serve and milkshakes, both alcoholic and classic, are also on order.

Milkman is open Sunday through Thursday from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m., and Friday and Saturday from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. See the full menu at milkmanbar.com.

Comments / 0

Related
WLWT 5

Downtown Cincinnati restaurant reopens as new concept: Rosie's Italian

CINCINNATI — A downtown Cincinnati restaurant has reopened as a new concept. The restaurant formerly known as Rosie's Cocktails and Pies is now Rosie's Italian. The restaurant closed on Aug. 24 while they worked to transform the space for reopening. The restaurant will still feature a variety of Trenton-style...
CINCINNATI, OH
Fox 19

Greater Cincinnati Restaurant Week returns Monday with fall flavor

CINCINNATI (WXIX) -Greater Cincinnati Restaurant Week is returning Monday, Sept. 19, with more than 40 restaurants participating. Tri-State restaurants will offer $26, $36, and $46 three-course prix fixe menus, with $1 from every meal going directly to Cincinnati Children’s Hospital. Restaurant Week will also donate $1 for the first 1,000 restaurant week meals served.
CINCINNATI, OH
Isla Chiu

4 Places To Get Cheesesteaks in the Cincinnati Area

If the answer is yes, you should check out these local restaurants in Cincinnati. If you're looking for a good hoagie, you should check out this joint in Corryville. Their Philly cheesesteak has slow-roasted top round steak, sautéed onions and peppers, and melted provolone cheese on a hoagie roll. They also have other tasty steak and cheese hoagies like the Consigliere (chopped steak patty, provolone cheese, and marinara sauce) and the Sicilian (ribeye steak, sliced provolone, lettuce, and tomato).
CINCINNATI, OH
University of Cincinnati News Record

Get out and do something: Sept. 13-19

From flowers to foods to flea markets, take the time to explore Cincinnati this week and take advantage of these upcoming events. UC Blue Ash’s fall semester celebration will be complete with food, including complimentary Johnny’s Creamy Whip, games, prizes and therapy dogs to pet. Free. 11 a.m.-1...
CINCINNATI, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Cincinnati, OH
Lifestyle
Local
Ohio Lifestyle
Cincinnati, OH
Restaurants
Cincinnati, OH
Food & Drinks
Local
Ohio Food & Drinks
City
Cincinnati, OH
Local
Ohio Restaurants
thexunewswire.com

1616 Pelham Place,

1616 Pelham Pl #2 2BR/1BA (Cincinnati) - **Coming Soon** Hurry down to see our 2BR/1BA apartment located in Cincinnati, OH! This unit has new flooring, an updated kitchen, dishwasher, disposal, and range hood, an updated bathroom, separate dining, spacious bedrooms, w/d hookup, central air, and has on and off street parking!! Visit our website at BBRents.com to apply.
CINCINNATI, OH
Isla Chiu

5 Places To Get Jamaican Food in Ohio

If you're craving Jamaican food in the state of Ohio, you should check out these restaurants. This restaurant in southwestern Ohio was featured on Guy Fieri's showDiners, Drive-Ins and Dives, and when you try their food, you'll see why. Check out their delicious jerk chicken, oxtails, or curry chicken. As for sides, patrons highly recommend getting the yellow rice topped with fries and gravy, rice and peas, and/or jerk pasta.
CLEVELAND, OH
University of Cincinnati News Record

REVIEW | Jack Harlow proves he's here to stay

Two years after his breakout hit "What's Poppin," Jack Harlow kicked off his "Come Home the Kids Miss You" tour with a sold-out crowd at the Andrew J Brady Music Center in downtown Cincinnati. As the lights went down, all that could be seen was the shadow of the 24-year-old...
CINCINNATI, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Otr#Hamburger#Burger Joint#Food Drink#Ne The New Revolution#Pesola Hospitality Group
thexunewswire.com

2165 Selim Ave 2

2bdr 1.5 bath home with kitchen appliances are already installed along with unfinished basement including storage with washer and dryer hookup. Balcony located on 2nd floor, both bedrooms have a sky roof to allow natural lighting into the rooms. Full deck with a large back yard. Updated features to include Passcode entry ,ring door bell, with out side surveillance security.
CINCINNATI, OH
cincymusic.com

Concerts to Attend This Week: September 12th - September 18th

There are a plethora of events to attend each and every day in and around Cincinnati! Can't keep track? We got you. Check out a list of note-worthy concerts happening this week! AND enter to win FREE tickets to a number of them!. Sep 12. Idles. MegaCorp Pavilion. 7pm. Shady...
CINCINNATI, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Vegetarian
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Isla Chiu

4 Places To Get Barbecue in Ohio

If the answer is yes, you should check out these local businesses in the Buckeye State. Located in central Ohio, this joint has fantastic barbecue. Check out their mouthwatering brisket sandwich. Their brisket is smoked for 18 hours and dry rubbed with salt, pepper, and sugar. They also have delicious ribs and smoked chicken legs that have jerk seasoning and are basted in the restaurant's house-made sweet whiskey BBQ sauce. As for sides, patrons highly recommend the mac & cheese and cornbread.
OHIO STATE
Isla Chiu

4 Places To Get Pies in the Cincinnati Area

Are you looking for a great pie in Greater Cincinnati?. If so, you should visit these local businesses. For over 20 years, this bakery located in Glendale's Village Square has been serving fantastic pies made from scratch. Check out their triple berry pie, their most popular option, which is filled with red raspberries, black raspberries, and strawberries. You also can't go wrong with a classic apple pie; Bluebird's apple pie has sliced Granny Smith apples, cinnamon, and nutmeg and is topped with cinnamon and butter crumb topping. Customers also say their pumpkin pies are a must around Thanksgiving time.
CINCINNATI, OH
thexunewswire.com

3153 Glenmore Avenue,

3153 Glenmore Ave 4BR/1.5BA (Cincinnati) - **Coming Soon**. Hurry and see our 4BR/1.5BA home located in Cincinnati, Oh! This amazing home has an updated electrical, and plumbing system. This home also has an updated kitchen, dishwasher, disposal, and range hood, separate dining area, updated bathrooms, central air, laminate and hardwood flooring, w/d hookups, utility tub, full basement, and a 2-car detached garage. Visit our website at BBRents.com to apply!
CINCINNATI, OH
Fox 19

Family mourns man shot to death near Findlay Market

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The man shot and killed near Findlay Market last week leaves behind a large family whose members are mourning him even as they remain in shock over his death. Cincinnati police officers found 52-year-old William Reliford dead in the 1800 block of Elm Street last Thursday around...
CINCINNATI, OH
Cincinnati.com | The Enquirer

Cincinnati.com | The Enquirer

8K+
Followers
7K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Breaking Cincinnati news, traffic, weather and local headlines from The Cincinnati Enquirer newspaper.

 http://cincinnati.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy