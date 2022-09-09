Readin', Writin', and Reason with Dom Giordano | Episode 74

Dom Giordano, WPHT host and former teacher, has dedicated much of his daily show toward parents who are taking it into their own hands to push back against school boards that have a negative impact on their children. This has culminated in a weekly podcast on education, Readin', Writin', and Reason, which has allowed wonderful relationships to develop between Giordano, educators, and parents throughout the country who are speaking out against overbearing school boards.

First, Dom welcomes Joan Cullen, Pennridge School District President, back onto the podcast to offer her opinion on a story that Giordano’s been talking about this week. In the Bristol Borough School Districts, administrators randomly decided to forgive a bunch of student lunch debt for parents, which upset Dom. Joan tells that the situation is incredibly sticky, with administrators including herself being concerned with the safety of students if they were to expose the students. Cullen tells what they’re doing in her district, and explains why this may have been the only option for the district.

Then, Dom welcomes attorney Francis Malofiy and client and former Allentown School District teacher Jason Moorehead back onto the Dom Giordano Program.

Moorehead’s story is one that Giordano has been following for a while after the teacher was terminated from his job after it was uncovered that he attended the January 6th rally in Washington D.C. Moorehead has maintained that he did indeed attend the speaking portion of the day’s events, but did not go inside the Capitol where riots broke out. In today’s update, Malofiy reveals why he and Moorehead have chosen to file suit against the school district for an assassination of his professional life, telling that the district doubled down without clearing his name.