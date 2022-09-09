Waverly motorcyclist dies in accident near Jacksonville

A Waverly man died Thursday night when his motorcycle was struck by a car traveling behind him on Illinois 104 southeast of Jacksonville.

Illinois State Police said James W. Farmer, 60, was traveling east at 8:25 p.m. on a 2020 Harley-Davidson Street Glide when he slowed down near Ginder Lane and was struck by a 2008 Chevrolet Impala driven by Aaron T. Marshall, 48, of Franklin.

Farmer was pronounced dead at the scene by the Morgan County Coroner's Office. Marshall refused medical attention.

State police, the coroner's office and the Morgan County Sheriff's Office are investigating the accident.