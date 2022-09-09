Read full article on original website
Related
WEAU-TV 13
Traffic deaths in Wisconsin on track to rise for 4th straight year
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -For the last three years, traffic fatalities in Wisconsin have been on the rise. This year that trend looks to continue as Tuesday marked the 400th death in the Badger State. Officials with the Wisconsin Department of Transportation said hitting that traffic death milestone already is...
WEAU-TV 13
Wisconsin Rapids Man is Towman of the Year
WISCONSIN RAPIDS, Wis. (WSAW) - Chris Nieman of Nieman’s Towing and Recovery in Wisconsin Rapids is getting one of the highest honors for someone in his industry. American Towman magazine is naming Nieman “Towman of the Year.”. About a week ago, Chris Nieman got multiple envelopes sent to...
WEAU-TV 13
Crash on I-94 causing lane closure
EAU CLAIRE COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU)- [UPDATE 4:47 p.m.] Due to the crash, the right lane on I-94 eastbound at mile marker 83 is closed, according to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation. Estimated duration over two hours. EAU CLAIRE COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) - [UPDATE 1:49 p.m.] The left lane on I-94...
WEAU-TV 13
Wisconsin DMV replacing old license plates over next 10 years
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Drivers may be noticing some flakey or unreadable license plates when behind the wheel. Well, the Wisconsin Department of Transportation is noticing them too. The Wisconsin DMV is in the process of replacing millions of faded license plates across the state. The DMV is replacing license...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WEAU-TV 13
Attorney General, officials celebrate two years of Speak Up Speak Out tip line
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Hundreds of kids around Wisconsin continue to take advantage of the Speak Up, Speak Out tip line. Attorney General Josh Kaul celebrated the two year mark by making a stop at Horace Mann Middle School. The tip line works because it gives students a specific way...
WEAU-TV 13
1 person killed in La Crosse County rollover crash Sunday
ONALASKA, Wis. (WEAU) - One person is dead after a single-vehicle rollover crash Sunday afternoon between Onalaska and Holmen in La Crosse County. The Holmen Police Department said the person died after the vehicle crashed and rolled over on Highway 53 north of the interchange with Highway 35 at 4:11 p.m. on Sunday.
WEAU-TV 13
Minnesota Department of Natural Resources launches Fall Color Finder
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The Department of Natural Resources launched its Fall Color Finder. The online map shows the peak times to see autumn colors across the state. Throughout the season, the DNR says people can browse state parks on the map to see leaves changing color in real-time. As...
WEAU-TV 13
Marquette Poll shows big shift in Wisconsin’s U.S. Senate Race
MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WBAY) - A newly released poll shows a major shift in Wisconsin’s U.S. Senate Race. The Marquette University Law School Poll released Sept. 14 shows Republican incumbent Ron Johnson has taken the lead over Democratic challenger Mandela Barnes. The poll shows 49 percent of likely voters support...
RELATED PEOPLE
WEAU-TV 13
Incidental take of rare turtle may result from Cobban Bridge Replacement Project
CHIPPEWA COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) -The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources is proposing to issue an authorization for the incidental taking of a rare turtle, which may result from the Cobban Bridge Replacement Project. According to a media release from the Wis. DNR incidental take refers to “the unintentional loss of...
WEAU-TV 13
Union backers celebrate deal to avoid UW Health nurses’ strike
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - On the day they originally intended to launch a three-day strike, supporters of the effort to organize UW Health nurses into a union will instead host an event to celebrate the last-minute compromise plan that prevented the walkout. “This is a major step forward for nurses...
WEAU-TV 13
Thousands of Minnesota nurses launch 3-day walkout over pay
MINNEAPOLIS (AP/KEYC) — Thousands of nurses in Minnesota launched a three-day strike Monday, pressing for salary increases they say will help improve patient care by resolving understaffing stresses that have worsened in the coronavirus pandemic. Some 15,000 nurses at seven health care systems in the Minneapolis and Duluth areas...
WEAU-TV 13
Evers, Michels to debate just once before election
MADISON, Wis. (AP) - Gov. Tony Evers and Republican challenger Tony Evers have agreed to debate just one time ahead of the Nov. 8 election. The debate will be Oct. 14, hosted by the Wisconsin Broadcasters Association, held in Madison and broadcast statewide. Both campaigns put out a joint statement announcing the agreement on Monday. In 2018, Evers debated then-Gov. Scott Walker twice in October. Michels, co-owner of construction company Michels Corp., debated his Republican challengers twice this summer. One was in a traditional debate format and the other was a town hall where questions came from people in the audience.
IN THIS ARTICLE
WEAU-TV 13
Circus World elephants to retire after summer of 2023
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Circus World announced Tuesday that its elephants will be retiring from performing under the big top after the summer of 2023. It will be the last season that spectators are able to see the elephants perform there. Circus World stated that the time until the elephants...
WEAU-TV 13
LACROSSE-LOGAN FOOTBALL COACHES
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - I would like to give a big shout-out and a thank you to the coaches of the La Crosse-Logan Rangers football team. I’m a disabled mom of a football player for Eau Claire Memorial. Thursday night (the bad rains and strong winds) when the stadium was cleared and everyone was told to go to their vehicles for safety, I was unable to do this as I was left alone. My husband had to run back home to grab something we had forgotten. I was able to get under an abandoned small canopy for some protection, but not from the wind. To top it off, my husband forgot his phone so I didn’t even have communication with him. My husband finally showed up and after searching was able to find me. By then the rain and wind was very bad. My husband helped me into the truck. He then tried to load my scooter to the back with no luck because the wind and rain were so strong. The scooter was falling off the ramps and onto him. That’s when your coaches jumped into action. They left the safety of their vehicles and helped my husband lift and secure the scooter. This was a great act of kindness and will not be forgotten. It didn’t matter that we were the opposing team, or that they didn’t know us, or that they could have been hurt in the process. They stepped up. I do not know the names of the men who helped but I thank them with all my heart. I am an Old Abes fan, but after that night I will also always be a La Crosse Logan fan. I wish I knew your names so I could give you the recognition you deserve and a big hug from this mom. Thank you just doesn’t seem like enough but THANK YOU! Please give them the Sunshine Award.
WEAU-TV 13
Wisconsin meat shop, liquor store recall 25 different food products
PHILLIPS, Wis. (WBAY) - Country Sausage is voluntarily recalling 25 different meat products sold at its retail store and Totem Pole Liquors in Phillips, in Wisconsin’s Northwoods. The recall involves all of the products below purchased on or before September 12, 2022. State inspectors discovered during a routine inspection...
WEAU-TV 13
DNR offers online tools to find public land to hunt this season
MADISON, Wis. (WEAU) -The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources is encouraging the public to hunt on public land this hunting season. According to a media release from the Wis. DNR, the DNR offers an array of online public land mapping tools. Hunters can find new lands to explore, read up on regulations as well as season dates, and begin to plan their next hunting adventure using the DNR’s Public Access Lands webpage.
Comments / 0