Colts rule Shaquille Leonard out for opener vs. Texans

INDIANAPOLIS -- The Colts are ready to start their season against the Texans, but Shaquille Leonard is not quite there.

The Colts have ruled out their All-Pro linebacker for Sunday's season opener in Houston. He will make the trip with the team, but he will not suit up.

"As great of a player as Shaq is, there is nobody better at his position, but it sounds crazy to say that our guys have done a good job in his absence," Colts coach Frank Reich said. "I feel confident in the guys that will be in there, the linebackers – Zaire (Franklin) stepping in there, Bobby (Okereke), E.J. (Speed), the whole crew. I just feel confident they are going to do a good job. Shaq will keep working back. We’ll get him in there as soon as we can.”

Leonard has practiced six times since his offseason surgery to repair two discs in his back that were shooting pain into his calf. He practiced full in a lighter team setting Wednesday before being limited Thursday and Friday, but it wasn't enough work to get him to where they want him to be.

He's the only player the Colts have ruled out for Sunday. Swing tackle Dennis Kelly is questionable with the knee issue he's been working back from since training camp.

Leonard has been working back into his All-Pro shape after missing the entire spring and training camp due to the surgery. He said this week he's in less pain than he experienced last year, when he played 16 games but had to fight through a nagging ankle injury.

He indicated Thursday that he'd rather play when he's fully ready than to push it for a limited workload.

"I don’t want to go out there and hurt the team," Leonard said. "If I’m ready to rock and roll, I’ll be ready to rock and roll."

Leonard's absence means that Zaire Franklin will be in line to play more alongside Bobby Okereke when the Colts play nickel, which is the primary approach in Gus Bradley's new defensive scheme. Franklin has played 462 defensive snaps in four season with the Colts but has gotten to take the practice reps Leonard has missed.

