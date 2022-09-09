ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Covington, KY

iuhoosiers.com

Hoosiers, Bearcats Slated for Afternoon Kickoff

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – The first road game of the season will kick off at 3:30 p.m. ET or 4 p.m. ET on either ESPN2 or ESPNU from Nippert Stadium against Cincinnati. Indiana (2-0, 1-0 B1G) and Cincinnati (1-1, 0-0 AAC) will meet for the 16th time in program history and just the second time since 2000. In all, IU hosts a 9-4-2 edge in the series, with UC winning the last meeting, 38-24, in Bloomington during the 2021 season.
sibcyclinenews.com

2022 Local Pumpkin Patches and Fall Festivals

Visit a local farm and pumpkin patch in Greater Cincinnati, Northern Kentucky, Southeastern Indiana, Dayton and Springfield, Ohio. It’s fall and time to make your way through a corn maze or enjoy a local fall festival. Here’s our list of places to visit organized by region:. Cincinnati, Ohio.
CINCINNATI, OH
Fox 19

NKY man vying for best men’s mullet in the U.S.

WALTON, Ky. (WXIX) - A Northern Kentucky man hopes his luscious head of hair will help him advance to the next round of the USA Mullet Championship, but he could use a boost from the Tri-State. Ryan Cox, 28, of Walton, Kentucky, is among hundreds of contestants vying for the...
WALTON, KY
Fox 19

Extra police at Simon Kenton High School following social media threat

INDEPENDENCE, Ky. (WXIX) - Police presence at Simon Kenton High School was increased Wednesday after a parent reported a rumor on social media about a school shooting, the principal wrote in a message on Facebook. Principal Craig Reinhart says the parent contacted school staff after their child saw a Snapchat...
INDEPENDENCE, KY
linknky.com

Opportunity House opens at NKU

Leaders from Brighton Center, Northern Kentucky University, and the City of Highland Heights held a ribbon-cutting ceremony to celebrate the opening of Opportunity House Wednesday. The Opportunity House provides stable housing for NKU students while supporting them to help them achieve their educational and career goals. “The city has been...
HIGHLAND HEIGHTS, KY
linknky.com

NKY philanthropist Eva G. Farris dies at 103

The names of Oakley and Eva G. Farris appear all across Northern Kentucky on buildings, in rooms, inside galleries, and atop programs designed to help young people advance in their lives. The long-married couple has been among the most prolific philanthropists in the region for decades. Eva Farris died last...
COVINGTON, KY
Fox 19

Bellevue High School facility continues to flood despite finger-pointing

CAMPBELL COUNTY, Ky. (WXIX) - Frustration is spreading in the Bellevue community about flooding that continues to impact the track at Bellevue High School. Community members including district parents and even Bellevue Mayor Charlie Cleves want something done about the flooding that’s plagued the school for years. Whether a...
BELLEVUE, KY
WKRC

This local university ranks highest on U.S. News 'Best Colleges' list

CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Business Courier) - Miami University is once again leads locally on a U.S. News & World Report list of the best post-secondary schools nationwide. Miami, the region’s second-largest university, ranked No. 105 on the media outlet's “Best Colleges Rankings,” the highest positioning in the region. The list, released Monday morning, aims to help prospective students and their families make informed decisions throughout their college search. It is one of U.S. News’ most popular of the year.
CINCINNATI, OH
linknky.com

Here’s how to celebrate National Bourbon Heritage Month in NKY

In 2007, the Senate passed a resolution declaring September as National Bourbon Heritage Month. To celebrate, meetNKY is sharing a list of festivities and specials for bourbon enthusiasts at B-Line locations throughout Northern Kentucky this month. According to the Kentucky Distillers’ Association, distilled spirits have a total estimated annual economic...
KENTUCKY STATE
Isla Chiu

4 Places To Get Cheesesteaks in the Cincinnati Area

If the answer is yes, you should check out these local restaurants in Cincinnati. If you're looking for a good hoagie, you should check out this joint in Corryville. Their Philly cheesesteak has slow-roasted top round steak, sautéed onions and peppers, and melted provolone cheese on a hoagie roll. They also have other tasty steak and cheese hoagies like the Consigliere (chopped steak patty, provolone cheese, and marinara sauce) and the Sicilian (ribeye steak, sliced provolone, lettuce, and tomato).
CINCINNATI, OH
linknky.com

Fort Mitchell announces Wall of Honor recipients

The city of Fort Mitchell inducted John “Tom” McKinley and Sen. Richard Roeding into the Wall of Honor over the weekend. The Wall of Honor recognizes individuals who have served the city of Fort Mitchell as either an employee, a volunteer, or elected officials. The Wall of Honor ceremony was held on Saturday, Sept. 10, at the Fort Mitchell city building.
FORT MITCHELL, KY
WEHT/WTVW

LST-325 embarks on Ohio River voyage

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — People waved flags today along the Ohio River as they gave a temporary goodbye to the USS LST-325. Each year, the ship embarks on a fundraising cruise for three and a half weeks. Around 50 crew members are aboard, including some veterans who fought on similar LST’s. “It is really cool. […]
EVANSVILLE, IN

