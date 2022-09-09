Read full article on original website
Related
linknky.com
Monday NKY sports round-up: Campbell Co. girls soccer takes down Brossart
Fans from both teams left Campbell County Stadium after witnessing an exciting ending in the rivalry girls soccer game. But it might not be the final one this season. They could twice meet again in the post-season like last season. But in terms of the 37th District tournament seedings, the...
linknky.com
NKU sports round-up: Men’s soccer shuts out VMI but drops Horizon League opener
The Northern Kentucky Norse men’s soccer team (2-3 overall) hit the road and and earned their first shutout of the season over the Virginia Military Institute Keydets, 6-0, on Tuesday. Senior midfielder Craig Wellens, senior forwards Sam Robinson, Brodie Sallows, sophomore midfielder Simon Knuewe, graduate student defender Stian Jorgensen...
iuhoosiers.com
Hoosiers, Bearcats Slated for Afternoon Kickoff
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – The first road game of the season will kick off at 3:30 p.m. ET or 4 p.m. ET on either ESPN2 or ESPNU from Nippert Stadium against Cincinnati. Indiana (2-0, 1-0 B1G) and Cincinnati (1-1, 0-0 AAC) will meet for the 16th time in program history and just the second time since 2000. In all, IU hosts a 9-4-2 edge in the series, with UC winning the last meeting, 38-24, in Bloomington during the 2021 season.
Game Times Narrowed Down for UC V. Indiana
We'll have full confirmation after Sept. 17.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
sibcyclinenews.com
2022 Local Pumpkin Patches and Fall Festivals
Visit a local farm and pumpkin patch in Greater Cincinnati, Northern Kentucky, Southeastern Indiana, Dayton and Springfield, Ohio. It’s fall and time to make your way through a corn maze or enjoy a local fall festival. Here’s our list of places to visit organized by region:. Cincinnati, Ohio.
Fox 19
NKY man vying for best men’s mullet in the U.S.
WALTON, Ky. (WXIX) - A Northern Kentucky man hopes his luscious head of hair will help him advance to the next round of the USA Mullet Championship, but he could use a boost from the Tri-State. Ryan Cox, 28, of Walton, Kentucky, is among hundreds of contestants vying for the...
Fox 19
Extra police at Simon Kenton High School following social media threat
INDEPENDENCE, Ky. (WXIX) - Police presence at Simon Kenton High School was increased Wednesday after a parent reported a rumor on social media about a school shooting, the principal wrote in a message on Facebook. Principal Craig Reinhart says the parent contacted school staff after their child saw a Snapchat...
spectrumnews1.com
As more families switch their kids to private school, one Boone County mom explains why she did
FLORENCE, Ky. — A northern Kentucky parent provided a different perspective on a recent study showing more Kentucky families are turning to non public education for their kids. While the author of the study says it’s likely the pandemic played a large role in this growing trend, Karen KC...
IN THIS ARTICLE
linknky.com
Opportunity House opens at NKU
Leaders from Brighton Center, Northern Kentucky University, and the City of Highland Heights held a ribbon-cutting ceremony to celebrate the opening of Opportunity House Wednesday. The Opportunity House provides stable housing for NKU students while supporting them to help them achieve their educational and career goals. “The city has been...
linknky.com
NKY philanthropist Eva G. Farris dies at 103
The names of Oakley and Eva G. Farris appear all across Northern Kentucky on buildings, in rooms, inside galleries, and atop programs designed to help young people advance in their lives. The long-married couple has been among the most prolific philanthropists in the region for decades. Eva Farris died last...
Fox 19
Bellevue High School facility continues to flood despite finger-pointing
CAMPBELL COUNTY, Ky. (WXIX) - Frustration is spreading in the Bellevue community about flooding that continues to impact the track at Bellevue High School. Community members including district parents and even Bellevue Mayor Charlie Cleves want something done about the flooding that’s plagued the school for years. Whether a...
WKRC
This local university ranks highest on U.S. News 'Best Colleges' list
CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Business Courier) - Miami University is once again leads locally on a U.S. News & World Report list of the best post-secondary schools nationwide. Miami, the region’s second-largest university, ranked No. 105 on the media outlet's “Best Colleges Rankings,” the highest positioning in the region. The list, released Monday morning, aims to help prospective students and their families make informed decisions throughout their college search. It is one of U.S. News’ most popular of the year.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
linknky.com
Here’s how to celebrate National Bourbon Heritage Month in NKY
In 2007, the Senate passed a resolution declaring September as National Bourbon Heritage Month. To celebrate, meetNKY is sharing a list of festivities and specials for bourbon enthusiasts at B-Line locations throughout Northern Kentucky this month. According to the Kentucky Distillers’ Association, distilled spirits have a total estimated annual economic...
linknky.com
NKY cycling community advocates for action on bike lanes, cyclist safety
Dozens of cyclists packed Covington City Hall Tuesday night in support of cyclist Gloria San Miguel — who was killed while riding her bicycle on the 11th Street Bridge last month — and to advocate for potential changes that could make Northern Kentucky roadways more friendly for cyclists.
Reward increased for missing Hamilton woman, Kara Hyde
23-year-old Kara Hyde went missing in December. Since her disappearance Kara’s mother has been organizing searches to look for her daughter. A reward has been raised to $4,000.
4 Places To Get Cheesesteaks in the Cincinnati Area
If the answer is yes, you should check out these local restaurants in Cincinnati. If you're looking for a good hoagie, you should check out this joint in Corryville. Their Philly cheesesteak has slow-roasted top round steak, sautéed onions and peppers, and melted provolone cheese on a hoagie roll. They also have other tasty steak and cheese hoagies like the Consigliere (chopped steak patty, provolone cheese, and marinara sauce) and the Sicilian (ribeye steak, sliced provolone, lettuce, and tomato).
PD: Student detained after alleged school shooting threat in Switzerland County
A student was detained after a violent threat was made in connection to the Switzerland County School Corporation, Switzerland County Sheriff Brian Morton said in a press release Tuesday morning.
linknky.com
Fort Mitchell announces Wall of Honor recipients
The city of Fort Mitchell inducted John “Tom” McKinley and Sen. Richard Roeding into the Wall of Honor over the weekend. The Wall of Honor recognizes individuals who have served the city of Fort Mitchell as either an employee, a volunteer, or elected officials. The Wall of Honor ceremony was held on Saturday, Sept. 10, at the Fort Mitchell city building.
LST-325 embarks on Ohio River voyage
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — People waved flags today along the Ohio River as they gave a temporary goodbye to the USS LST-325. Each year, the ship embarks on a fundraising cruise for three and a half weeks. Around 50 crew members are aboard, including some veterans who fought on similar LST’s. “It is really cool. […]
Fox 19
FOP leader calls for Cincinnati detective to be reinstated after saying ‘n-word’
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The president of the union that represents Cincinnati police is calling on department leaders to immediately reinstate a police detective suspended for saying a racial slur while working an off-duty detail at a nightclub, according to a news release from a crisis communications firm. This is the...
Comments / 0