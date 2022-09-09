ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Havelock, NC

$100,000 lottery win perfect timing for Havelock man

By Tina Adkins, Sun Journal
 5 days ago
When his first choice for an N.C. Education Lottery scratch-off ticket was sold out, his second pick turned into a huge win for a Craven County man.

Douglas Hurlock of Havelock bought a $25 scratch-off ticket and won a $100,000 prize with his purchase of the Spectacular Riches ticket.

“I gave it to my wife to look at because I didn’t believe I was seeing what I was seeing,” he said according to a press release.

The timing could not have been better as Hurlock is expecting his first child in November.

“Now my child’s medical care will be taken care of when he’s born,” Hurlock said.

Hurlock is the fourth winner from Craven County to win $100,000 or more in the past three months through N.C. Education Lottery.

The lucky ticket was purchased at the Speedway on East Main Street in Havelock. He collected his prize Thursday and after required state and federal tax withholdings, took home $71,017.

Hurlock said the only plan he has right now for the money is to take care of his child.

The Spectacular Riches game debuted in October with eight top prizes of $1 million and 20 $100,000 prizes. Three $1 million prizes and nine $100,000 prizes remain to be claimed.

Ticket sales from scratch-off games make it possible for the lottery to raise more than $2.5 million a day on average for education. For details on how $5.6 million raised by the lottery made a difference in Craven County in 2021, visit www.nclottery.com and click on the “Impact” section.

