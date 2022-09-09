Read full article on original website
Columbus officer who killed Donovan Lewis was previously fired from job
Above: Body camera footage shows the moments leading up to the shooting of Donovan Lewis. COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – The Columbus Division of Police has released the personnel file for an officer who shot and killed an unarmed Black man, which showed he was previously terminated and won his job back. The release of Officer […]
Man charged in armed kidnapping Downtown
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A man is set to appear in court Wednesday, accused of kidnapping a woman at gunpoint, according to court records. Court records state that on Sept. 4, Quintin Roberson walked in front of a woman’s vehicle, which was stopped at a red light at West Spring and North High streets, just […]
Columbus officer who fatally shot Donovan Lewis was fired, reinstated 2004
COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Columbus police officer who fatally shot Donovan Lewis while serving a warrant was fired from the division in 2004. Anderson shot Lewis on Aug. 30 in the 3200 block of Sullivant Avenue while serving the warrant for for domestic violence and assault and improperly handling a firearm.
Restaurant security guard shot by customer who refused pat down
A security guard at an east side restaurant and bar was shot by a customer who refused a pat down. According to Columbus Police, just after 12:20 a.m. on Sept. 13, officers responded to a call at a bar and restaurant on the 1300 block of S. Hamilton Road, where a 28 year-old male, who was working as a security guard at the business, was suffering from a gunshot wound.
Bar security guard shot by man who refused pat down in Columbus
According to Columbus police, the 28-year-old guard was working at a restaurant and bar on the 1300 block of South Hamilton Road around 12:20 a.m. and conducting pat-downs of patrons to detect weapons.
WPD moves into brand new home
WESTERVILLE — The city held a ribbon cutting and open house over the weekend for its new Justice Center, 229 Huber Village Blvd. “We had a great time helping to kick off the Westerville Division of Police’s move into the new Justice Center this morning!” the city posted Sept. 10 on Facebook. “Stay tuned for an announcement about the grand opening event in spring 2023.”
2 dead following crash in east Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Two people have died following a crash involving multiple vehicles in east Columbus Wednesday night. Police said the crash happened in the area of East Broad Street and Lancaster Avenue shortly before 9:15 p.m. Two people were taken to Mount Carmel East hospital where they were...
Ricky Anderson: Officer who shot, killed Donovan Lewis was fired, reinstated in 2004
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The Columbus police officer who shot and killed Donovan Lewis was terminated and reinstated in 2004 and has received numerous awards and commendations since then, according to his personnel file. Officer Ricky Anderson shot and killed Lewis while officers were serving warrants for domestic violence,...
Easton store broken into, burglarized
Columbus Police are asking for your help identifying a suspect who broke into and burglarized an Easton Town Center storefront. At approximately 4:20 a.m. on July 31, a male suspect broke into an Easton business located on the 4000 block of Morse Crossing. The suspect entered through the front door, before removing the cash drawer from the cash register and exiting through the back door of the storefront.
Columbus woman indicted in drowning death of infant
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – A Columbus woman is under arrest and facing involuntary manslaughter and other charges following the drowning death of an infant in a bathtub. According to Columbus police, Dierra Smith, 32, has been indicted on one count of first-degree felony involuntary manslaughter, one count of third-degree felony child endangering, and three first-degree […]
Police investigate fake prescriptions at local pharmacy
CHILLICOTHE, Ohio — Police in Chillicothe is investigating several fake prescriptions that were being filled at Adena Health Center Pharmacy. Reports say investigators met with a pharmacist after the discovery of several fake prescriptions that had been filled for promethazine with codeine. The medication is primarily prescribed to “relieve cough, runny or stuffy nose, sneezing, or other symptoms caused by allergies, or the common cold,” said the Mayo Clinic. The medication with the added codeine has been used as a popular street cocktail, where users reported getting an opiate high from drinking the syrup-like liquid. Hundreds of overdoses have been reported across the nation in recent years related to the combination.
Woman declared medically deceased after northeast Columbus hit-and-run; family wants answers
COLUMBUS, Ohio — A Columbus family is changed forever, now left with a huge void in their hearts, caused by a person they don't know. Nikki Gwynn has been declared medically deceased, according to her family. Police said Gwynn was hit by a vehicle Saturday night while walking along East Hudson Street near Delbert Road in north Columbus.
Dayton woman facing identity theft, fraud charges
Tiffany Lewis, 29, appeared in U.S. District Court in Dayton following her arrest on Tuesday, according to a Sept. 13 release from attorney Kenneth L. Parker.
Update: What we Known About the Active Aggressor at OCU in Pickaway County
CIRCLEVILLE – Pickaway Law enforcement responded to OCU Ohio Christian University this morning for an active aggressor call, a person with a gun around 6 am. A shelter in place was issued for OCU, and local Circleville City schools were put on a 2-hour delay, at around 8 am that restriction was lifted.
'Kia Boy' parents invited to private meeting to talk with juvenile court, local agencies
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A private meeting is being put together this week for parents of kids who are suspected of stealing cars across Columbus. "It's our goal that we will be able to save our children from crime," said Nana Watson, President of the Columbus Chapter of the NAACP.
Possible strike looms over Columbus-area Krogers’ contract vote
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – A strike could be on the horizon at central Ohio Kroger stores if an agreement is not reached between the grocery store chain and its union-represented employees. Kroger union workers in the Columbus division are voting this week on the chain’s most recent tentative contract agreement after they rejected two previous […]
Two people accused of stealing, damaging items at southeast Columbus school
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Columbus police are looking for two people accused of stealing items and damaging property inside a southeast K-8 Columbus school. Police say on July 24, two males broke into Millennium Community School on Refugee Road where they stole items, spray painted surveillance cameras, and did a “large” amount of damage. You […]
Car crashes into Columbus grocery store, driver did not stay
An east Columbus grocery store suffered heavy damage after a car crashed through it overnight Monday, according to police.
Columbus police searching for 3 people accused of breaking into garage near Goodale Park
Columbus police are looking to identify three people accused of taking several items from a garage near Goodale Park. Police said a man and woman broke into the garage on Dennison Avenue on July 29 around 3 a.m. A second man later joined the first and stole items while the...
Columbus, Franklin County to distribute $20 million in rent assistance
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Another round of Emergency Rental Assistance Funding is on its way to renters in Columbus and Franklin County. According to the City of Columbus, an additional $20 million in federal aid is set to be distributed to those who are at risk of losing their housing as a result of financial […]
Comments / 2