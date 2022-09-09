ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

NBC4 Columbus

Man charged in armed kidnapping Downtown

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A man is set to appear in court Wednesday, accused of kidnapping a woman at gunpoint, according to court records. Court records state that on Sept. 4, Quintin Roberson walked in front of a woman’s vehicle, which was stopped at a red light at West Spring and North High streets, just […]
COLUMBUS, OH
614now.com

Restaurant security guard shot by customer who refused pat down

A security guard at an east side restaurant and bar was shot by a customer who refused a pat down. According to Columbus Police, just after 12:20 a.m. on Sept. 13, officers responded to a call at a bar and restaurant on the 1300 block of S. Hamilton Road, where a 28 year-old male, who was working as a security guard at the business, was suffering from a gunshot wound.
COLUMBUS, OH
Delaware Gazette

WPD moves into brand new home

WESTERVILLE — The city held a ribbon cutting and open house over the weekend for its new Justice Center, 229 Huber Village Blvd. “We had a great time helping to kick off the Westerville Division of Police’s move into the new Justice Center this morning!” the city posted Sept. 10 on Facebook. “Stay tuned for an announcement about the grand opening event in spring 2023.”
WESTERVILLE, OH
10TV

2 dead following crash in east Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Two people have died following a crash involving multiple vehicles in east Columbus Wednesday night. Police said the crash happened in the area of East Broad Street and Lancaster Avenue shortly before 9:15 p.m. Two people were taken to Mount Carmel East hospital where they were...
COLUMBUS, OH
614now.com

Easton store broken into, burglarized

Columbus Police are asking for your help identifying a suspect who broke into and burglarized an Easton Town Center storefront. At approximately 4:20 a.m. on July 31, a male suspect broke into an Easton business located on the 4000 block of Morse Crossing. The suspect entered through the front door, before removing the cash drawer from the cash register and exiting through the back door of the storefront.
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Columbus woman indicted in drowning death of infant

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – A Columbus woman is under arrest and facing involuntary manslaughter and other charges following the drowning death of an infant in a bathtub. According to Columbus police, Dierra Smith, 32, has been indicted on one count of first-degree felony involuntary manslaughter, one count of third-degree felony child endangering, and three first-degree […]
COLUMBUS, OH
sciotovalleyguardian.com

Police investigate fake prescriptions at local pharmacy

CHILLICOTHE, Ohio — Police in Chillicothe is investigating several fake prescriptions that were being filled at Adena Health Center Pharmacy. Reports say investigators met with a pharmacist after the discovery of several fake prescriptions that had been filled for promethazine with codeine. The medication is primarily prescribed to “relieve cough, runny or stuffy nose, sneezing, or other symptoms caused by allergies, or the common cold,” said the Mayo Clinic. The medication with the added codeine has been used as a popular street cocktail, where users reported getting an opiate high from drinking the syrup-like liquid. Hundreds of overdoses have been reported across the nation in recent years related to the combination.
CHILLICOTHE, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Possible strike looms over Columbus-area Krogers’ contract vote

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – A strike could be on the horizon at central Ohio Kroger stores if an agreement is not reached between the grocery store chain and its union-represented employees. Kroger union workers in the Columbus division are voting this week on the chain’s most recent tentative contract agreement after they rejected two previous […]
COLUMBUS, OH
10TV

10TV

