Pennsylvania Rapper PnB Rock's girlfriend blamed for risking his safety, LAPD says post may have led to his killingVictorPhiladelphia, PA
Philadelphia officials 'inventorying existing resources' to accommodate immigrants should Governor Abbott bus them thereVictorPhiladelphia, PA
5 Must-Try Foods if You're Visiting Pennsylvania [Food & Drink]Melissa FrostPennsylvania State
Barnes Foundation selects Executive Chef Michael O'Meara to lead Garden RestaurantMarilyn JohnsonPhiladelphia, PA
What to Drink at Philly Halloween Pop-up Bar Nightmare Before TinselMarilyn JohnsonPhiladelphia, PA
Aftermath Of Deadly Shooting Of Philadelphia Rapper PnB Rock Captured On Video
The aftermath of the shooting that killed Philadelphia rapper PnB Rock in Los Angeles was captured on video and is going viral on social media. The 30-year-old hip-hop artist, whose real name is Rakim Allen, was dining with his girlfriend at Roscoe’s Chicken & Waffles in South LA when he was shot while being robbed of his jewelry around 1:15 p.m Monday, Sept. 12, the LA Times reports.
tmpresale.com
3 Headed Monster Tours show in Philadelphia, PA Oct 20, 2022 – pre-sale password
We have the 3 Headed Monster Tour presale password! While this special presale opportunity exists, you have the chance to get tickets for 3 Headed Monster Tour before the general public. This could be your best opportunity ever to see 3 Headed Monster Tour live in Philadelphia. Here are the...
Philadelphia rapper PnB Rock fatally shot at South Los Angeles restaurant: Sources
Rapper PnB Rock, a well-known hip-hop artist from Philadelphia, was fatally shot Monday afternoon during a robbery at a Los Angeles eatery, police sources told ABC News.
sjuhawknews.com
Philly’s cheesecake connoisseur
My friend Asia Whittenberger ’22 wouldn’t stop talking about the cheesecakes. Every weekend last semester, it seemed she was posting pictures of cheesecake on Instagram, along with groups of friends from St. Joe’s who she’d taken to The Cheesecake Lady in Elkins Park, Pennsylvania. “I think...
fox29.com
Philadelphia-area boy becomes viral sensation after 'terrible sandwich' TikTok video
"Mommy, terrible sandwich!" Those three words are all it took to create one of the most viral back-to-school TikToks this year. It all began when Ricki Weisberg made her son Abe a grape jelly and butter sandwich for his first day of kindergarten. Little did she know - the butter had gone bad!
delawarevalleynews.com
Thousands Show For Hero Thrill Show In South Philly
It was a bit smaller this year. Not as many vendors and specialized units on display, but that did not stop thousands of people from showing up to the sport complex, and making their way to the arena parking lot. It was there, that half the lot was dedicated to the thrill show.
Video showing Philadelphia Zoo hippos chomping on whole pumpkins goes viral
A viral video shows the hippos at the Philadelphia Zoo enjoying a pumpkin snack.
townandtourist.com
17 Best Bottomless Brunch Spots in Philadelphia, PA (Top Rated!)
Disclosure: Town & Tourist may receive a commission for purchases made through links in this article, at no additional cost to you. No doubt, Philadelphia is the largest and most populous city in Pennsylvania. As a result, the town holds promises of fun and exciting activities, from hitting the gym and grabbing a French toast to brunching. Of course, grabbing a brunch is one of the best ways to catch fun with your friends, especially on weekends.
Pizza Shop Collapses In Philadelphia Neighborhood (VIDEO)
Officials were at the scene of a rowhouse collapse Wednesday, Sept. 14 in Philadelphia's Fishtown, authorities said. Video being live-streamed on Citizen shows the collapse of the three-story building, home to Key Pizza and apartments above at Memphis & E York streets around 9:45 a.m. The building was unoccupied and no injuries were reported, the fire department said.
phillygrub.blog
Tiffany’s Bakery celebrates 45 years by offering free cupcakes!
Tiffany’s Bakery celebrates 45 years in the Fashion District of Philadelphia. A Philly food legend, the only 1977 original business in what was the Gallery Mall, happily outlasting some of the biggest names in retail (Macy’s, Wanamakers, Strawbridge’s, etc., etc.) Family-owned/operated, beloved by a diverse Philadelphia customer base, Tiffany’s Bakery is a true homegrown treasure that has grown bigger and even better with age.
Phillymag.com
Philly Today: Can We Talk About These Ridiculous Property Assessments for a Moment?
Plus: Did Dr. Oz abuse puppies? And more of what the city is (or should be) talking about. Get a compelling long read and must-have lifestyle tips in your inbox every Sunday morning — great with coffee!. And Now, Let Us Hate on Philly’s Property Assessments. If you...
NBC Philadelphia
Rowhome Containing Pizza Place Collapses in Cloud of Dust at Philly Street Corner
Léelo en español aquí. A rowhome that housed a longtime pizza shop collapsed in a cloud of dust at a Philadelphia street corner Wednesday morning, sending debris onto two streets. The collapse happened around 9:45 a.m. at East York and Memphis streets, a Philadelphia Fire Department spokesperson...
phl17.com
Missing 4-foot woman last seen entering a black Cadillac with an unknown person
Philadelphia (WPHL)- The Philadelphia Police Department needs the public’s assistance locating a missing woman last seen Saturday. Police say 27-year-old Miranda Shelton was last seen on the 1600 block of Church Lane around 7:40 pm. She was seen entering a black Cadillac with an unknown driver, police said. Shelton...
WKRC
Fact Check Team: More cities implement teen curfews with crime on the rise
WASHINGTON (TND) — Cities across the country seeing a rise in crime with some officials saying that much of the violence is being committed by juveniles. The National Desk’s Fact Check Team is taking a closer look at the claims and how some changes are impacting cities across the nation.
Second edition of Northern Liberties Night Market returning to 2nd Street
2nd Street Festival organizers recently announced that the fall edition of the Northern Liberties Night Market will be taking place on Thursday, Sept. 22, from 5 to 10 p.m. Being held on 2nd Street between Laurel Street and Fairmount Avenue, the event will feature over 60 food trucks, mobile vendors, restaurants, bars and merchants. Live entertainment will also be provided.
townandtourist.com
45 Best Black Owned Restaurants in Philadelphia, PA (Too Much Good Food!)
Disclosure: Town & Tourist may receive a commission for purchases made through links in this article, at no additional cost to you. Philadelphia is known for a lot of things: the birthplace of American democracy, Benjamin Franklin, the team everyone loves to hate in the Eagles, and the famous Rocky Stairs in front of the Philadelphia Museum of Art. The big, beautiful city is also known to be home to some incredible culinary options.
NBC Philadelphia
3 Teens Shot in Brewerytown
A shooting in Brewerytown injured three teenage boys Wednesday afternoon, Philadelphia police said. It happened outside on the 2800 block of West Oxford Street around 2:30 p.m., officers said. A 16-year-old boy was shot twice in the thigh, according to police. An 18-year-old was grazed in the face by a...
billypenn.com
Artists kicked out for luxury apts; Broad Street lane shutdown; Wissahickon bridges reopening | Morning roundup
💌 Want this daily digest emailed to you? Sign up for the free Billy Penn newsletter and it’ll land in your inbox every morning. Artists blindsided as Kensington apartment conversion begins. Over three dozen artists and entrepreneurs working in East Kensington are scrambling after receiving 30 days notice...
White officer on trial for killing unarmed Black motorist
PHILADELPHIA — (AP) — A white Philadelphia police officer became distraught when he learned that a Black motorist he fatally shot after a high-speed chase was unarmed, his lawyer said as the ex-officer’s third-degree murder trial began Tuesday. Prosecutors said that former Officer Eric Ruch Jr. shot...
NBC Philadelphia
Boy, 14, Charged With Killing Philly Parks and Rec Worker Tiffany Fletcher
Lee esta historia en español aquí. A 14-year-old boy is charged with murder in the death of a Philadelphia parks and recreation worker, officials announced Monday. The teen is also charged with related offenses in the killing of Tiffany Fletcher, Philadelphia Police Commissioner Danielle Outlaw said in a press conference in which family and officials paid tribute to the 41-year-old mother of three.
