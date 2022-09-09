ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Daily Voice

Aftermath Of Deadly Shooting Of Philadelphia Rapper PnB Rock Captured On Video

The aftermath of the shooting that killed Philadelphia rapper PnB Rock in Los Angeles was captured on video and is going viral on social media. The 30-year-old hip-hop artist, whose real name is Rakim Allen, was dining with his girlfriend at Roscoe’s Chicken & Waffles in South LA when he was shot while being robbed of his jewelry around 1:15 p.m Monday, Sept. 12, the LA Times reports.
sjuhawknews.com

Philly’s cheesecake connoisseur

My friend Asia Whittenberger ’22 wouldn’t stop talking about the cheesecakes. Every weekend last semester, it seemed she was posting pictures of cheesecake on Instagram, along with groups of friends from St. Joe’s who she’d taken to The Cheesecake Lady in Elkins Park, Pennsylvania. “I think...
delawarevalleynews.com

Thousands Show For Hero Thrill Show In South Philly

It was a bit smaller this year. Not as many vendors and specialized units on display, but that did not stop thousands of people from showing up to the sport complex, and making their way to the arena parking lot. It was there, that half the lot was dedicated to the thrill show.
townandtourist.com

17 Best Bottomless Brunch Spots in Philadelphia, PA (Top Rated!)

Disclosure: Town & Tourist may receive a commission for purchases made through links in this article, at no additional cost to you. No doubt, Philadelphia is the largest and most populous city in Pennsylvania. As a result, the town holds promises of fun and exciting activities, from hitting the gym and grabbing a French toast to brunching. Of course, grabbing a brunch is one of the best ways to catch fun with your friends, especially on weekends.
Daily Voice

Pizza Shop Collapses In Philadelphia Neighborhood (VIDEO)

Officials were at the scene of a rowhouse collapse Wednesday, Sept. 14 in Philadelphia's Fishtown, authorities said. Video being live-streamed on Citizen shows the collapse of the three-story building, home to Key Pizza and apartments above at Memphis & E York streets around 9:45 a.m. The building was unoccupied and no injuries were reported, the fire department said.
phillygrub.blog

Tiffany’s Bakery celebrates 45 years by offering free cupcakes!

Tiffany’s Bakery celebrates 45 years in the Fashion District of Philadelphia. A Philly food legend, the only 1977 original business in what was the Gallery Mall, happily outlasting some of the biggest names in retail (Macy’s, Wanamakers, Strawbridge’s, etc., etc.) Family-owned/operated, beloved by a diverse Philadelphia customer base, Tiffany’s Bakery is a true homegrown treasure that has grown bigger and even better with age.
Star News

Second edition of Northern Liberties Night Market returning to 2nd Street

2nd Street Festival organizers recently announced that the fall edition of the Northern Liberties Night Market will be taking place on Thursday, Sept. 22, from 5 to 10 p.m. Being held on 2nd Street between Laurel Street and Fairmount Avenue, the event will feature over 60 food trucks, mobile vendors, restaurants, bars and merchants. Live entertainment will also be provided.
townandtourist.com

45 Best Black Owned Restaurants in Philadelphia, PA (Too Much Good Food!)

Disclosure: Town & Tourist may receive a commission for purchases made through links in this article, at no additional cost to you. Philadelphia is known for a lot of things: the birthplace of American democracy, Benjamin Franklin, the team everyone loves to hate in the Eagles, and the famous Rocky Stairs in front of the Philadelphia Museum of Art. The big, beautiful city is also known to be home to some incredible culinary options.
NBC Philadelphia

3 Teens Shot in Brewerytown

A shooting in Brewerytown injured three teenage boys Wednesday afternoon, Philadelphia police said. It happened outside on the 2800 block of West Oxford Street around 2:30 p.m., officers said. A 16-year-old boy was shot twice in the thigh, according to police. An 18-year-old was grazed in the face by a...
NBC Philadelphia

Boy, 14, Charged With Killing Philly Parks and Rec Worker Tiffany Fletcher

Lee esta historia en español aquí. A 14-year-old boy is charged with murder in the death of a Philadelphia parks and recreation worker, officials announced Monday. The teen is also charged with related offenses in the killing of Tiffany Fletcher, Philadelphia Police Commissioner Danielle Outlaw said in a press conference in which family and officials paid tribute to the 41-year-old mother of three.
