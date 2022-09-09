A 29-year-old woman involved in an Aug. 26 crash died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound which occurred after the crash, Ormond Beach Police reported on Tuesday, Sept. 13. Samantha Butler, of Alabama, was the driver of a vehicle that crashed in the parking lot of the KCF at 294 W. Granada Blvd. The passenger of the vehicle, 35-year-old Roger Gilbert, also of Alabama, was arrested after he fled from the vehicle and tried to hide in the nearby Dollar Tree.

ORMOND BEACH, FL ・ 23 HOURS AGO