Woman involved in crash at KFC last month died by a self-inflicted gunshot wound
A 29-year-old woman involved in an Aug. 26 crash died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound which occurred after the crash, Ormond Beach Police reported on Tuesday, Sept. 13. Samantha Butler, of Alabama, was the driver of a vehicle that crashed in the parking lot of the KCF at 294 W. Granada Blvd. The passenger of the vehicle, 35-year-old Roger Gilbert, also of Alabama, was arrested after he fled from the vehicle and tried to hide in the nearby Dollar Tree.
Ormond Beach man killed in single-car crash at US 1, Old Dixie roundabout in Flagler County
A 40-year-old Ormond Beach man died in a single-car crash at the roundabout at U.S. 1 and Old Dixie Highway in Flagler County in the early morning hours of Sept. 14. The man was driving north on U.S. 1 in a sedan at about 1:45 a.m. when he "failed to negotiate the roundabout" for unknown reasons, and lost control of the car, according to a news release from the Florida Highway Patrol.
Enraged man breaks $750 worth of cosmetics at local store
10:30 a.m. — 200 block of East Granada Boulevard, Ormond Beach. Criminal mischief. A retail pharmacy store manager called 911 after a 23-year-old Ormond Beach man walked into the store and knocked cosmetic items off the shelves, which fell and broke on the floor. According to the manager, the...
FAA withdraws Ormond Beach's runway extension grant
In 2019, the city of Ormond Beach received a $3.3 million grant from the Federal Aviation Administration. But a month ago, on Aug. 12, the city was notified by the FAA that it would be withdrawing its grant. The grant was meant to help fund the proposed Ormond Beach Municipal...
Letter: FDOT's proposed redesigns of Granada Boulevard and A1A
On Aug. 9, the Florida Department of Transportation presented a $1.36 million design for “improvements” to Granada Boulevard. FDOT's goal for the $5.38 million reconstruction: Slow down traffic with additional medians, lanes narrowed to ten feet, and four raised pedestrian crosswalks. Slower speeds were the goal when a...
DeSantis appoints two to the Halifax Health Board of Commissioners
Gov. Ron DeSantis had appointed Audrey Butler and reappointed Dr. Carl “Rick” Lentz III to the Halifax Health Board of Commissioners. The governor announced the appointments on Sept. 2, according to a news release from Halifax Health. Butler, former University of Iowa lecturer, is a board member for...
New attorney replaces Doran for Volusia County School Board
The Volusia County School Board has a new attorney. Aaron Wolfe, an attorney with the Doran Sims Wolfe and Yoon firm, will be advising the School Board from this point forward, as announced during the board's workshop on Tuesday, Sept. 13. Wolfe is a partner of the same firm as Ted Doran, the previous attorney for the board, whom board members gave a low evaluation score at their last meeting.
Ormond Beach Chamber of Commerce starts first Youth Leadership Program class
The Ormond Beach Chamber of Commerce launched its Youth Leadership Program last week with a reaction course. The program's first class consists of 16 high school students from Seabreeze High School and Father Lopez Catholic High School. Each student is earning community service hours while participating in the program, which consists of six afternoon sessions and a graduation dinner in November, according to a June chamber news release.
