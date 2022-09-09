ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Local Organizations Invite South County Community for Coastal Cleanup Day Events

SAN CLEMENTE, CA
localocnews.com

City of Hope receives $25M gift from Argyros Family to eradicate cancer in OC

City of Hope, one of the largest cancer research and treatment organizations in the United States, has received a $25 million gift from Julia and George Argyros, visionary philanthropists and longtime City of Hope supporters. The transformational gift, announced by Argyros Family Foundation president Julia A. Argyros during the Sept. 10 Hope Gala, advances City of Hope’s mission to deliver world-renowned research, treatment and cancer cures to Orange County. The gala raised $2.3 million, in addition to the announcement of the Argyros family’s transformational $25 million gift to City of Hope Orange County.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
localocnews.com

7th Annual Taste of Santa Ana set for Oct. 15 at the MainPlace Mall

Santa Ana and Central Orange County’s favorite all-you-can-eat-and-drink fest is back! The MainPlace Mall, a three-story super-regional shopping center in Santa Ana, California, today announced it will host the seventh annual Taste of Santa Ana event on Saturday, October 15th, together with the Santa Ana Chamber of Commerce and the Power of One Foundation, a non-profit organization dedicated to fighting hunger and poverty among individuals and vulnerable communities in Orange County and beyond.
SANTA ANA, CA
localocnews.com

John Moorlach running for Mayor of Costa Mesa

That’s right. The letterhead tells the story. I’m running for Mayor of Costa Mesa against the appointed incumbent. The good news is that it is just the two of us on the November ballot. Better news is that there are two great candidates, John Thomas Patton and Rob...
COSTA MESA, CA
localocnews.com

Hit and Run Fatal Traffic Collision in Newport Beach

On Sunday Sept. 11, at approximately 8:26 a.m., the Newport Beach Police Department communications center received a 911 call reporting a traffic collision involving a vehicle and bicyclist on Jamboree Road south of University Drive. The involved vehicle fled the scene without the driver stopping or checking on the welfare...
NEWPORT BEACH, CA
localocnews.com

Opening Sept. 15 in L.A.: ‘Veils’ The Musical Takes Center Stage Reminding Us of The Price Paid for The Freedoms Won

HOLLYWOOD, Calif. /California Newswire/ — The Black Hollywood Education and Resource Center (BHERC) has teamed with Restoration Stage (Washington, D.C.) to bring the popular musical “Veils” to the Los Angeles area for a short run Thursday, September 15, and Friday, September 16 at 8 p.m.; Saturday, September 17 at 2 and 8 p.m. and Sunday, September 18 at 8 p.m. at the Nate Holden Performing Art Center in Los Angeles, California. Purchase tickets at https://bherc.org/.
LOS ANGELES, CA
localocnews.com

La Palma police blotter, August 26 to September 1, 2022

The items shown below are selected from the logs of the La Palma Police Department. The police blotter is not a comprehensive listing of police-related incidents in the city, and no inference of guilt is implied in showing any item in the La Palma police blotter. August 26, 2022. Counseling...
LA PALMA, CA
localocnews.com

CHP issues Amber Alert for missing two-year-old out of Buena Park

The California Highway Patrol has activated an Amber Alert on behalf of the Buena Park Police Department. Ian Eo was last seen September 13, 2022, at approximately 9:23 a.m. in Buena Park. The suspect is a Hispanic male approximately 40 years of age, driving a grey 2017 Toyota Sienna with California License Plate 8BTV598.
BUENA PARK, CA
localocnews.com

Letter to the Editor: Lauren Kleiman is a Strong Independent Voice

I have genuinely enjoyed working with Lauren Kleiman as a fellow Newport Beach Planning Commissioner. In addition to being welcoming and encouraging, she has been a great example to follow with her preparation for meetings, interactions with Staff, applicants, and residents. She also has an impressive knowledge of the issues...
NEWPORT BEACH, CA
localocnews.com

Assemblywoman Cottie Petrie-Norris urges Governor Newsom to sign legislation to recruit abortion providers

Recent actions surrounding Roe v. Wade and the Supreme Court have put more than 36 million Americans at risk of losing access to abortion care. In addition to the larger trend towards states removing abortion protections, California could see an increase in out-of-state patients from “46,000 to 1.4 million – a nearly 3,000 percent increase,” as reported in the Future of Abortion Council (FAB) December report.
CALIFORNIA STATE
localocnews.com

40th Annual Cypress Run to take place Saturday, October 1, 2022

To celebrate 40 years, come out to watch a FREE performance by the 80z All Stars band, enjoy games and food trucks from 9-11am at the finish line! Please plan accordingly as there will be street closed for the safety of the runners. Saturday, October 1, 2022. Civic Center Green,...
CYPRESS, CA
localocnews.com

Grammy-winning Pacific Chorale presents two holiday programs in December 2022

The Grammy Award-winning Pacific Chorale, led by Artistic Director Robert Istad, presents two holiday programs in December 2022, beginning with Carols by Candlelight, featuring timeless traditional and contemporary seasonal repertoire, including a world premiere by Saunder Choi, and Tis the Season!, a family-friendly program replete with festive carols, holiday favorites and a visit from The Man in Red, Santa Claus. (Details below in chronological order.)
COSTA MESA, CA
localocnews.com

Newport Beach Police Department Hosts Mobile Café Sept. 17

On Saturday, Sept. 17, from 8 to 10 a.m. at the Newport Coffee Company, the Newport Beach Police Department will host the second NBPD Mobile Café, which will allow community members to come together in an informal, neutral space to discuss community issues, build relationships and drink coffee. The...
NEWPORT BEACH, CA
localocnews.com

Don’t miss the Cypress Community Festival on September 30 and October 1, 2022

The Cypress Community Festival is back this year on Friday, September 30th from 5-10pm and Saturday, October 1st from 2-10pm at Oak Knoll Park! Stop by for family-friendly fun in the kid’s area, specialty vendor booths, delicious food, and even chili and salsa competitions. For more information, visit https://cypressfestival.com/.
CYPRESS, CA

