Read full article on original website
Related
SoCal to see sunshine, warm conditions Wednesday
Southern California on Wednesday will see warm conditions as some morning clouds give way to afternoon sunshine.
localocnews.com
Weather in northwest Orange County for Wednesday, September 14, 2022
Weather in northwest Orange County for Wednesday, September 14, 2022:. Mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming sunny, with a high near 80. South wind 5 to 10 mph. Mostly clear, with a low around 65. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph becoming south after midnight. Highs are expected to stay in...
localocnews.com
Local Organizations Invite South County Community for Coastal Cleanup Day Events
The article you’re about to read is from our reporters doing their important work — investigating, researching, and writing their stories. We want to provide informative and inspirational stories that connect you to the people, issues and opportunities within our community. Journalism requires lots of resources. Today, our business model has been interrupted by the pandemic; the vast majority of our advertisers’ businesses have been impacted. That’s why the SC Times is now turning to you for financial support. Learn more about our new Insider’s program here. Thank you.
localocnews.com
City of Hope receives $25M gift from Argyros Family to eradicate cancer in OC
City of Hope, one of the largest cancer research and treatment organizations in the United States, has received a $25 million gift from Julia and George Argyros, visionary philanthropists and longtime City of Hope supporters. The transformational gift, announced by Argyros Family Foundation president Julia A. Argyros during the Sept. 10 Hope Gala, advances City of Hope’s mission to deliver world-renowned research, treatment and cancer cures to Orange County. The gala raised $2.3 million, in addition to the announcement of the Argyros family’s transformational $25 million gift to City of Hope Orange County.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
localocnews.com
7th Annual Taste of Santa Ana set for Oct. 15 at the MainPlace Mall
Santa Ana and Central Orange County’s favorite all-you-can-eat-and-drink fest is back! The MainPlace Mall, a three-story super-regional shopping center in Santa Ana, California, today announced it will host the seventh annual Taste of Santa Ana event on Saturday, October 15th, together with the Santa Ana Chamber of Commerce and the Power of One Foundation, a non-profit organization dedicated to fighting hunger and poverty among individuals and vulnerable communities in Orange County and beyond.
localocnews.com
Santa Ana man gets 5 years in prison for pointing a laser at a Sheriff’s helicopter
An Orange County man was sentenced today to 60 months in federal prison for intentionally aiming a laser pointer’s beam at an in-flight Orange County Sheriff’s Department helicopter, an act that blinded the crew for several seconds. Eric Jayson Suarez, 48, of Santa Ana, was sentenced by United...
localocnews.com
John Moorlach running for Mayor of Costa Mesa
That’s right. The letterhead tells the story. I’m running for Mayor of Costa Mesa against the appointed incumbent. The good news is that it is just the two of us on the November ballot. Better news is that there are two great candidates, John Thomas Patton and Rob...
localocnews.com
OCTA hits 100,000 daily ridership average for first time since start of pandemic
The Orange County Transportation Authority has reached a positive milestone with OC Bus ridership trending upward and averaging 100,000 average weekday riders for the first time since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. The OCTA Transit Committee recently reviewed data showing that average weekday ridership on OC Bus reached 101,600...
IN THIS ARTICLE
localocnews.com
Hit and Run Fatal Traffic Collision in Newport Beach
On Sunday Sept. 11, at approximately 8:26 a.m., the Newport Beach Police Department communications center received a 911 call reporting a traffic collision involving a vehicle and bicyclist on Jamboree Road south of University Drive. The involved vehicle fled the scene without the driver stopping or checking on the welfare...
localocnews.com
Opening Sept. 15 in L.A.: ‘Veils’ The Musical Takes Center Stage Reminding Us of The Price Paid for The Freedoms Won
HOLLYWOOD, Calif. /California Newswire/ — The Black Hollywood Education and Resource Center (BHERC) has teamed with Restoration Stage (Washington, D.C.) to bring the popular musical “Veils” to the Los Angeles area for a short run Thursday, September 15, and Friday, September 16 at 8 p.m.; Saturday, September 17 at 2 and 8 p.m. and Sunday, September 18 at 8 p.m. at the Nate Holden Performing Art Center in Los Angeles, California. Purchase tickets at https://bherc.org/.
localocnews.com
La Palma police blotter, August 26 to September 1, 2022
The items shown below are selected from the logs of the La Palma Police Department. The police blotter is not a comprehensive listing of police-related incidents in the city, and no inference of guilt is implied in showing any item in the La Palma police blotter. August 26, 2022. Counseling...
localocnews.com
CHP issues Amber Alert for missing two-year-old out of Buena Park
The California Highway Patrol has activated an Amber Alert on behalf of the Buena Park Police Department. Ian Eo was last seen September 13, 2022, at approximately 9:23 a.m. in Buena Park. The suspect is a Hispanic male approximately 40 years of age, driving a grey 2017 Toyota Sienna with California License Plate 8BTV598.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
localocnews.com
Letter to the Editor: Lauren Kleiman is a Strong Independent Voice
I have genuinely enjoyed working with Lauren Kleiman as a fellow Newport Beach Planning Commissioner. In addition to being welcoming and encouraging, she has been a great example to follow with her preparation for meetings, interactions with Staff, applicants, and residents. She also has an impressive knowledge of the issues...
localocnews.com
Letter to the Editor: Clarification on Letter from Former AWG Board Member Regarding Lauren Kleiman
Recently Costa Mesa resident and former Airport Working Group (AWG) board member Andy Smith wrote a letter to the Newport Beach Independent regarding Lauren Kleiman. Kleiman also served on the AWG board from 2017-2019. Smith implied in his letter that AWG was actively seeking Ms. Kleiman to return to the...
localocnews.com
Assemblywoman Cottie Petrie-Norris urges Governor Newsom to sign legislation to recruit abortion providers
Recent actions surrounding Roe v. Wade and the Supreme Court have put more than 36 million Americans at risk of losing access to abortion care. In addition to the larger trend towards states removing abortion protections, California could see an increase in out-of-state patients from “46,000 to 1.4 million – a nearly 3,000 percent increase,” as reported in the Future of Abortion Council (FAB) December report.
localocnews.com
40th Annual Cypress Run to take place Saturday, October 1, 2022
To celebrate 40 years, come out to watch a FREE performance by the 80z All Stars band, enjoy games and food trucks from 9-11am at the finish line! Please plan accordingly as there will be street closed for the safety of the runners. Saturday, October 1, 2022. Civic Center Green,...
localocnews.com
Repeat DUI driver from Anaheim arrested for fatal hit and run death of a bicyclist
Adriana Bernal, 36, of Anaheim, was arrested by Newport Beach police officers on suspicion of murder and a hit-and-run collision. Bernal was identified as the driver who killed a bicyclist in a hit-and-run crash on Sunday. The crash happened just before 8:30 a.m. on Jamboree Road south of University Drive,...
localocnews.com
Grammy-winning Pacific Chorale presents two holiday programs in December 2022
The Grammy Award-winning Pacific Chorale, led by Artistic Director Robert Istad, presents two holiday programs in December 2022, beginning with Carols by Candlelight, featuring timeless traditional and contemporary seasonal repertoire, including a world premiere by Saunder Choi, and Tis the Season!, a family-friendly program replete with festive carols, holiday favorites and a visit from The Man in Red, Santa Claus. (Details below in chronological order.)
localocnews.com
Newport Beach Police Department Hosts Mobile Café Sept. 17
On Saturday, Sept. 17, from 8 to 10 a.m. at the Newport Coffee Company, the Newport Beach Police Department will host the second NBPD Mobile Café, which will allow community members to come together in an informal, neutral space to discuss community issues, build relationships and drink coffee. The...
localocnews.com
Don’t miss the Cypress Community Festival on September 30 and October 1, 2022
The Cypress Community Festival is back this year on Friday, September 30th from 5-10pm and Saturday, October 1st from 2-10pm at Oak Knoll Park! Stop by for family-friendly fun in the kid’s area, specialty vendor booths, delicious food, and even chili and salsa competitions. For more information, visit https://cypressfestival.com/.
Comments / 0