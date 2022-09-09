ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
RCSO: Man served with outstanding warrant, charged with drug possession after pulled for speeding in Dobbins Heights

By Staff Report
The Richmond Observer
 5 days ago
DOBBINS HEIGHTS — A man with outstanding forgery warrants allegedly had drugs in a backpack as he was speeding down Earl Franklin Drive.

A deputy was patrolling the main street through Dobbins Heights Thursday when he saw a vehicle “traveling at a high rate of speed with no working tail lights,” according to a press release issued Friday morning by the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office.

The deputy conducted a traffic stop, identifying the driver as 30-year-old Nikita Fuguell Creech of Hamlet.

Creech reportedly said that his driver’s license was suspended and gave his information to the deputy — who found out Creech had an outstanding warrant from the Hamlet Police Department.

The press release doesn’t specify what the charges are, but HPD investigators say they charged Creech with forgery and larceny of chose in action.

The deputy was taking Creech into custody when he noticed a small baggie of suspected marijuana in the vehicle, according to the sheriff’s office.

The owner of the vehicle, who was not named in the press release, was reportedly present and gave deputies consent to conduct a search.

A deputy reportedly found a black bag behind the driver’s seat with Creech’s ID, a jar with 12.57 grams of marijuana, and 3.5 grams of crack cocaine.

The sheriff’s office charged Creech with possession with intent to sell or deliver a Schedule II controlled substance, possession with intent to sell or deliver marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.

No traffic citations are mentioned in the press release and court records do not yet reflect current charges.

Creech was booked into the Richmond County Jail and given a $5,000 secured bond on the drug charges and a $10,000 unsecured bond on the HPD charges, according to the sheriff’s office. He did not appear in online jail records Friday afternoon.

Online court records show Creech has pending traffic citations in Moore County for speeding, reckless driving with wanton disregard, and having no operator’s license.

Records with the N.C. Department of Public Safety Division of Adult Correction show Creech has prior convictions in three other counties in the easten region of the state.

(Note: DPS records show Creech’s middle name spelled “Fuquell.”)

Creech was first convicted in January 2008 of misdemeanor larceny and resisting a public officer in Lenoir County. In June of the same year, he was convicted of communicating threats and two counts of simple assault.

He was given probation in all cases.

In 2015, Creech was convicted in Chowan County on charges of assault on a female and being drunk and disorderly, and again given probation.

Creech was also given probation in 2018 following a Cumberland County conviction of robbery with a dangerous weapon and assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury. However, his probation was revoked and it appears the robbery charge was changed to common law robbery.

He served less than three months behind bars and his parole ended in April of 2019.

All defendants facing criminal charges are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Comments / 2

