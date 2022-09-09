Read full article on original website
cbs19news
Diverging diamond project at exit 124 on schedule
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Construction of a diverging diamond at the interchange between Route 250 and Interstate 64 at Exit 124 in Albemarle County is well underway. Crews are currently working on ramp paving, ramp markings, median barriers, and the retaining wall. They are also working through the...
cbs19news
Detour for roundabout project postponed
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Drivers will have one more week to get ready for a detour at the roundabout construction site where Rockfish Gap Turnpike and Critzer Shop Road meet. The Virginia Department of Transportation announced Wednesday that the planned detour has been postponed for one week. According...
Augusta Free Press
Staunton Crossing road construction begins on Thursday
Construction of a new roadway through the Staunton Crossing development site is scheduled to begin Thursday. The 0.85-mile project extends Crossing Way from Richmond Avenue (Route 250) north to Valley Center Drive in the city of Staunton....
cbs19news
Drivers to be detoured around part of roundabout project next week
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Drivers will need to follow a detour next week due to work on the roundabout construction project at the intersection of Rockfish Gap Turnpike and Critzer Shop Road. According to a release from the Virginia Department of Transportation, the detour will be put in...
WHSV
Downed power lines in Staunton close part of Richmond Avenue
STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) - Richmond Avenue is closed from Statler Boulevard to Frontier Drive due to downed power lines. According to Staunton Police, the downed lines are a result of a hit and run. The incident is still being investigated. No charges have been filed yet. There are no known...
WHSV
Potential environmental impacts abandoned equipment in Shenandoah River can have
PAGE COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - On Sunday, the Page County Sheriff’s Office made a Facebook post regarding an abandoned truck and tractor in the Shenandoah River near the Town of Shenandoah. The post said the Virginia Department of Game and Inland Fisheries and Page County Emergency Management were contacted...
wsvaonline.com
Car and tractor found in Shenandoah River
You don’t see this every day. Page County Sheriff Chad Cubbage says he was recently made aware of an abandoned vehicle and a tractor sitting in the middle of the Shenandoah River near the Town of Shenandoah. He says he has been in contact with the Virginia Department of Game and Inland Fisheries and Page County Emergency Management to attempt to remedy this situation quickly.
cbs19news
Police investigating reported shots fired on Downtown Mall
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The Charlottesville Police Department is investigating a report of shots fired that occurred this past weekend on the Downtown Mall. According to police, officers responded to the report around 6:40 p.m. Saturday on the 300 block of East Main Street. No injuries or property damage...
cbs19news
CPD investigating shooting off Hydraulic Road
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The Charlottesville Police Department is investigating a shooting that occurred Wednesday evening. The incident occurred around 5:40 p.m. in the area of Hydraulic Road and Cedar Hill Road. One person was shot and has been taken to the hospital for treatment. There is currently no...
cbs19news
One Nelson County road damaged by August flooding has reopened
NELSON COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- A Nelson County road that was damaged by flooding last month has reopened. The Virginia Department of Transportation says Rock Spring Road has been repaired. It was closed near the intersection with Rockfish River Road due to heavy rain and flooding that occurred on...
Augusta Free Press
Detour begins at U.S. 250/Route 151 roundabout project at Afton this weekend
A traffic detour will be put in place at the roundabout construction project at U.S. 250 (Rockfish Gap Turnpike) and Route 151 (Critzer Shop Road) beginning at 7 p.m. on Sunday. The detour, which will be in...
NBC 29 News
CPD investigating possible shooting around DTM
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Police are investigating a report of shots fired in the area of East Market Street. The Charlottesville Police Department announced Wednesday, September 14, that officers were called out to 300 block around 6:40 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 10. The department says no injuries or property damage were...
Tornado warning issued for counties in Northern Virginia
A tornado warning for areas of Northern Virginia has been issued by the National Weather Service.
cbs19news
September is National Preparedness Month
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- September is National Preparedness Month and people in Albemarle County need to be prepared in case disaster strikes. The Albemarle County Department of Fire Rescue wants people to make a plan, build a kit, and be informed. This includes knowing what to include in...
WHSV
TRAFFIC ALERT: Delays from crash on I-81 South, MM 237 in Rockingham County
ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - Drivers can expect delays on I-81 South at MM 237 in Rockingham County due to a tractor trailer crash. According to VDOT, the left shoulder and left lane are closed and traffic backups are approximately 5 miles, as of 3:45 p.m. Stay with WHSV for...
cbs19news
Public meeting coming up on Buckingham gold mining and ongoing study
BUCKINGHAM COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Residents of Buckingham County are invited to attend a public meeting regarding a gold mining proposal. The Virginia Department of Energy will be holding the meeting of the state agency component of the Gold Study Workgroup on Sept. 26. It will take place at...
theriver953.com
WCFR respond to a fire that leaves an apartment a total loss
Warren County Fire and Rescue (WCFR) report responding to a structure fire in the 600 block of Royal Avenue Sept 6. When firefighters arrived they found a two story multifamily apartment complex with fire emitting from a ground floor unit. Firefighters initiated fire suppression and rapid search of 4 other...
cbs19news
Police investigating shooting that sent infant to hospital
ORANGE COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The Virginia State Police is investigating an accidental shooting that injured a child. According to police, troopers responded to a report of a shooting inside a home on the 25000 block of Constitution Highway in Orange County around 10 a.m. Monday. Officers found a...
Seven-month-old injured after accidental shooting in Virginia
According to VSP, the shooting appears to be accidental at this point in the investigation and no one has been charged with a crime. The incident is still being investigated.
Have you seen this man? Police looking for suspect involved in alleged theft at Culpeper gas station
Police are hoping that the public can help identify and locate a man whom they say was involved in an incident of theft at Murphy's Gas Station in the Town of Culpeper on Sunday evening.
