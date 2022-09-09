ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greene County, VA

cbs19news

Diverging diamond project at exit 124 on schedule

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Construction of a diverging diamond at the interchange between Route 250 and Interstate 64 at Exit 124 in Albemarle County is well underway. Crews are currently working on ramp paving, ramp markings, median barriers, and the retaining wall. They are also working through the...
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, VA
cbs19news

Detour for roundabout project postponed

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Drivers will have one more week to get ready for a detour at the roundabout construction site where Rockfish Gap Turnpike and Critzer Shop Road meet. The Virginia Department of Transportation announced Wednesday that the planned detour has been postponed for one week. According...
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, VA
Augusta Free Press

Staunton Crossing road construction begins on Thursday

Join Our Telegram channel to stay up to date on breaking news coverage. Construction of a new roadway through the Staunton Crossing development site is scheduled to begin Thursday. The 0.85-mile project extends Crossing Way from Richmond Avenue (Route 250) north to Valley Center Drive in the city of Staunton....
STAUNTON, VA
WHSV

Downed power lines in Staunton close part of Richmond Avenue

STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) - Richmond Avenue is closed from Statler Boulevard to Frontier Drive due to downed power lines. According to Staunton Police, the downed lines are a result of a hit and run. The incident is still being investigated. No charges have been filed yet. There are no known...
STAUNTON, VA
wsvaonline.com

Car and tractor found in Shenandoah River

You don’t see this every day. Page County Sheriff Chad Cubbage says he was recently made aware of an abandoned vehicle and a tractor sitting in the middle of the Shenandoah River near the Town of Shenandoah. He says he has been in contact with the Virginia Department of Game and Inland Fisheries and Page County Emergency Management to attempt to remedy this situation quickly.
PAGE COUNTY, VA
cbs19news

Police investigating reported shots fired on Downtown Mall

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The Charlottesville Police Department is investigating a report of shots fired that occurred this past weekend on the Downtown Mall. According to police, officers responded to the report around 6:40 p.m. Saturday on the 300 block of East Main Street. No injuries or property damage...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
cbs19news

CPD investigating shooting off Hydraulic Road

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The Charlottesville Police Department is investigating a shooting that occurred Wednesday evening. The incident occurred around 5:40 p.m. in the area of Hydraulic Road and Cedar Hill Road. One person was shot and has been taken to the hospital for treatment. There is currently no...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
cbs19news

One Nelson County road damaged by August flooding has reopened

NELSON COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- A Nelson County road that was damaged by flooding last month has reopened. The Virginia Department of Transportation says Rock Spring Road has been repaired. It was closed near the intersection with Rockfish River Road due to heavy rain and flooding that occurred on...
NELSON COUNTY, VA
NBC 29 News

CPD investigating possible shooting around DTM

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Police are investigating a report of shots fired in the area of East Market Street. The Charlottesville Police Department announced Wednesday, September 14, that officers were called out to 300 block around 6:40 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 10. The department says no injuries or property damage were...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
cbs19news

September is National Preparedness Month

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- September is National Preparedness Month and people in Albemarle County need to be prepared in case disaster strikes. The Albemarle County Department of Fire Rescue wants people to make a plan, build a kit, and be informed. This includes knowing what to include in...
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, VA
theriver953.com

WCFR respond to a fire that leaves an apartment a total loss

Warren County Fire and Rescue (WCFR) report responding to a structure fire in the 600 block of Royal Avenue Sept 6. When firefighters arrived they found a two story multifamily apartment complex with fire emitting from a ground floor unit. Firefighters initiated fire suppression and rapid search of 4 other...
cbs19news

Police investigating shooting that sent infant to hospital

ORANGE COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The Virginia State Police is investigating an accidental shooting that injured a child. According to police, troopers responded to a report of a shooting inside a home on the 25000 block of Constitution Highway in Orange County around 10 a.m. Monday. Officers found a...
ORANGE COUNTY, VA

